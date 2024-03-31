Chip Somodevilla

Berkshire's Remarkable Performance

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) stock has done well since my last update in early November 2023, recovering with the broad market. BRK.B has also kept pace with the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY), even as Apple (AAPL) underperformed the SPX significantly since the start of 2024. I had assigned BRK.B a Hold/Neutral rating. Given its performance relative to the SPX, I believe the rating is reasonable. CEO Warren Buffett's annual letter in February 2024 underscored the immense challenges that Berkshire faces, given its market cap of nearly $1T. Therefore, even the Oracle of Omaha recognizes that future "eye-popping performance is not feasible given its current circumstances and market conditions."

It should be noted that Berkshire was a net seller of equities in Q4, notwithstanding its growing cash pile, which was nearing $168B as of last year. Therefore, I believe it's crucial for investors to consider that market outperformance in BRK.B will become increasingly challenging. Buffett noted that "few companies in the U.S. are capable of significantly impacting Berkshire's financials." He also articulated that meaningful overseas opportunities are "essentially non-existent for Berkshire."

With that in mind, should investors continue to chase after Berkshire shares even as it closes in against its recent all-time highs? Although AAPL currently accounts for more than 40% of Berkshire's public equity portfolio, BRK.B has managed to keep pace with the broad market. However, Buffett also reminded investors to temper their expectations for outperformance, targeting "modest growth." As a result, it differs from "earlier periods when higher expectations were entertained." In other words, Buffett's well-known prudence and capital preservation principles will likely lead to fewer opportunities for capital deployment in a more expensive market, as the S&P 500's forward normalized EPS multiple has surged over 21x (above the 10Y average of 17.5x).

Beating The Market Will Get Harder

However, Buffett's inclinations to execute share repurchases have not been tempered. According to filings through early March, Berkshire recorded $2.3B in stock repurchases since the start of 2024, more than matching last quarter's $2.2B. However, with Berkshire's market cap surging toward the $910B level, even a $10B annualized repurchase cadence represents a 1% impact against its valuation, hardly making a sizeable dent through its share cancellation. As a result, I urge investors to consider whether the overall risk/reward in BRK.B still makes sense when they could invest in the S&P 500.

In addition, Buffett reminded investors that it has faced unforeseen regulatory challenges in its regulated utilities business. As a result, even Buffett acknowledged that he made a "costly mistake in not anticipating adverse regulatory developments and their impact on returns." Berkshire's energy and utilities segment accounted for about 6% of its Q4 operating earnings. However, it also represented a significant decline of 40%. Buffett didn't attempt to mask his displeasure over the segment's performance, underscoring its "severe earnings disappointment."

While Berkshire's highly profitable insurance (underwriting and investment) business has boosted the conglomerate's results in Q4, market share losses by Geico against Progressive were also noted. Coupled with the significant investments required to maintain its operations in its CapEx-heavy railroad business, Berkshire's headwinds could intensify as it faces more challenges generating alpha for its holders.

But, No Red Flags Assessed On Berkshire Stock

BRK.B Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

Notwithstanding my caution, I assessed that Berkshire remains a fundamentally strong business that's managed well by Buffett and his team. However, questions remain about Buffett's role as the "master capital allocator," given his advanced age. While his appointed successor (Greg Abel) is expected to be ready to take up the leadership role when called upon, questions over "whether Greg Abel will lead Berkshire alone" would likely face scrutiny by the market.

Despite that, BRK.B's robust "B+" momentum grade suggests the market remains unfazed about Berkshire's execution challenges, given its track record and well-diversified operating model.

Is Berkshire Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

I believe Berkshire holders should continue to hold on to their positions. The conglomerate has proven its track record over time under the capable leadership of Warren Buffett.

However, generating alpha ahead of the S&P 500 is expected to become increasingly challenging, as Buffett indicated. Therefore, investors should consider potentially lower returns moving ahead.

With that in mind, I believe in maintaining a neutral view of BRK.B at the current levels.

Rating: Maintain Hold.

