JHVEPhoto

Agricultural commodities and processing business Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) has had a bad 2024 to date at the stock markets. This is essentially due to a sharp 24% drop in a day in January following an SEC probe of its nutrition business.

But things are turning around for it, with the price up by 18.3% in the past month as the concerns on the probe subside (see chart below). Here I take a closer look at whether there's potential for it to rise further from here or if the risks to it are still elevated.

Price Chart (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Small segment, big price damage

Looking at it in perspective, the price drop in January was a market overreaction. The nutrition business, which has come under the scanner, is relatively small, contributing to just 7.7% of the company's revenues for 2023. This compares to the much larger Ag Services and Oilseeds business, which brought in the biggest 78.2% of the revenues or even the Carbohydrate Solutions which contributed a higher 13.7% to the revenues.

But the impact of the probe was felt immediately in the share price, of course, but also in management decisions. On January 21 ADM appointed Ismael Roig as the interim Chief Financial Officer [CFO], replacing his predecessor Vikram Luthar who was placed on administrative leave following an SEC probe.

Limited impact found, but probe story continues

I reckon it's the update on this very probe that cheered up investors on March 12, when the company reported its findings, a date that coincides with the release of its full-year 2023 results. The numbers themselves, which are discussed in the next section, give little reason to be upbeat.

The company's own assessment of what went wrong is encouraging since only inter-segment sales have been impacted. Specifically, sales between the Nutrition segment on the hand and the Ag Services and Oilseeds as well as Carbohydrate segments weren't recorded at market prices as they have been historically. This in turn means that the overall numbers for the full year weren't impacted by any accounting discrepancies that occurred.

The bigger challenge is, that this is not the end of the story. ADM is now being probed by the US Justice Department for its Ethanol business as well. Ethanol, which is derived from corn, and evidently falls under the corn segment doesn't impact overall financials meaningfully either.

While the company doesn't report revenues for its corn segment, it does report its operating profit, which was just 1.3% of the total operating profit for 2023. This in turn implies that even if any irregularities are discovered, they can only impact the financials minimally. Unless of course, both the probes put together are indicative of an even bigger problem. But we have to wait before we know that.

Weakening financials

In any case, the company's financials are disappointing for the full year 2023, with a 7.7% revenue decline. A broad-based contraction is visible across all segments (see table below), impacted by lower volumes. Both the reported and adjusted earnings fell in tow, with a 16% decline in the GAAP figure and an 11% contraction in the adjusted number.

Revenues by Segment (Source: Archer-Daniels-Midland Company)

2024 is likely to see a repeat of the EPS trend in 2023, considering that agribusiness can be particularly volatile, subject as it is to weather conditions, commodity price trends and macroeconomic cycles. In explaining the weak outlook, the company only says it ascribes this to an expectation of "moderating margin conditions and higher costs offsetting improved volumes".

The adjusted EPS number is projected to land in the range of USD 5.25-6.25 this year. At the midpoint of this guidance range, this is an earnings drop of 18%. Even if we look beyond 2024, the guidance isn't encouraging, with an expectation of EPS at USD 6-7 (see Page 9 of the link).

Market multiples and dividends

Based on its 2024 projection, though, the non-GAAP forward price-to-earning (P/E) ratio looks attractive at 11x. This is below the stock's five-year average ratio of 13x, which indicates the potential for a 19% price increase. Similarly, the GAAP forward P/E is also below the past average (see table below). This suggests an even bigger price upside of 38%. The stock is also likely to benefit from the USD 1 billion worth of share buybacks this year.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The company's dividends are also worth considering. First, it has seen 30 consecutive years of growth, which is saying something. Moreover, its payout ratio is at a comfortable 28.5%. This indicates that even if its earnings drop this year, it can easily raise dividends again. And it likely will. In the past, it has targeted a dividend payout ratio of 30-40% by 2025 and it's currently below that mark.

ADM's trailing twelve-month [TTM] dividend yield isn't the highest at ~3%, but it does rise to 4.7% if the stock was bought five years ago. In any case, what it lacks in a high yield, it makes up for in consistency.

What next?

As promising as both the market multiples and the dividends look, however, right now I would classify Archer-Daniels-Midland company as a high-risk stock to buy for the short to medium term. Not only is it in a period of weakening fundamentals, but the fact that it's under the authorities' lens for accounting irregularities indicates that stock price fluctuation can continue on any other adverse developments.

The company may well ride out of the current probes fast and easy, but maybe it doesn't. We don't know. And even that doesn't take away from the fact that its performance is expected to be lacklustre this year and possibly the next too.

In this scenario, capital gains on an investment in it might not materialise as indicated by the market multiples. And the dividend yield isn't high enough to justify buying it for the foreseeable future either. For this reason, I'm going with a Sell rating on the stock, though for dividend-only investors looking to buy and hold for the long term, now is as good a time as any to buy it.