Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Tsakos Energy Navigation: Dividend Bump For Common Shares, 7.8% YTC On Preferred Shares

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Tsakos Energy Navigation reported a strong quarter with a decrease in operating expenses and a net profit of $25 million for common shareholders despite an impairment charge.
  • TNP's balance sheet is in excellent shape with a large cash position and a net debt of just under $1.2 billion.
  • The preferred shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation remain attractive with a high dividend yield and potential for a call in the future.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at European Small-Cap Ideas. Learn More »

Large oil tanker ship - port of Rotterdam - Maasvlakte

ollo/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I have been keeping track of the performance of Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) for several years now, and I mainly focused on the company's preferred shares as I bought the Series F

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

This article was written by

The Investment Doctor profile picture
The Investment Doctor
20.99K Followers

The Investment Doctor is a financial writer, highlighting European small-caps with a 5-7 year investment horizon. He strongly believes a portfolio should consist of a mixture of dividend and growth stocks.

He is the leader of the investment group European Small Cap Ideas which offers exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities not found elsewhere. The a focus is on high-quality ideas in the small-cap space, with emphasis on capital gains and dividend income for continuous cash flow. Features include: two model portfolios - the European Small Cap Ideas portfolio and the European REIT Portfolio, weekly updates, educational content to learn more about the European investing opportunities, and an active chat room to discuss the latest developments of the portfolio holdings. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TNP.PR.F either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TNP Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TNP

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TNP
--
TNP.PR.E
--
TNP.PR.F
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News