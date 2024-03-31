Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Alpha Metallurgical Resources: China Should Drive Steel And Metallurgical Coal Prices Higher

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.93K Followers

Summary

  • Alpha Metallurgical Resources is a leading metallurgical coal producer, with 70% of its coal sold internationally.
  • The company has consistently outperformed the S&P 500, with a 2,225% increase in total returns over the last decade.
  • AMR is rated as a buy due to tight supply in the international metallurgical coal and steel market, strong management, and expected Chinese demand driving prices higher.

Grill charcoal close-up. A pile of black coal.

Sergii Zhmurchak/iStock via Getty Images

Investing in cyclical stocks is not always easy. While buy and hold sounds simple, most individuals find keeping badly performing stocks in their portfolio difficult when markets or sectors crash, even though these selloffs often create the best

This article was written by

Skeptical12 profile picture
Skeptical12
1.93K Followers
I am an avid investor and trader who has worked in law, politics, and business.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About AMR Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on AMR

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AMR
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News