Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Investing Is The Priority, Now I See Trades In Apple, And Others

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Investing in small caps and various sectors still offers opportunities, but caution is advised due to the potential for a market reset.
  • The current economic environment is favorable for stocks, with the Fed indicating no rush to cut rates.
  • Tech stocks like Apple, Snowflake, Dell, and DraftKings present trading opportunities, with positive chart patterns and potential catalysts.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Group Mind Investing. Learn More »

Farmer"s Hand Picking Ripe Apples and Puts it in the Basket. Apple Orchard. Harvesting. Big Red delicious Apples Hanging in Tree Branch. Fruit Garden at Fall Harvest. Autumn Cloudy Day, Soft Shadow

Marina Demidiuk/iStock via Getty Images

I still see investing as the priority, as small caps from the Russell to large-cap industrial stocks have been strong of late, and there are all kinds of sectors from health, to housing, to aviation that offer stellar

Have you ever bought a stock that everyone's saying is great, only to find you bought near or at the all-time high that stock dropped 20% immediately? What happened? By the time the average stock purchaser gets a stock idea, usually, it's already overbought. 

If this sounds like you, join our community Group Mind Investing which adheres to a Cash Management Discipline approach. We watch the market for you and uncover fresh trading and investing ideas. We identify sectors, trends, and individual stocks. You learn how and when to target a stock, buy, and sell. Try our 2-week trial

This article was written by

David H. Lerner profile picture
David H. Lerner
29.86K Followers

David H. Lerner is an analyst with a decade of experience utilizing his professional background in software consulting and technology to identify market trends and provide long and short trade ideas. David employs a combination of technical analysis and market psychology to capitalize on narratives for outsized returns. He also utilizes “Cash Management Discipline,” a simple trading style to hedge against the volatility of today’s market climate.

He leads the investing group Group Mind Investing where he uncovers actionable trading and investing ideas nearly every day. Other features include: long and short swing trade alerts, daily macro analysis, weekly articles, and chat for community interaction and questions. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AAPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAPL--
Apple Inc.
AAPL:CA--
Apple Inc.
DKNG--
DraftKings Inc.
SNOW--
Snowflake Inc.
DELL--
Dell Technologies Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News