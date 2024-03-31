Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

F.N.B. Corporation Has Further Upside Thanks To Shrewd Interest Rate Actions

Mar. 31, 2024 6:07 AM ETF.N.B. Corporation (FNB) Stock
Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.64K Followers

Summary

  • FNB Corporation's shares are trading near a 52-week high, up 19% from a year ago, but have lagged behind the S&P 500's return.
  • FNB has managed the challenges caused by the Q1 2023 banking crisis fairly well and has returned over 18% since being recommended as a buy.
  • FNB's recent management actions and strong capital position make it an attractive investment, with potential for further appreciation in shares.

F.N.B. Corporation in Pittsburgh, PA, USA

PaulMcKinnon

Shares of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB) are trading near a 52-week high, up 19% from a year ago, which has lagged the S&P 500’s 30+% return over this period. Most regional banks have been underperformers over the past 12-18 months, given the challenges caused

This article was written by

Seeking Profits profile picture
Seeking Profits
3.64K Followers
Over fifteen years of experience making contrarian bets based on my macro view and stock-specific turnaround stories to garner outsized returns with a favorable risk/reward profile. If you want me to cover a specific stock or have a question for an article, just let me know!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About FNB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on FNB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
FNB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News