Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Lincoln Educational: Consolidation Likely Needed Before The Next Up Move Begins

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.76K Followers

Summary

  • We are maintaining our Hold rating in Lincoln Educational due to expected consolidation over the near-term.
  • The company reported strong earnings numbers, with student starts increasing by close to 18% and revenue surpassing guidance.
  • While near-term trading may be choppy, the company's higher student retention rates and revenue per student suggest potential for long-term earnings growth.

classroom in college interior building

Edwin Tan /E+ via Getty Images

Intro

In our most recent commentary in Lincoln Educational Services Corporation (NASDAQ:LINC) (June of 2023), we reverted to a 'Hold' rating after multiple 'Buy' ratings in the stock in 2022. We

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.76K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/Investing & Trading Opportunist

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LINC Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LINC

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LINC
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News