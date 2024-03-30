Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

The benchmark S&P 500 (SP500) on Friday advanced marginally for the holiday-shortened week as investors remained on the sidelines amid quarter-end positioning. On Good Friday, which was a trading holiday, the core personal consumption expenditures price index—the Federal Reserve's favored inflation gauge—showed a deceleration in February. Later, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said at a San Francisco Fed conference that it was "good to see something coming in line with expectations." Friday also marked the end of a stellar first quarter for Wall Street, with the S&P (SP500) surging about 10% and delivering its best Q1 since 2019. For the week, the S&P 500 (SP500) advanced +0.4%, the blue-chip Dow (DJI) added +0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite (COMP:IND) slipped -0.3%. Read a preview of next week's major events in Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch.

A management shakeup was announced at Boeing (BA), with three top-level executives stepping down in the wake of quality issues that raised the ire of authorities and airline customers. CEO Dave Calhoun is set to resign at year-end, while Stan Deal, head of its commercial airplanes unit, will retire immediately, and board chair Larry Kellner won't stand for re-election. The changes come as Boeing grapples with intense scrutiny after a 737 Max 9 mid-flight blowout. Boeing's shares opened higher on Monday, but later pared gains to close up 1.4%, with Investing Group Leader Stone Fox Capital advising traders not to buy into the much-needed leadership changes. (197 comments)

Many are still trying to make sense of the disaster that struck Baltimore early on Tuesday, when the 1.6-mile-long Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed in the middle of the night. The 95,000-ton container ship Dali, chartered by Maersk (OTCPK:AMKBY), collided with one of the bridge's support columns following a last-minute distress call. The supply chain is the most talked-about consequence for the economy, with shipping traffic there suspended until further notice. Baltimore is one of the busiest ports on the U.S. East Coast, and the rerouting of cargo will create delays and raise costs at a time when consumers and policymakers alike are sensitive to inflation. (64 comments)

Sam Bankman-Fried, the disgraced founder of collapsed cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for orchestrating a large-scale scheme that led to the downfall of his crypto empire. In addition to the prison sentence, District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan also decreed forfeiture of $11.2B. Back in November, SBF had been found guilty on all seven criminal counts related to fraud and conspiracy, as part of a scheme U.S. Attorney Damian Williams referred to as "one of the biggest financial frauds in American history." Bitcoin (BTC-USD) climbed firmly above $70K following the sentencing, approaching the record high of $73.7K set two weeks ago. (55 comments)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill banning children under 14 from joining social media platforms and requiring those aged 14-15 to get parental consent before creating an account. The HB 3 bill, which targets social media companies, will additionally require apps to use age verification to block minors from accessing inappropriate sites. DeSantis also made headlines in his fight with Disney (DIS), as the two parties reached an agreement over Disney World's future development. Elsewhere in the media landscape, Trump Media & Technology (DJT) made a stellar market debut, which was followed by predictions for either a gamma squeeze or a wipeout. (40 comments)

It's not only Sonny the Cuckoo Bird. Traders these days cannot get enough chocolatey goodness. Supply shortages saw cocoa futures (CC1:COM) surge past the $10,000 per ton level this week as a record rally that started in early 2023 showed no sign of letting up. In fact, cocoa beans are not only more expensive than other popular commodities like copper, but the recent returns outpace popular investments like Nvidia (NVDA) and Bitcoin (BTC-USD). While cocoa production has been dented by severe weather and crop disease, the big run-up has also been attributed to speculation. (52 comments)

