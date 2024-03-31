Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Illinois Tool Works: Enterprise Strategy Underpinning Its Ongoing Success

Mar. 31, 2024 2:14 AM ETIllinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Stock
Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
716 Followers

Summary

  • Illinois Tool Works' three-point enterprise strategy essentially drove its past 11 years' successful performance.
  • As it plans for another six years of another phase of growth starting in 2024, the strength of such a strategy will continue to lead the way.
  • Although short-term fluctuation will still occur, long-term growth is strong as it resorts to its core competitiveness to take market shares.

Work bench with tools

Tony Anderson

Investment Thesis

Company Overview

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, is a diversified manufacturer of industrial machines, equipment, and specialty products with global reach. The company has seven reportable segments organized by "similar product offerings and

This article was written by

Waterside Insight profile picture
Waterside Insight
716 Followers
We are data-oriented investors with over 20 years of investment experience in stocks, fixed income, forex, cryptocurrency, commodities futures, and options with success. With our unique approach, we provide independent opinions and insights focused on discovering medium-term investment opportunities. Waterside Insight is a wholly-owned subsidiary of RootBanyan Capital Management LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ITW Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ITW

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ITW
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News