Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

LVMH: Reality Check For The Epitome Of Luxury (Rating Downgrade)

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
3.86K Followers

Summary

  • LVMH with its wide portfolio, full of heritage brands became 2nd most valuable European company, of superior quality.
  • The company is well resilient to economic cycles due to customer loyalty, exclusivity, and pricing power.
  • After a couple of years of 20%+ sales growth, the luxury goods industry growth is normalizing and we need to adjust our expectations.
  • LVMH has witnessed a quick stock price recovery from its January low and at a blended P/E of 27.1x its earnings, it's time to exercise caution.
  • With a 20% return since my last coverage in a span of 4 months, I am downgrading the stock to "Hold".

LVMH

TBE

What does generally come to your mind first, when people mention luxury goods?

I would expect people to think about beach front villas, yachts, sport cars, but certainly fashion, watches and expensive cosmetics make the top of the list.

This article was written by

Millennial Dividends profile picture
Millennial Dividends
3.86K Followers
With 30 years until retirement, as a Financial Analyst at a Fortune 500 firm, I'm strategically building a robust Growth Portfolio designed to fuel both capital appreciation and consistent dividend growth. My focus is on identifying companies with wide moats, sustainable competitive advantages, and reasonable valuations relative to their projected earnings growth across US and EU."Beyond mere yield chasing, dividend investing for me is about uncovering companies with robust free cash flow."

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of LVMHF, LVMUY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About LVMHF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on LVMHF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
LVMHF
--
LVMUY
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News