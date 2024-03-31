Investing Is The Priority, Now I See Trades In Apple, And Others

Marina Demidiuk/iStock via Getty Images

I still see investing as the priority, as small caps from the Russell to large-cap industrial stocks have been strong of late, and there are all kinds of sectors from health, to housing, to aviation that offer stellar opportunities to invest. Just please do it bit by bit, be very conscious about dollar cost averaging over several months. At some point, we are going to have to have some kind of reset. Perhaps we need to have some manic “hand over fist” buying, don’t get caught up in that, as fun as it seems to be at first. There is quite a hangover when the party is over. Adding to positions slowly will help you weather the storm and if you do it right you’ll have funds available when good stocks go on sale.

I’m still talking about investing, investing asks you to maintain a much longer time horizon to get good returns. The caution I feel and have felt is due to a fantastic start to the year, March 28th closed out the first quarter with the 22nd-record close of the S&P500. We haven’t seen any kind of significant selling since last October, so we should expect some kind of selling at some point. I did project a sell-off between February 15 and March 15, but that didn’t happen as I’ve admitted several times recently. Still, I can’t help but keep my head on a swivel looking for any kind of sign that one is coming.

The problem is, we are really in a very good economic environment

I know it sounds silly to put an economy nearing perfection in the problem category. Right now the stock market is reflecting this condition by favoring a broad range of stocks as I mentioned at the beginning. Last week I also said that we are correcting sideways, with technology taking a break from playing atlas and holding up the entire market. We need big cap technology, or any technology stock a lot less to maintain the indexes and push them higher. We had the PCE reveal on Friday and the Core year-over-year came in as expected at 2.8%. The last 3 months have not shown a marked decline in inflation, but there was no spike either. This to me signals that the status quo remains, and that is in my opinion great for stocks,

Friday on Bloomberg TV in an interview, Powell reiterated the Fed doesn’t need to be In a hurry to cut rates. The Fed chief said PCE inflation data was ‘in line with expectations.’ He said “Inflation will continue to ease on a ‘sometimes bumpy’ path. We didn’t cut when inflation dropped in the last 3 months of 2023, and we are going to raise it now. We will be patient.” Powell seemed to be echoing Waller’s statement from the day before. According to CNBC “There is no rush to cut the policy rate” right now, Waller said in a speech at an Economic Club of New York gathering. Recent data “tells me that it is prudent to hold this rate at its current restrictive stance perhaps for longer than previously thought to help keep inflation on a sustainable trajectory toward 2%.”

I know that some of you are now thinking that the March dot plots still had 3 cuts, and the majority of market participants still believe we are getting a cut in June. I have repeated this for a year now, I expect no cuts till November, and now I will reiterate something I said in February more as a talking point but now it is looking like more of a possibility, and that is no cuts this year. Paradoxically this is great for stocks. As long as Powell keeps stringing the rate cut “carrot” out the market will continue to run. I can’t explain why Powell wants to play to the stock market's desires, but for now, let’s say it serves the interest of the economy to have strong markets.

Here’s an interesting piece of data that came out of the PCE number consumer spending was up .80%, if you take off .40% for inflation (just to be conservative) that means .40% of consumer spending goes into the GDP calculation for Q1. Friends, this is the key to a great earnings season coming our way. That’s right earnings season with all the silly volatility is just around the corner. With that 9.5% spike in existing home sales for February, strong employment, and possibly excellent GDP, is it any wonder that cyclical stocks are starting to run? So yes, invest in select non-tech sectors that have been moribund since the pandemic and starting to rouse from their collective slumber. So what about tech?

As attention has turned elsewhere I see an opportunity to trade some Tech names

I use the term “tech” loosely because I want to include DraftKings (DKNG) in the mix. To me, it’s a tech-adjacent name that would not exist if not for technology. Let’s start with the headliner and that is Apple (AAPL), I bet some of you long-time readers would be in shock since I have been sour on AAPL for years. That doesn’t mean I won’t trade it on the long side if it makes sense. Right now the conditions look positive to me, both the FTC and the EU announced that they are suing AAPL for uncompetitive practices.

The fact that I think this is hogwash has nothing to do with the trade. However, with that kind of hammering, my thought is everyone who was going to get out, got out already. Also, AAPL should be buying in some shares right now since it is smack in between the end of Q4 and before Q1 earnings. So there are no restrictions on stock purchasing. Another milestone is the announced WWDC the developers' conference where Tim Cook, has been hinting about their AI strategy being revealed then. So to me, the stars are aligned for even this apathetic AAPL guy to get kind of excited to trade this name.

Let’s look at the 1-year chart of AAPL to see any kind of support to where it’s trading now and then we’ll zoom in a bit closer.

TradingView

The 2 approximate parallel lines show some congestion, which is sort of squishy support. The good news is that it held. If we do see a break under 168, we could see further weakness. I am not counting on that because I am willing to take the risk that all the bad news is out. Now let’s zoom into the 1-month chart.

