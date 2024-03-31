Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Buy Li Auto's Dip - Electrification Is Here To Stay

Mar. 31, 2024 9:00 AM ETLi Auto Inc. (LI) Stock2 Comments
Summary

  • The market has over-reacted to LI's lowered FQ1'24 delivery guidance, since it is mostly attributed to the seasonally weak Chinese New Year, with Q2 likely to bring forth improved numbers.
  • If anything, the same has been reported by multiple automakers, with LI better off not participating in the margin dilutive price wars.
  • Based on the management's focus on first/ second tier cities, we believe that the automaker remains well positioned to grow profitably ahead, further expanding its balance sheet health.
  • With LI still offering an impressive upside potential over the next few years, we believe that the recent pullback is a gift for opportunistic investors looking to dollar cost average.

Charging an electric car battery access to vehicle electrification

Naypong/iStock via Getty Images

We previously covered Li Auto (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:LI) in December 2023, discussing why it remained a Buy, with its hybrid offerings competently bridging the gap between ICE and EV demand in China.

Combined with the growing automotive

I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

