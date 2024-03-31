IGV: Priced For Perfection At Technical Resistance (Rating Downgrade)

koto_feja

Halt the presses. Tech was an underperforming area of the stock market during the first quarter. The Nasdaq 100 ETF (QQQ), despite boasting the Magnificent Seven stocks, rose just 8.4% from January through March. The S&P 500, on the other hand, returned more than 10%.

Indeed, it was not the Information Technology sector (XLK) that performed the best – Energy (XLE), Financials (XLF), and Communication Services (XLC) were at the top of the sector pack. Performing even below that of XLK was the iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF (BATS:IGV). Up just 5% through Q1, the fund is richly priced as it pulls back from technical resistance.

I am downgrading the fund from a buy to a hold. Following a stellar run in the last 18 months, IGV appears poised for a pause, though bullish seasonal trends are just getting underway.

Q1 ETF Performance Heat Map: Tech Passes the Alpha Torch?

Finviz.com

According to the issuer, IGV targets exposure to software companies in the Information Technology and Communication Services sectors. It offers investors access to software, interactive media, and related companies and is used to express a view on North American companies.

IGV is a large ETF with $7.5 billion in assets under management and features a moderate 0.41% annual expense ratio. The fund does not pay a dividend but features very strong share-price momentum over the three, six, and 12 months. Later, I will highlight why that momentum could be turning lower, however. Risk metrics are mixed with IGV given is somewhat low annual standard deviation but concentrated allocation. Liquidity is robust, though, considering its average daily volume of more than 2.6 million shares and a median 30-day bid/ask spread of just two basis points.

Digging deeper into the portfolio, the 4-star, Silver-rated ETF by Morningstar plots deeply into the upper-right corner of the style box, indicating that it’s very much a large-cap growth allocation. Just 1% of IGV is categorized as value while 28% of the fund is SMID-cap in size. But I find the ETF’s 34x price-to-earnings ratio lofty amid market interest rates north of 4% and the fund’s historical EPS growth rate of just 15% - that is a PEG ratio well above 2.

IGV: Portfolio & Factor Profiles

Morningstar

Given an apparent rotation away from 2023’s major winners and toward cyclical and value stocks, I am not thrilled about the idea of being overweight a fund that is almost exclusively comprised of tech names. What’s more, 60% of IGV’s assets are housed in the top 10 positions – that’s a significant growth concentration in a market that is broadening.

IGV: Sector Weighting and Positioning

Seeking Alpha

Still, as an analyst mindful of historical trends, I cannot help but respect how strong the April through August stretch has been for IGV. The fund has averaged double-digit returns now until September, though 2022’s bear market featured losses during the second quarter.

IGV: Bullish Seasonal Trends April through August

Seeking Alpha

The Technical Take

With a stretched valuation, concentrated portfolio, and bullish seasonal trends, the chart augers for a pullback. Notice in the graph below that shares have round-tripped back to their November 2021 all-time high. Often, after such a strong recovery, a checkback at the former high takes place.

Where might we see IGV retreat to? I’ve overlayed a set of Fibonacci retracement levels. The 38.2% retracement mark comes into play right at ETF’s summer 2023 highs around $74. That would be a significant correction off the $89 peak this past February. But with bearish RSI momentum divergence (noted at the top of the graph), the bears might be about to take the reins.

Of course, the long-term 200-day moving average is on the rise, suggesting that the bulls remain in control for now. Putting it all together, more than two months of consolidation and underperformance compared to the broad market is not a great tell, and I would side with the bears over the next several months. A breakout above $90 would negate that cautious technical stance, though.

IGV: Shares Rally to Former Resistance, Expecting A Pause

Stockcharts.com

The Bottom Line

I am downgrading IGV from a buy to a hold. The fund has had a tremendous rally since October 2022, but its valuation has turned quite rich while the technical picture has turned cloudy.