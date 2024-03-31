adaask/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) is an early-stage developmental biotech focused on pushing forward therapies for different types of cancer. At this time, they have a few agents in the pipeline, both in phase 1 study. With the recent news that they've acquired a more advanced pipeline candidate, the company has surged to a market cap approaching $1 billion. In this article, I want to share some thoughts on the prospects of their current pipeline, what this new drug is (spoiler alert for those in the know: it's taletrectinib), and how their financial status is shaping up to move forward.

Nuvation Bio Pipeline Overview

Taletrectinib

If you go on the website run by NUVB, you won't see anything in the pipeline other than phase 1 entities. But the recent news that they would be conducting an all-stock purchase of AnHeart Therapeutics has shifted the landscape dramatically.

AnHeart is developing a drug called taletrectinib, an inhibitor of ROS1 kinase that has significant implications for patients with a specific form of lung cancer. Namely, around 2%-3% of patients with non-small cell lung cancer have a gene fusion of some kind that hyperactivates ROS1, making it amenable to therapy.

At this time, there are a few drugs approved to treat ROS1-positive NSCLC: repotrectinib, entrectinib, and crizotinib. It is worth noting that repotrectinib was the main subject of a $4.1 billion buyout of Turning Point Therapeutics by Bristol Myers Squibb in 2022.

Now, taletrectinib has Breakthrough Therapy Designation, justified by promising clinical activity demonstrated in the TRUST-II study, last updated at ESMO 2023. Taletrectinib showed high response rates in both the populations of patients with no prior ROS1 drug (confirmed ORR of 92%), as well as in those patients who had progressed on prior ROS1 therapy (confirmed ORR 57.1%).

This is an important step forward for any targeted agent, demonstrating the potential to overcome resistance to other targeted therapies in the same class. And it gives taletrectinib an important wedge to possibly gain a quick approval. Moreover, taletrectinib appeared to be well tolerated, with no discontinuations of therapy due to toxicity, and a modest 24% rate of dose reduction due to toxicity.

Taletrectinib also appeared to have activity in the brain, with a confirmed intracranial ORR of 80% and 62.5% in treatment-naive and -exposed patients with baseline brain metastases.

A new drug application has already been filed for this agent in China, with priority review status announced back in December. No action date was disclosed in the announcement.

Safusidenib

As part of the AnHeart transaction, NUVB also has acquired rights to an IDH1 inhibitor called safusidenib, being explored in IDH1-mutated low-grade glioma. This is poised to capitalize on the exciting INDIGO study presented at last year's ASCO meeting, showing that IDH1 inhibition is a very promising treatment approach in this setting. Several clinical studies investigating the efficacy and safety of safusidenib are underway at this time.

NUV-868

The in-house agent that has come furthest along for NUVB is a BET inhibitor called NUV-868. This agent is being studied in several phase 1 trials, including as a single agent in advanced solid tumors, as well as in combination with olaparib or enzalutamide in patients with specific cancers (ie, BRCA-associated ovarian, breast; prostate cancer in the case of enzalutamide).

To date, the company has not shared data regarding the use of this agent, but in their guidance they have noted that a maximal tolerated dose of the monotherapy has been determined.

NUV-1511

NUVB is also working on developing a so-called "drug-drug" conjugate, coupling two drugs together with the intention of delivering more precise doses of cytotoxic treatment to cancer cells. The company has not disclosed the specific targets associated with NUV-1511, nor the cytotoxic payload. They recently announced the clearance of an IND, as well as the first patient enrolled in a phase 1 study of various solid tumors.

NUVB Financial Overview

Per their annual report, as of December 2023 NUVB held $616.4 million in current assets, including $42.6 million in cash and equivalents and another $568.6 million in marketable securities. Their yearly operating expenses reached just under $100 million, and after recognizing $24.6 million in interest income, NUVB realized a net loss of $75.8 million for the year.

At this cash burn rate, the company has approximately 8 years of liquid assets and cash on hand to fund operations. Of course, as their therapeutic candidates advance, the costs to develop these agents will increase, so it would be reasonable to expect that the runway is going to actually be a good deal shorter than these figures would suggest. It would also be reasonable to expect that ongoing expenses associated with later-stage development of taletrectinib will be substantial.

Strengths and Risks

Strength - A sudden leapfrog into late-stage clinical development

Just a month ago, if you had asked me if any news that NUVB was generating was worthy of vaulting their market cap above $500 million, I would have said you were dreaming, even though they hold quite a lot of liquid assets in their coffers. The timeline just wouldn't have made sense, and I would be squarely in agreement with the sentiment of Avisol Capital Partners in seeing not that much aside from risk to the clinical portfolio (although they did indeed give a buy recommendation).

With acquiring taletrectinib, the company is now poised to become a commercial entity by 2025. And honestly, this is one of the rare times where I think that could be a pessimistic mindset. With a new drug application being reviewed in China, NUVB might be collecting income from this agent as early as 2024 (although Innovent has the rights there, which may explain the distinction that NUVB is making about becoming "a commercial entity").

This gives NUVB a very prominent position of strength to capitalize on, and taletrectinib is being received warmly by key opinion leaders in the lung cancer space, at least to date.

Risk - There are no guarantees, and we don't KNOW that taletrectinib is better than other agents

There is a bit of a black cloud, though. The TRUST-II study does highlight very encouraging activity in patients with prior ROS1 treatment (arguably one of the biggest areas of need in the space), but the caveat is that the strong majority of these "pre-treated" patients (ie, over 80%) had received crizotinib, the older ROS1 inhibitor. Only a few received a next-generation agent, and while there was evidence of activity in that tiny cohort, it is not definitive.

In the end, it is still possible that taletrectinib could end up as "just another" ROS1 inhibitor, trying to carve out a piece of the relatively small niche of ROS1-positive NSCLC. This is the way that NUVB could end up being a commercial entity but fail to make a big impact financially. At some point, they're going to need to show that taletrectinib is useful where the other agents are not, either through some more definitive results in entrectinib-/repotrectinib-resistant patients or in something like the setting of brain metastases.

No studies are ongoing at this time to definitively investigate that question.

Bottom-Line Summary

NUVB has suddenly acquired a lot to love, as far as investment potential goes. Even at the current market cap (as of writing) north of $700 million, they're poised to move into market with a lot of goodwill among clinicians as one of a few new developments in ROS1. While there's a lot of risk as far as long-term differentiation of this agent, there's also a lot of possibility, with an upside well above $1 billion in market cap. The ceiling could even be as high as the Bristol buyout figure we saw of more like $4 billion.

For these reasons, in addition to the likely long-term financial stability, I feel that NUVB is an equity not to be missed at this time, provided you're aware of the risks involved.