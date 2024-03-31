Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BUCK: Simplify's Cash ETF Catering To Conservative Investors

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.37K Followers

Summary

  • Simplify launched the Simplify Stable Income ETF in October 2022, and it has performed well since then.
  • Its yield outpaces T-Bills, and its risk is not much higher, presenting it favorably over T-Bills alone.
  • The Simplify Stable Income ETF offers a lower risk option compared to the Simplify Enhanced Income ETF, making it far more appealing for conservative investors.
  • Risks still remain, with the fund's short volatility position presenting the potential for future challenges in high-vol environments.
100 new US dollar bills on black background

alfexe

Introduction

In October 2022, Simplify launched the Simplify Stable Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BUCK). This came out alongside the more popular (and higher risk) Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH). Both have performed very well since then.

Note that while

This article was written by

John Bowman profile picture
John Bowman
1.37K Followers
Financial adviser and social science educator from Southern California. I have an obsession with alternatives, income investing, and model portfolios. My work will mostly cover ETFs, closed-end funds, and fixed income; macroeconomic analysis, asset allocation, and opportunistic investment strategies. "History does not repeat, but it does instruct." — Timothy Snyder, On Tyranny Any and all opinions expressed in my writing are my own and do not reflect the views of my employers nor any organizations I am a part of. Nothing I write is personalized financial advice. All articles will contain disclosures for conflicts of interest at the time of writing; those disclosures may not be accurate after a 72hr period from the initial publishing date.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIGH, SGOV either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About BUCK ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate (TTM)
Yield (TTM)
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on BUCK

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
BUCK
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News