Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ABB: A Strong Performing Business With Potential AI Tailwinds

Mar. 31, 2024 5:07 AM ETABB Ltd (ABBNY) Stock
Euro Invest profile picture
Euro Invest
13 Followers

Summary

  • ABB provided strong returns of 20% CAGR over the past 5 years, but further growth may be unsustainable.
  • ABB is well-positioned to benefit from potential AI growth.
  • Revenue growth is expected to be 5-7% in 2024, supported by a strong order backlog.
  • Secular trends have driven growth across ABB and its competitors.

Large Production Line with Industrial Robot Arms at Modern Bright Factory. Solar Panels are being Assembled on Conveyor. Automated Manufacturing Facility

SweetBunFactory

Introduction

ABB (OTCPK:ABBNY) has had a strong share price return of 20% CAGR over the past 5 years. A continuation of this performance is unlikely to be sustainable, in my opinion. The share price has potentially reached the top without further P/E

This article was written by

Euro Invest profile picture
Euro Invest
13 Followers
I am a European-based investor with extensive experience in Real Estate development across the USA and Europe. My investment portfolio predominantly targets companies in the USA, Europe, and the UK.My investment strategy revolves around income generation, placing a strong emphasis on valuation and favoring shareholder-friendly management committed to returning income to investors. I specialize in identifying undervalued companies across the USA, Europe, and the UK, often adopting a contrarian stance toward prevailing market opinions.My academic background spans Construction Economics and Management, with a specialized focus on cost, project and asset management across various sectors, such as Hi-Tech, Pharmaceutical, Healthcare, Mission Critical, Residential, and Commercial Developments.I have been actively investing in the markets for 15+ years.I contribute my analysis on Seeking Alpha with a dual purpose: firstly, to conduct thorough due diligence for my current and prospective investments, and secondly, to invite critique and engage with opposing viewpoints to enhance my understanding and refine my strategies.Disclosure: I collaborate professionally with BioCGT Investor, who is also an author on Seeking Alpha. Our analyses are conducted independently, and we adhere to Seeking Alpha's Shared Association Guidelines.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About ABBNY Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on ABBNY

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ABBNY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News