Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Nuvation Bio: Strong Buy Off The Acquisition Of A Late-Stage Lung Cancer Candidate

Mar. 31, 2024 10:00 AM ETNuvation Bio Inc. (NUVB) Stock
Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
983 Followers

Summary

  • Nuvation Bio has acquired an advanced pipeline candidate, taletrectinib, leading to a surge in market cap approaching $1 billion.
  • Taletrectinib has shown promising clinical activity in treating ROS1-positive non-small cell lung cancer and has Breakthrough Therapy Designation.
  • Nuvation Bio also now has other pipeline candidates, including safusidenib and NUV-868, and has sufficient liquid assets to fund operations for years without help.

3D Medical concept

adaask/iStock via Getty Images

Topline Summary

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) is an early-stage developmental biotech focused on pushing forward therapies for different types of cancer. At this time, they have a few agents in the pipeline, both in phase 1 study. With the recent

This article was written by

Galzus Research profile picture
Galzus Research
983 Followers
I have my PhD in biochemistry and have worked for years analyzing clinical trials and biotech companies. It is my passion to educate everyone possible on the science behind the businesses that we invest in, and it's my mission to help you do your due diligence and not get burned by the pitfalls of investing in this space.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About NUVB Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on NUVB

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
NUVB
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News