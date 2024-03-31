Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Week In Review: AriBio Sells China Rights To Alzheimer's Candidate In $770M Deal

Mar. 31, 2024
ChinaBio Today
Summary

  • South Korea’s AriBio out-licensed China rights for AR1001, an Alzheimer’s disease candidate, in an agreement worth up to $770M.
  • AnHeart Therapeutics, a New York-Hangzhou biopharma, will become part of Nuvation Bio (NYSE: NUVB) of New York in an all-stock deal.
  • San Diego’s Avenzo Therapeutics closed a $150 million Series A-1 round to develop its lead program AVZ-021, a potentially best-in-class CDK2 selective inhibitor.

Neuron system disease

koto_feja

Deals and Financings

South Korea's AriBio out-licensed China rights for AR1001, an Alzheimer's disease candidate, in an agreement worth up to $770 million ($90 million upfront). The company acquiring the asset asked to remain anonymous because of the competition for Alzheimer's drugs in China. AR1001

This article was written by

ChinaBio Today
ChinaBio® Today focuses exclusively on the rapidly evolving life science industry in China, including biotech, pharma, medical device, diagnostics, services and tools.