TradingView

The diagonal black line shows higher lows building up since the beginning of March. The red cup shows a new rounding formation, often called a “Bearish to Bullish” reversal. The down gaps in the chart mean that after the market closed and before it opened market participants revalued the stock lower. Technicians or chartists look at these formations and note that they tend to get “filled.” That at some point buyers will come in at this level to support the stock.

I am already long in AAPL using call options. I intend to just trade this name as it fills that gap toward 180. My strike is at 170 and the expiration is out to June but I will likely extend it to July and add to the position once I see it close consistently above 173. I didn’t draw it in but if you look at the area just under 174 there are a lot of retreats from that level in March. That is a resistance level that I want to see broken, and I bet a lot of other traders are looking at that level as well. With an option, a move of 5 to 6 points can be very rewarding for a trade. Another tech name that has gotten hammered is…

Snowflake (SNOW) CEO shocked the market with his retirement.

On March 1 Mark Slootman the man who shepherded SNOW through one of the most successful IPOs in memory and proceeded to take on a successful journey of rapid growth retired and announced that Sridhar Ramaswamy, would take the helm. Sridhar is an excellent choice having run Google Ads and established his AI chops a decade ago at Alphabet (GOOGL). Sridhar’s AI-based search company was acquired by SNOW, so this was planned out well ahead of time.

If I was a corporate governance guy I would give them a “C” in transparency, but Slootman is a straight shooter and didn’t want the hassle of being interviewed and probably harassed. Too bad for the shareholder, who also got “sandbagged” on their earnings call which was combined with Slootman’s retirement announcement. If you don’t know what sandbagged is check out this article from 2 weeks ago Some A-List Stocks Might Have Sandbagged Guidance, Offering Great Opportunities. If SNOW being sandbagged sounds familiar I first flagged it 3 weeks ago and noted the price that it would get interesting at. At this point, I think SNOW is ready for a trade. Let’s look at a 3-month chart.

TradingView

Here we see a nice rounding bottom as well, a bearish to bullish reversal. As with the attention of market participants looking at other sectors, SNOW is healing itself. Sridhar Ramaswamy with his background in running large organizations and knowing how to build AI will take SNOW to new levels when inference dominates the enterprise and not just training LLMs.

This sounds like an investment judgment, and yes, I did invest in SNOW 2 weeks ago, and will likely add to the position. As far as a trade, I think that some market participants will drift back to tech names and move the indexes to new highs in April. This trade is ripe for the picking in my mind. I am long once again in call options (I got in last week) at the 165 strike, June Expiration but I might roll the expiration out to July as well.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

The next name I’d like to talk about did not sandbag, and in fact, had a very nice Earning Report and that is DELL. DELL has a current P/E of 26 but a forward PE of 15. The stock is on a tear based on forward projections. Why? Simple, NVIDIA (NVDA) based servers, DELL can’t build them fast enough. Enterprises will want to perform AI inference on their proprietary data where it is, and that will be at the enterprise data center where their precious corporate data resides. Cloud providers want DELL servers to train their proprietary LLMs as well.

On the earnings news, DELL flew and reached 130, now it has fallen back to 114. As a trade, working on a thesis, and that thesis is that market participants, while not abandoning the new cyclical sectors, and small-cap stocks will notice some great stocks at enticing prices. As earnings season gets into full swing, I think DELL not only goes back to 130 but reaches higher. Let’s see what the chart says.

TradingView

I see an inverse “Head-and-Shoulders,” it might look weak but informed by the bullish narrative, I think DELL is moving higher. I don’t need it to break above 130, I will be very happy with 124 for a trade. Right now, I have call options at the 115 strike and June Expiration. DELL reports on May 30, but I think it moves higher through April and into May.

Last Trade Draft Kings (DKNG)

The last name that has my interest but I am not 100% sure has found its strongest support is the aforementioned DKNG. Just this past week it sold off hard, with politicians demanding more oversight and banning of certain practices. I will quote Seeking Alpha News Editor Clark Schultz “In Washington, Senator Richard Blumenthal sent letters to DKNG and Flutter Entertainment's (FLUT) FanDuel asking the companies to stop targeting gambling addicts. In particular, Blumenthal wants the online sports betting operators to change how they target VIPs and heavy bettors.

Separately, New York Representative Paul Tonko said he is working on legislation that would impose federal oversight of online sports betting in any state that has legalized the business. "The bonuses and credits, the promotions and pitches, the VIP hosts. It has to be seen as a whole, and there may be aspects of it that should be prohibited or much more rigorously restricted," he warned.” There was more talk about banning other aspects of DKNG’s offering so I am unsure if DKNG has further to go. It did seem to bounce off of the 44 level and was trading at 45, I would love to get it at 41 to 42 for a trade.

Let’s chart it at the 3 month.

TradingView

We have a double top and all kinds of support at these two parallel lines marking out congestion between 41 and 42. As much as I see this as political noise with little in the way of hurting the tremendous growth we see, I will wait for that 42 level to be tested or move on to other trades. Meanwhile investing in the rest of the market still beckons to me. Housing names really performed this week, as did a bunch of our biotech names.

Have a great week of trading!