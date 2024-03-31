Anton Vierietin

In a recent story that I read in the Investments and Wealth Monitor newsletter titled, The Retirement Wakeup Call is Here, the author makes the point that the vast majority of US retirees are baby boomers, who happen to hold about half the nation’s wealth and are responsible for the vast majority of consumer spending. However, most of those baby boomers are woefully unprepared for retirement.

The National Council on Aging (Basel et al. 2023) said 80 percent of households with an older adult are financially struggling today or they’re at risk of economic insecurity as they age. Most Americans also said they want to live independently, in their own homes, as they age. But 60 percent can’t afford more than two years of in-home care, and 45 percent of people age 60 and older don’t have enough income to cover basic living costs.

Many of those baby boomers who do have retirement savings or investment accounts probably have been realizing strong returns from the stock market for most of the past 14 years now and may be getting nervous about new all-time highs leading to a market top. And with rising inflation adding to the worries, a lot of investors are now seeking alternative investment options including private credit, that could be somewhat immune to a significant market correction.

Private credit has boomed into one of Wall Street’s fastest growing industries, more than tripling in size in the last decade to $1.7 trillion as money managers gravitated to investments that promised high returns as well as a shield from mark-to-market losses. Historically celebrated for providing stability even when public securities were whipsawing, that attribute is increasingly being seen as a liability as investors fret that untroubled values may not be accurately reflecting true risks.

One company that specializes in private credit investments is Barings, a Mass Mutual company. Barings is a $380+ billion global investment manager with more than 1,800 employees worldwide. Recently, Barings was in the news when about 22 of their employees were recruited by a competing firm, Corinthia. In a subsequent story that discussed the lawsuit that Barings is bringing against Corinthia over the talent raid they called it “One of the largest corporate raids at an asset manager in years.”

That the comment came from the firm’s own lawyers in a suit filed on Monday shows the rancor caused by the defection of about two dozen staff to a new private credit outfit, called Corinthia Global Management, that’s backed by Japan’s Nomura Holdings Inc.

The concern on the part of Barings is that Corinthia acquired more than just a handful of experienced managers. In another story describing the staff exodus, Barings accused Corinthia of attempting to establish their own private credit operation using Barings employees, business processes, methodology, and knowledge including soliciting Barings clients:

To illustrate how it alleges Corinthia misused confidential employment information from Barings, the filing stated Paul Weightman, Corinthia's founder and executive chairman, contacted targeted employees via personal emails, including term sheets that provided guarantees of compensation virtually identical to the individual’s current salary and bonus at Barings, prior to any conversation being conducted.

Whether or not this raid will have any significant impact on Barings’ operations remains to be seen but is likely in my opinion to have at least a short-term impact on some of the funds that Barings manages that hold private credit. One of those funds is BGH and I rate the fund a Hold as a result.

BGH Overview

The Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) has an investment goal of generating a high level of current income consistent with capital preservation. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective of the fund. BGH invests at least 80% of its assets in corporate bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments. It may invest up to 50% in foreign investments. According to the fund website:

Barings' strength in fundamental credit analysis and deep expertise across the global fixed income spectrum underpins the Fund’s strategy, allowing portfolio managers to identify relative-value opportunities between geographies, primarily the North American and Western European high yield bond and loan markets.

As of this writing, BGH offers investors a distribution yield of just under 9% paid monthly. The fund trades at a discount of about -8.8% at the share price of $14.30 and NAV of $15.68 as of market close on 3/28/24. The fund has risen about 12% in the past 6 months since the last time it was covered on SA by fellow analyst Nick Ackerman, who rated the fund a Buy at that time.

Seeking Alpha

With total net assets of about $315M, the fund seeks to maintain a weighted average duration of three years or less. The fund quality is mostly below investment grade and consists of unsecured and secured bonds, loans, CLOs, and other fixed income securities. From the fund’s Annual Report, credit quality improved in the latter part of the year:

As of December 31, 2023, the Fund’s positioning across the credit quality spectrum was as follows: 45.1% double-B rated and above, 31.6% single-B rated, and 21.3% triple-C rated and below, with approximately 36% of the portfolio consisting of secured obligations. Compared to the end of the prior period, the Fund’s exposure to higher-rated credits increased, primarily sourced from lower-rated triple-C and below securities. Non-publicly rated securities represented 2.1%.

The most recent data from the fund website as of 9/30/23 shows the portfolio composition.

Barings

From the Annual Report:

The Fund ended December 2023 with a portfolio of 191 issuers, slightly above prior year-end levels of 174. From a regional perspective, exposure remained relative similar from the prior year-end, with exposure to the United States decreasing to 80.1% from 81.4; the United Kingdom remains the second largest exposure at 6.6%.

The portfolio managers are shown on the fund website. I do not know if any of them were poached by Corinthia, but if so, that could certainly have at least a short-term impact on fund performance.

Barings

Looking at their bios, Craig Abouchar may leave an impact on fund management if he were to depart.

Craig Abouchar is a member of Barings’ European High Yield Investments Group and the European High Yield Investment Committee. He is a lead portfolio manager for the firm’s European High Yield Bond business and he is responsible for the portfolio management of numerous strategies. Craig has worked in the industry since 1994 and his experience has encompassed a focus on below-investment-grade assets across all investment types and geographic markets. Prior to joining the firm in 2016, Craig was Co-CEO, Europe of Castle Hill Asset Management.

The bio for Scott Roth is also impressive and could be a jolt to the fund if he were to leave.

