carterdayne

BlueLinx Holdings (NYSE:BXC) is a distributor of residential and commercial building products with a focus on lumber and other wood products. The company has had a strong run over the last year up over 80% and reaching price levels they haven't seen in over 15 years. Unfortunately, the financials don't paint as rosy of a picture as this large increase in share price would lead you to believe. We believe that at their current price, they are fairly valued when comparing them to the industry average but that their growth story has come to an end leaving them with a HOLD rating.

BlueLinx 2023 Performance

-Net sales were down 29.5% year over year and down 16% in quarter 4.

-Gross Profit was down 36.7% year over year.

-Gross margin of 16.8%, down 190 bps year over year

-Completed $42 million in share repurchases, reducing shares outstanding by 6%.

-The company did report a net loss of $18 million but that was due to a one-time $30.4 million charge related to their pension benefit plan.

-Generated operating cash flow of $306 million down from $400 million in 2022.

At best you could call these results a mixed bag, while net sales and gross profit are both down, they are still left with significant free cash flow to continue to repurchase shares and invest in the business.

Housing Construction Trends

BlueLinx is largely affected by the macro trends in new home construction and existing home remodels. When you look forward to the rest of 2024 we are once again handed another mixed bag at best. The company anticipates that new home starts will creep higher over the next three years and hover around the 20-year average. They also expect that existing home remodels will begin to trend lower. So once again you are left with a mix of positives and negatives.

Company Presentation

Looking Forward

On their recent earnings conference call management stated that so far in quarter 1 they have been able to maintain solid margins in line with what we were seeing in quarter 4 of 2023. Unfortunately, it sounds like we should also expect further declines in gross profit due to daily volume impacts caused by extreme weather patterns in January. We will have to wait and see if these are in line with typical Q1 seasonal declines or if this is a further decline from Q1 2023.

Thesis

BlueLinx is a company that was able to ride the tailwinds of the COVID-19 housing boom and is now facing the headwinds of higher interest rates and decreasing lumber costs. Fortunately, the Federal Reserve has signaled that rates should begin to come down this year with that continuing into next year. Lower mortgage rates should help spur home sales which would lead to an increase in repair and remodel spending. While BlueLinx is somewhat at the mercy of the Fed to continue their growth in their current markets we believe that they are fairly priced at their current valuation.

Company P/E (TTM) P/E (FWD) BlueLinx (BXC) 24.16 16.14 Boise Cascade Company (BCC) 12.65 13.48 Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) 31.32 34.5 Eagle Materials (EXP) 19.2 19.1 Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX) 34.11 21.2 Builders FirstSource, Inc. (BLDR) 17.47 17.18 Average 23.15 20.27 Click to enlarge

This table compares BlueLinx's P/E to other companies in the building materials space. Showing that as far as valuation they are right around average for the industry. We believe this run-up over the last few years fueled by post covid low interest rates and a boom in new home builds and remodels has come to an end. Fortunately, even after this huge runup in share price, BlueLinx is still very reasonably priced. Unfortunately for BlueLinx, it appears the growth story is over interest rates are still at their highest levels in several years and new home starts have been trending down since their 2021 high. If the Fed is to be believed then rates should begin to drop later this year, but it seems unlikely, we will see them drop anywhere below the 20-year average anytime soon. With the end of Q1 already here we should expect to see further decreases in gross profits on their next earnings report but those are most likely priced in due to seasonal factors typically seen in Q1. For now, we are rating BlueLinx a hold due to the fundamental business being strong, but would we need to see increases in net sales and gross profit before considering changing our rating to a buy.