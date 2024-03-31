Naypong/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Li Auto (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:LI) in December 2023, discussing why it remained a Buy, with its hybrid offerings competently bridging the gap between ICE and EV demand in China.

Combined with the growing automotive profit margins despite the lower ASPs and healthier balance sheet, we maintained our long-term conviction that the automaker was likely to be one of the long-term winners in the electrification trend.

In this article, we shall discuss why investors may still buy LI, with the lowered FQ1'24 delivery guidance mostly attributed to the impacted deliveries during the Chinese New Year festivities and uncertain temporal macro events.

With electrification being here to stay over the next decade as the automaker aims to release multiple new EV models, we believe that the recent dip is highly attractive for those looking to dollar cost average.

The LI Investment Thesis Is Even More Tempting At This Deep Pullback

For now, LI has reported a double beat FQ4'23 earnings call, with revenues of $5.88B (+23.7% QoQ/ +129.6% YoY), automotive margins of 22.7% (+1.5 points QoQ/ +2.7 YoY), and earnings per ADS of $0.75 (+99.2% QoQ/ +20.28% YoY).

Otherwise, FY2023 also brought forth excellent numbers at $16.94B (+165.1% YoY), 21.5% (+2.4 points YoY), and $1.56 (+436.2% YoY), respectively.

At the same time, LI reported excellent 131.8K deliveries in FQ4'23 (+25.4% QoQ/ +184.6% YoY) and 376.03K in FY2023 (+182.2% YoY), demonstrating the robust demand for its offerings given the favorable moderation in its estimated ASPs at $43.17K in FQ4'23 (-1.5% QoQ/ -20% YoY) and $45.04K in FY2023 (-6% YoY).

The automaker's consistently lower estimated ASPs and expanded margins imply its ability to scale its manufacturing and operations profitably, without having to engage on extreme price cuts, as seen with other automakers.

The same has been observed in LI's growing Free Cash Flow generation of $2.06B (+13.8% QoQ/ +349.4% YoY) with margins of 35% (-3.1 points QoQ/ +16.6 YoY) in FQ4'23 and $6.22B (+1,861.8% YoY) with margins of 35.6% (+30.7 YoY) in FY2023.

As a result of the expanding cash flow, it is unsurprising to see a healthier balance sheet with net cash position of $12.62B (+28.9% QoQ/ +197.6% YoY), with the relatively stable share count of 1.06B implying its growing book value per share of $11.90 at the same rate.

As a result, we are not overly concerned about the LI management's lowered FQ1'24 delivery guidance by -24.1% from the previous midpoint of 101.5K vehicles to 77K vehicles, with 51.41K already delivered as of February 2024.

In addition, the delivery issue is attributed to the "lower-than-expected order intake" as China grapples with "weak demand and fierce pricing competition," instead of the automaker's production capacity and capability, based on the peak delivery of 50.35K vehicles in December 2023.

Readers must also note that multiple automakers have reported similar macro headwinds, including NIO's (NIO) cut FQ1'24 delivery guidance, XPeng (XPEV) at FQ1'24 guidance of 21.75K (-63.8% QoQ/ +19.3% YoY), Tesla (TSLA), and BYD's (OTCPK:BYDDF) (OTCPK:BYDDY) consistent price cut.

If anything, readers must also note that Chinese New Year holidays make Q1s seasonally weaker, with deliveries subsequently impacted and Q2 likely to bring forth improved numbers.

While it remains to be seen if LI's 2025 targets are still in place, with the CEO previously aiming to achieve annual sales of 1.6M vehicles and revenues of $70B, we believe that it may be more prudent for the automaker to abstain from the ongoing price war to preserve profit margins while focusing on the first and second-tier cities in the mean time.

The Consensus Forward Estimates

Tikr Terminal

For now, the same has been observed in the raised consensus forward estimates, with LI expected to generate an excellent top/ bottom line expansion at a CAGR of +38.6%/ +28.4% through FY2025.

This is compared to the previous estimates of +30.1%/ +11.9% and the historical top-line expansion at a CAGR of +356.83% between FY2016 and FY2023, respectively, further demonstrating the market's conviction about the automaker's ability to profitably grow its business moving forward.

LI Valuations

Seeking Alpha

As a result of the management's focus on profitable growth, we can understand why the market has awarded LI the premium FWD P/E valuation of 15.50x, compared to BYDDF at 10.99x.

This is especially since LI is expected to generate improved top/ bottom lines compared to BYDDF at +21.7%/ +21.9% through FY2026.

So, Is LI Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

LI 3Y Stock Price

Trading View

For now, LI has dramatically retraced after the FQ4'23 earnings call, thanks to the lowered FQ1'24 delivery guidance, with the stock now trading below its 50/ 100/ 200 day moving averages.

Interestingly, with the stock now trading near our previous recommended entry point of between $25s and $28s, we believe that it currently offers a rather attractive risk/ reward ratio at current levels.

If anything, this deep retracement has also triggered an improved upside potential of +69.7% to our long-term price target of $52, based on the consensus FY2026 adj EPS estimates of $3.36 and the FWD P/E of 15.50x.

With LI also set to release multiple new EV models moving forward, we believe that it remains well positioned to weather the near-term demand headwinds.

This is especially since the lithium spot prices have moderated from its hyper-pandemic heights nearer to 2019 levels, implying improved affordability for its mass-market EV models.

As a result of the relatively attractive risk/ reward ratio at current levels, we are maintaining our Buy rating for the LI stock.