Scott Roth is Head of Global High Yield at Barings, responsible for the firm’s high yield bond, senior secured loans and multi-asset credit total return strategies. He is also the Chair of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee and U.S. High Yield Investment Committee as well as a portfolio manager for various high yield bond and multi-asset credit portfolios. Scott has worked in the industry since 1993 and his experience has encompassed fund management, underwriting, leveraged loans and high yield. Prior to joining the firm in 2002, he was a Vice President at Webster Bank and was a high yield analyst at Times Square Capital Management.

Then there is Sean Feeley, fund President, who might also be a likely candidate for poaching:

Sean Feeley is a portfolio manager for Barings’ U.S. High Yield Investments Group. He is also a member of the firm’s U.S. High Yield Investment Committee and the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. Sean is responsible for the portfolio management of various high yield bond total return strategies. Sean has worked in the industry since 1996 and his experience has encompassed the credit market across a variety of industries. Prior to joining the firm in 2003, he worked at Cigna Investment Management in project finance and at Credit Suisse, where he worked in the leveraged finance group.

Although slightly less experienced than the other three, Chris Sawyer also has an impressive bio that a competing firm would be happy to convert over.

Chris Sawyer is Head of Barings’ European High Yield Investments Group as well as Chair of the firm’s European High Yield Investment Committee and member of the Global High Yield Allocation Committee. Chris is responsible for the portfolio management of several loan, high yield bond and multi-credit strategies. Chris has worked in the industry since 2005.

Normally, I do not focus too much on fund management when deciding whether to invest in a fund in my own Income Compounder portfolio but given the recent news of the corporate raid on Barings I feel it is worthy of consideration for BGH.

The fund’s inception date was 10/26/2012 so after more than twelve years in existence, the fund management is probably well entrenched and understood by more than just those four managers. Regardless, the departure of a key manager if that is the case may have an impact in terms of investor perception, if nothing else.

Barings has paused investments in some middle market private vehicles while the lawsuit unfolds. And some clients may decide to take their business elsewhere, according to this story from IFR.

According to the court filing, Tucker told at least one current Barings employee that Corinthia was "coming after everyone” and seeking to poach more staff after the mass resignation within Barings' private finance team. The targets allegedly included one of Barings' in-house attorneys, who was at that time engaged in protecting Barings against the defections. Some existing investors, known as limited partners, expressed their concerns over the defections and are unlikely to make new investments with Barings until the dust settles. That includes Fresno County Employees’ Retirement Association in California which invested in one of Barings’ private credit funds.

Past Performance No Guarantee of Future Results

Looking at the recent past performance of BGH, the fund has performed well over the past year, and especially in the past six months. But over the past 5 years and since the fund’s inception there have been better options available in high yield. From the fund’s Annual Report as of 12/31/23 the 10-year average annual return has been just 4.69%.

Barings

Although the discount has closed somewhat over the past few months, the fund has historically traded at a discount and is currently close to the 5-year average discount of about -8.5%

CEFConnect

Distributions

Seeking Alpha shows the current dividend being paid through May 2024 and also shows a special dividend that was paid in August 2023. From the fund’s Annual Report:

The distribution per share was constant throughout the year at $0.1056 per share in addition to a one-time special dividend payment of $0.1666 per share in August.

Seeking Alpha

Changes in Net Assets

More useful information from the Annual Report includes the Statement of Changes in Net Assets on page 10. There are a few things that concern me with these numbers. First is that NII was slightly less in 2023 than in 2022 even though net assets were higher and more in total distributions were delivered to shareholders. Secondly, the big increase in net realized loss on investments is a bit of a red flag. The change in unrealized appreciation from negative 68 million to positive 32 million changes the picture to appear more positive and leads to an increase in net assets on the bottom line. But that unrealized appreciation can quickly vanish if conditions change.

BGH Annual Report

So far, 2024 has been continuing the positive trend in credit markets so the distributions are most likely still covered. For 2023 net investment income was just enough at $29,381,331 to cover the $28,756,173 paid out to shareholders.

Comparison to Peers

When deciding whether to invest in a high yield credit fund like BGH it is worthwhile to consider other similar funds that offer high yield income from fixed income holdings. Two CEFs that are similar to BGH include the KKR Income Opportunities Fund (KIO) and the Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund (ARDC). KIO has about $580M in AUM and yields 10.7% while trading at a slight discount of about -2.3%. ARDC has about $498M in AUM, yields 9.9% and trades at a discount of -2.7%.

Using Portfolio Visualizer to examine total returns and income generated (with dividends reinvested) in the past five years, it appears that BGH was the poorest performer of the three.

Portfolio Visualizer

It also generated the least amount of total income over the five-year period (after the first year).

Portfolio Visualizer

Summary

Over the past 12 years or so, BGH has delivered mediocre returns for a high yield credit fund and although it has started to recover in the past six months, there are probably better options available to income-oriented investors. This is especially true now considering the recent news of the corporate raid on Barings employees by Corinthia. Although the distribution appears to be covered and the fund is managing to narrow the discount to NAV so far in 2024, the risks to the fund’s future are growing with the possibility of potential management turnover. Even if the fund management team is unaffected by the employee exodus, investor perception could lead to a downturn in portfolio growth or new investments by the fund advisers.

With better prospects available from other high yield fixed income funds such as KIO or ARDC, I would avoid starting a new position in BGH at this time. For those already holding shares of BGH, I would not suggest selling but would recommend that you keep a close eye on any news affecting the fund. This could become a volatile time for Barings and the funds they manage, and the pain may not be over yet.