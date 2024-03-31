loveguli/iStock via Getty Images

ARC Resources (OTCPK:AETUF) is a company that has long gone about its business without a lot of fanfare. As a natural gas producer, the company had production costs that were extremely competitive combined with profitability that played a big part in the company's investment grade designation. Now as Canada's largest condensate producer (thanks to the Seven Generations merger), the company is extremely profitable with good growth prospects. The condensate production provides very good cash flow in a downturn while the natural gas business is likely to benefit from the increasing ability of North America to export natural gas.

The Business

ARC Resources primarily produces condensate and natural gas (other products produced are not as significant). This enables ARC to get a premium return because condensate sells at a premium to light oil. Therefore, its natural gas wells that also produce condensate tend to be very profitable.

ARC Resources Map Of Business Operations And Basin Lifecycle Status (ARC Resources Corporate Presentation February 2024)

ARC Resources emphasizes the lifecycle of each area more so than many other producers that I follow. This company will sell prospects where the costs of production are rising and will rise in the future as well. Therefore, the company rarely, if ever, manages a whole field to the point where shutdown and abandonment issues are on the horizon.

This also means that the company is constantly on the lookout for future prospects. Currently the Attachie project is slated to come online towards the end of the fiscal year. This project is likely to be the growth vehicle for the company for the next couple of years as it ramps up production.

Overall, this company is big enough that steady single digit production growth should be expected.

Profitability

The condensate premium has enabled this company to report a fairly high ROC for many of its projects. The natural gas business benefits from very low costs to likewise report high ROC.

ARC Resources Five-Year Cash Flow Growth Plan (ARC Resources Corporate Presentation February 2024)

The company is going to benefit from the increasing ability to export natural gas. It also benefits from the fact that condensate is often in short supply in Canada. Therefore, Canada often imports condensate to meet its needs.

Now cash flow is unlikely to look like the chart above because commodity prices are volatile. But the goal to bring significant projects online from time to time should mean that (on average), over a five-year period (using an "apples to apples" price comparison) the company should be making more money over time.

As shown above, growth will likely be lumpy when it comes to large projects coming online. The years between projects should show single digit production growth from ongoing projects.

Management also mentioned that much of the growth happens in the second half of the fiscal year. This is likely due to the effects of Spring Breakup in the second quarter that often slows operating activity until that passes sometime during the third quarter. There is also a normally short wildfire period as well.

The other consideration is that most natural gas producers in Canada try to bring production online for the important heating season when prices are usually stronger for natural gas. This raises the return on investment usually a percentage point or two. It also makes the first and fourth quarters usually the ones with the most growth.

ARC management has also signed an agreement with Cheniere (LNG) to gain access to international pricing while avoiding the AECO pricing. The goal here is to obtain a price for the production that is constantly at a premium to AECO.

This is another company that sells the majority of its natural gas production out of the basin. In doing so, management often obtains better pricing than it could for the product locally. This better pricing more than compensates for the added transportation expense.

Shareholder Return Strategy

This company does have a sustainable dividend policy. Therefore, the dividend payout ratio will be low.

(Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted)

ARC Resources Shareholder Return Strategy (ARC Resources Corporate Presentation February 2024)

This company is going to have a balance sheet priority. Therefore, if conditions warrant, the dividend will be cut to preserve the balance sheet.

The "insurance policy" against that happening is the low payout ratio shown above under better industry conditions. But that also makes this stock unsuitable to income investors (unless they buy at a market bottom that bottomed big time).

As shown above, the dividend will increase. But most of the time, the excess free cash flow will be used to repurchase stock. This will augment the growth rate of the production by a couple of percentage points. The combined return to shareholders from the stock repurchases and the production growth is likely to average at least 10% over the long-term. It will probably average in the low teens.

The dividend itself adds a few percentage points to bring the total return to the low teens for the average investor over the long-term.

Summary

This Canadian company actually has a more American strategy with the dividend than is typical for Canada. It should be also noted that this management has long run counter to the market demand of return of capital to shareholders in the form of a dividend. There is therefore unlikely to be "special" dividends paid here. Instead, the extra cash flow will be used to repurchase common shares.

The investment in new projects combined with the periodic disposal of older projects is also not very common in the upstream industry. For this company, the above average profitability attests to the strategy's success.

The dividend of this company is still subject to the volatility of the upstream part of the industry. Therefore, with a balance sheet priority, the dividend could be cut or even eliminated if conditions warrant that. But the currently low payout ratio makes that outcome unlikely. Investors should likewise expect the payout ratio to remain low in the future even though the dividend will grow.

That makes this company a strong buy as a large company growth vehicle. The total return to shareholders is likely to be in the middle teens. There will be an occasional opportunistic merger or acquisition. Management is far more likely (though) to trade basin projects through a combination of purchases and disposals.

The investment grade rating of the debt marks this company as financially safer than many upstream companies I follow. Therefore, this issue is likely to appeal to a wider variety of investors than is typically the case for upstream producers. However, at least some investors may not like the industry volatility.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.