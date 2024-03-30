Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Celsius Holdings Going International

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.73K Followers

Summary

  • Celsius Holdings has achieved record-breaking revenue of $347M, up nearly 95% YoY.
  • The company's strong brand affinity, strategic partnership with PepsiCo, and its focus on a healthy lifestyle have contributed to its success.
  • Celsius is expanding internationally and aims to increase distribution points to further drive growth.
  • While short-term downside is likely, the long-term is looking as good as ever.

CELSIUS Arctic Vibe Launch Party

Aaron Davidson

Introduction

Celsius Holdings (NASDAQ:CELH) is probably one of the hottest stocks on the market right now, which is unique for a company selling energy drinks. Celsius has been able to propel itself to the top through its strong

This article was written by

Stock Info profile picture
Stock Info
1.73K Followers
Follower of the markets. My investment style is mostly looking for asymmetrical risk/reward opportunities on the long and short side. I utilize a mixture of stock and derivatives positions in my investment approach. The time horizon of my investments varies.For some more investment insights or if you want to message me, feel free to do so on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Stock_Inf0

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CELH Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CELH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CELH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News