Tony Anderson

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, is a diversified manufacturer of industrial machines, equipment, and specialty products with global reach. The company has seven reportable segments organized by "similar product offerings and end markets": Automotive OEM, Food Equipment, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Polymers & Fluids, Construction Products, and Specialty Products.

Strengths and Weaknesses

With seven segments, Illinois Tool Works has a diversified portfolio of revenue generation that spans across industries in automotive, food preparation, testing & measurement, and construction. Some of its products are so fundamental to machinery, such as welding, adhesives & lubricants, that they have broad industrial and infrastructure applications. With customization, these products can also become highly value-added specialty components for niche applications as well.

Illinois Tool Works: Seven Segments (Company 2022 Annual Report)

Unlike most industrial manufacturers that have at least one segment that is typical and dominating, Illinois Tool Works' revenue contribution has a more evenly distributed setup. Except for Automotive OEM ("AOEM") contributing up to 20% of the total revenue, the rest are all in the mid to low teens, not too far from each other.

Illinois Tool Works: Revenue by Segment (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Each segment also has margins close to each other at about 25-28%, except for Automotive OEM and Welding. Welding has seen a steady climb since 2021 growing from 28% to now over 32% of margin. AOEM on the other hand is the only segment that has had a noticeable decline in the past six years, dropping from 22% then to now only 17%. But in the grand scheme of things, the difference in margin is compensated for by these two segments' revenue size, so the total margin is not that far from the average of all of the segments.

Illinois Tool Works: Segment Margin (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

The main reason each segment is comparable with each other is because it has a Decentralized Entrepreneurial Culture that gives great flexibility within the management framework. This Decentralized Entrepreneurial Culture is part of its three-point business model that started in 2012. This culture favors a simple organizational structure that eliminates bureaucracy and admin costs that lets each segment find its own best ways to serve customers and end markets, respectively. Most of ITW's segments serve a niche in its particular market with some specialties. Without centralizing resources directed to a particular segment, this approach recognizes the uniqueness of each segment and its approach to business development. The result is that each segment gets its opportunity to flourish based on its competitiveness and execution in the market.

Illinois Tool Works: Enterprise Strategy/Business Growth Model (Company 2022 Annual Report)

Within each segment, ITW executes a so-called "80/20 Front-to-Back process", which is another point in its business model. The 80/20 initially refers to an efficiency tool in its manufacturing process in the 1980s. The company took the spirit of the rule and turned it into a holistic and proprietary operating system that focuses on the 80% largest and best opportunities while eliminating costs, complexity, and distraction from the least profitable section of the business. Compared with its peers, Illinois Tool Works' segment margin leads in each category. Although it didn't provide a peer comparison for 2023's operating margin, since we saw earlier that its '23 segment margins were mostly similar to '22's, we assume the lead over its peers is sustained.

Illinois Tool Works: 2022 Operating Margin by Segment vs Peers (Company 2022 Annual Report)

Armed with flexibility and a focus on the best, each business segment positions itself as the go-to problem solver and goes after customers aggressively by creating unique and innovative solutions. Such solutions serve the long-term growth fundamentals of the top 80% of business opportunities. The learning process to gain customer insights has contributed to a portfolio of about 19,600 granted and pending patents, building the heart of its competitiveness.

The success of this business model is evident in its profit margins. Since 2012, the gross margin has significantly increased, while the operating margin and EBITDA margin exceeded their previous highest points in 2015-2016. In just 11 years, this business has transformed from being a low-margin to a mid-to-high-margin enterprise.

Illinois Tool Works: Margin Update (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

During the same time frame, growing alongside its doubling operating margin is the EPS climbing almost 3x where it was in 2012. The high it is enjoying right now is not inflated.

Data by YCharts

To understand how such an enterprise strategy could have worked so effectively, look no further than how it was cutting down the costs and expenses. In this case, the cost of revenue has decreased from 65% in 2012 to just under 58% after four years and has remained below 60% ever since. Similarly, operating expenses were previously volatile and above 20%, but have been reduced to only 17% in the latest quarter. The key to this success is decentralization, which allows each segment to make their own business decisions. This provides incentives to improve efficiency and margins and creates flexibility to adapt to industrial demands and competition. The benefits of this approach are clear.

Illinois Tool Works: Costs and Expenses Update (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Since recovering from negative free cash flow in 2000, ITW has consistently grown its free cash flow, reaching an average of half a billion per quarter. The last quarter of 2023 was its best, with a free cash flow of $0.9 billion. Looking at the past twelve months, the free cash flow was not affected by the economic challenges of 2008 and 2020, but only saw a decline two years later. During leaner years, ITW was able to increase its free cash flow by decreasing its CapEx and boosting accrued expenses and other liabilities, even though net income was impacted by lower revenue. This shows the effectiveness of ITW's enterprise strategy. Currently, ITW's CapEx is at a low level, which corresponds with a strong FCF. However, we expect this to change in the next 18 months.

Illinois Tool Works: FCF vs OpCF (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Management has planned for 2024 to mark the beginning of a new era for Illinois Tool Works, following the success achieved between 2012 and 2023. The company's next phase is the six years from '24-2030, aiming at creating a fast adapter to competitions and business cycles out of its core operations. The focus is to reach its full potential in organic growth by further market penetration. In other words, we think the company is out to take market shares from its competitors by expanding its "solver" capacity to customers. It may not repeat the past 11 years' spectacular success, but maintaining stable growth and cash flow should be within reach.

Last but not least, Illinois Tool Works' dividend payment has been consistent and rewarding to long-term shareholders for the past thirty years. It seems to be comfortable to maintain the yield at around 2-2.4%

Data by YCharts

For 2024, management gave a conservative organic growth rate at mid to low teens for most segments and expected Construction Products and Specialty Products to have a milder decline than last year. But keep in mind that both its top line and bottom line are at their highest level historically. If the company can keep grinding along at the top level, the marginal growth would already be higher than in previous periods due to the base effect. Moreover, T&M/E, Welding, and Polymers & Fluids are expected to grow again after being flat last year.

Illinois Tool Works: 2024 Expected Organic Growth Rate (Company Q1 FY 24 Presentation)

Financial Overview & Valuation

Illinois Tool Works: Financial Overview (Calculated and Charted by Waterside Insight with data from company)

Looking at the history of Illinois Tool Works' P/E ratio, it is currently double where it was in 2012 while its price is more than 4x compared to then.

Data by YCharts

Compared with some of its peers, Illinois Tool Works' PEG ratio is still at the mid-range. Based on our analysis above, we assigned a growth premium to its valuation and considered the price fair with a bullish outlook, and the stock price is at the high end of our expectations. With a more visible growth expectation, the stock tends to be buoyant with optimism from the market. But such optimism has been fully priced in, and there is not a lot of room for disappointment.

Illinois Tool Works: PEG Ratio Peer Comparison (gurufocus.com)

Conclusion

We analyzed Illinois Tool Works' enterprise business growth strategy from the perspective of its segment growth and financial performance history, and it confirmed the effectiveness and flexibility to adapt and grow. Given the leading position several of its segments hold in their respective niche markets, and the strong propensity to innovate based on customer needs, the market is right to have confidence in the delivery of the next phase of growth in 2024 to 2030. As of now, it seems the bullish view is fully priced in. But as the year progresses, we will be revisiting how the company executes. It is a hold for now.

Disclaimer: The valuation contained proprietary modeling results.