Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BGH: The Corinthia Corporate Raid Could Damage This Credit Fund, Buyer Beware

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.74K Followers

Summary

  • The majority of US retirees, who are baby boomers, are unprepared for retirement and financially struggling.
  • Investors are seeking private credit investments as a potential shield from market corrections and inflation.
  • Barings, a Mass Mutual company specializing in private credit investments, is suing Corinthia over a talent raid that could impact their funds.
  • The BGH fixed income fund could be negatively impacted as a result of the corporate raid.

Contemporary art collage. Conceptual image. Businessman catching money given by a hand

Anton Vierietin

In a recent story that I read in the Investments and Wealth Monitor newsletter titled, The Retirement Wakeup Call is Here, the author makes the point that the vast majority of US retirees are baby boomers, who

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
3.74K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BGH Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Volume
Compare to Peers

More on BGH

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BGH
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News