The Stock Market: Doing Well

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.35K Followers

Summary

  • S&P 500 reaches new historical high, marking the 22nd all-time high of the year.
  • Economy performing well with upward revision of fourth quarter 2023 numbers.
  • Excitement over artificial intelligence technology remains high; there are still expectations of Fed interest rate cuts; and there is increased consumer confidence.
  • The stock market should continue to do well.

The S&P 500 rose to a new historical high on Thursday.

This is the 22nd "all-time high" of the year.

There are several things to focus on.

First, the economy is doing well. On Friday, the fourth quarter numbers for 2023

This article was written by

John M. Mason profile picture
John M. Mason
17.35K Followers
John M. Mason writes on current monetary and financial events. He is the founder and CEO of New Finance, LLC. Dr. Mason has been President and CEO of two publicly traded financial institutions and the executive vice president and CFO of a third. He has also served as a special assistant to the secretary of the Department of Housing and Urban Development in Washington, D. C. and as a senior economist within the Federal Reserve System. He formerly was on the faculty of the Finance Department, Wharton School, the University of Pennsylvania and was a professor at Penn State University and taught in both the Management Division and the Engineering Division. Dr. Mason has served on the boards of venture capital funds and other private equity funds. He has worked with young entrepreneurs, especially within the urban environment, starting or running companies primarily connected with Information Technology.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

