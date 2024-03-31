Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The MaM Portfolio: 2024 Q1 Update

Mar. 31, 2024 8:45 AM ETASML, AVGO, HD, POOL, META, CRM, SBUX, TSM, AAPL, EVVTY, QQQ, UNP, ADBE, BKNG20 Comments
Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
800 Followers

Summary

  • The Moats and Monopolies portfolio is being shared in full and benchmarked against major indices for the 1st quarter 2024.
  • The portfolio beat the QQQ, SPY and the MSCI World index in the quarter.
  • We are long only, part owners of some of the highest quality compounding companies in the world.
  • We have sold out of our last remaining ETF, the QQQ, and redeployed funds to several new positions.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

Moats and Monopolies

Welcome to Moats and Monopolies! We do things a little differently here. We not only transparently share our complete portfolio holdings each and every quarter for you to learn along with us, but we write exclusively about companies

This article was written by

Moats and Monopolies profile picture
Moats and Monopolies
800 Followers
Here at Moats and Monopolies, we look for the highest quality businesses around the world. We are part owners in companies with strong competitive advantages, high free cash flow margins, secure balance sheets and understandable business models.Our portfolio is openly shared exclusively on Seeking Alpha for you to follow along with our investing journey. In our analyses, we endeavour to be rationale and objective. Our aim is to find companies that will beat index funds over the long term.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ALL OF THE HOLDINGS DISCUSSED IN THE ARTICLE either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
ASML--
ASML Holding N.V.
AVGO--
Broadcom Inc.
HD--
The Home Depot, Inc.
POOL--
Pool Corporation
META--
Meta Platforms, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News