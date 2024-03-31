Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

I'm Hunting For Value As Q2 Begins

Mar. 31, 2024 10:35 AM ETHYD, IAU, VDE, IXC, VPU, IDU, BUI, BTC-USD, IGT:CA
Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Fixed-income sectors offer attractive yields and are a good option for cash management and protection against market reversals.
  • Precious metals like gold and commodities like oil are expected to continue gaining value and serve as a safe haven asset during stock market volatility.
  • Energy and utilities sectors are undervalued and provide diversification benefits, making them attractive investment options.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, CEF/ETF Income Laboratory. Learn More »

Morning autumn landscape with hunters walking in the fog along the edge of the forest.

???? ??????/iStock via Getty Images

Main Thesis / Background

The purpose of this article is to discuss the state of both the equity and debt markets as 2024 rolls on. Q1 has been widely positive and that has me smiling. But

Consider the Income Lab

This article was written by

Dividend Seeker profile picture
Dividend Seeker
8.71K Followers

I am a macro-focused investor and writer with fifteen years experience in financial services (starting in 2008). I began my career in New York, before relocating to North Carolina for graduate school and later employment - where I remain today. I have a Bachelors and MBA in Finance and I am a competitive tennis player (former Division I athlete).

I am a also contributing author for the investing group CEF/ETF Income Laboratory where I specialize in macro analysis. Features of CEF/ETF Income Laboratory include: managed income portfolios (targeting safe and reliable ~8% yields) making use of high-yield opportunities in the CEF and ETF fund space. These are geared toward both active and passive investors of all experience levels. The vast majority of holdings are also monthly-payers, for faster compounding and steady income streams. Other features include 24/7 chat, and trade alerts. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of VOO, RSP, QQQ, DIA, VDE, VPU, BUI, IAU, IDU, SCHF, BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HYD--
VanEck High Yield Muni ETF
IAU--
iShares Gold Trust ETF
VDE--
Vanguard Energy Index Fund ETF Shares
IXC--
iShares Global Energy ETF
VPU--
Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF Shares
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News