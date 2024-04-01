Nikada

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) is a BDC that was launched in January this year and has already registered ~370 basis points of total returns above the index. Also, from the NAV perspective, it falls in the Top 10 list of largest BDCs, which makes MSDL a notable player in the BDC space.

Looking at the Price to NAV metric, we can see that despite the recent inception date and no clear historical track record as a publicly traded BDC, MSDL already trades a slight premium (~7% over NAV, while the sector average stands at 0.97x).

It is clear that the reason why MSDL has tapped into the equity market is because of quite favorable conditions both at the company and sector levels. The underlying fundamentals are strong (as elaborated below) and the BDCs in general are currently experiencing nice tailwinds from higher SOFR and relatively constrained banking activity.

The question is whether the premium is justified and whether MSDL is positioned to sustain or even improve its performance going forward.

Thesis

The overall strategy of MSDL is rather conventional, where the primary focus is on senior secured credit investments in U.S. middle-market companies that have already established leading market positions and generate strong cash flows. The investments are made mostly in businesses that are backed by leading PE houses (i.e., sponsor-backed transactions). In the context of MSDL's investment strategy, it is worth mentioning that there is an additional layer of safety stemming from bias into non-cyclical industries.

While all of these points are quite common in the BDC sector, we could consider the non-cyclical tilt as slight differentiator that certainly contributes well to the thesis here.

At the portfolio level, MSDL looks attractive as it has managed to greatly diversify the exposures among different industries and more than 170 borrowers. Note that roughly 95% of the sectors are deemed non-cyclical, indicating that the lion's share of MSDL's cash flows (at least top-line level) are more stable and predictable than for any average BDC out there.

MSDL 4Q23 Earnings Presentation

On top of the strong diversification and exposure to defensive businesses, almost the entire base of assets is placed in senior first-lien floating structures, thereby rendering the portfolio even more robust.

As a result of the aforementioned elements of defense (i.e., first lien, non-cyclical exposure, and diversification), MSDL has managed to keep its portfolio very healthy, recognizing almost no non-accrual positions over the past couple of quarters.

MSDL 4Q23 Earnings Presentation

In fact, as of year-end 2023, most of the investments were categorized in the well-performing segment that is in line with the dynamics starting from Q2, 2023. Moreover, during Q4, 2023 MSDL did not record any notable positions in risk rating 4 territory, which is somewhat opposite to what we could notice among many other BDCs (i.e., signs of rising non-accruals in their Q4, 2023 results). MSDL ended year with only three investments on non-accrual status accounting for ~ $19 million or 0.6% of the portfolio at cost. This is an insignificant amount.

Final thing that is worth highlighting about MSDL's portfolio is the key financial statistics of the underlying investments. Namely, at the end of the Q4, 2023, MSDL's weighted average LTV of its investments stood at 43% with the median LTM EBITDA generation of $80 million.

Now, if we fuse the following items together, I think it would be fair to say that the current premium of ~7% over NAV is justified:

Circa 94% of the portfolio is in non-cyclical and already cash-generating businesses.

Almost 100% of the portfolio is in senior first lien structures.

Strong diversification at both sector and company level.

Well-performing businesses as implied from the excellent risk rating table, immaterial non-accruals and sound LTV metric.

Apart from the abovementioned characteristics, there are two additional aspects, which I like about MSDL.

First, the leverage is below average and the structure of borrowings is favorable. As of now, MSDL carries a debt to equity ratio of 0.87x, which is by 0.32x below sector average and, on an absolute level, offers a solid basis from which to either capitalize on the incremental opportunities or play defence in case the sector-level dynamics deteriorate.

In addition, the borrowings profile embodies some great elements that should help MSDL safeguard its margins for quite some time.

MSDL 4Q23 Earnings Presentation

Namely, roughly 40% of the outstanding principal is based on fixed rate financing, where the cost of debt is lower than what could be accessed in the market today. This creates favorable conditions for MSDL to extract enticing spreads between portfolio yield and cost of capital. Plus, the first maturity is set to kick in only in September 2025. Adjusted for this, the more attractive one, which is also a larger ticket size financing comes due in early 2027.

Second, we have to appreciate the benefit of MSDL's ties with the Morgan Stanley franchise. In my opinion, the key advantage of this is the access to larger investment volumes from which MSDL could cherry pick the right investments.

Jeff Levin - President and Chief Executive Officer - captured this essence nicely during the most recent earnings call:

To begin Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund's sourcing platform is comprised of our captive dedicated investment team, Morgan Stanley's investment bank and the private market solutions team within our investment management platform that makes LP commitments to middle market buyout funds. This approach allows us to consistently evaluate significant deal flow, and in turn be more selective with investments. Morgan Stanley investment management has approximately $1.5 trillion of assets under management with a deep history in alternatives.

The figures - indicating consistency in positive net investment volumes - serve as a proof of MSDL's ability to synergize with the Morgan Stanley franchise.

MSDL 4Q23 Earnings Presentation

During the past couple of quarters, many BDCs have struggled to grow the asset base and in several instances, the portfolios have decreased due to a lack of sufficient investment volumes that could offset the repayments of previously made investments. To navigate such an environment of relatively depressed investment activity (weak M&A and capital markets transactions), having access to Morgan Stanley comes with a significant advantage. There is a benefit both on the volume and deal quality side.

The bottom line

All in all, Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund is a clear buy. The current premium of ~7% is, in my opinion, fully justified by the defensive portfolio, which is further backed by below average external leverage levels and access to Morgan Stanley's broader transaction platform.

The forward yield, assuming regular dividend per share of $2.00 (which is in line with the historical quarters) and excluding special dividends, lands at an attractive 9.2% level. Given the strong adjusted NII generation, I would not be surprised of additional special dividends, where if we factor in the most recent special distributions, the forward yield goes up to 11.1%.

In terms of the risks, I do not see any signals or signs in the underlying fundamentals that could trigger MSDL underperforming the overall BDC market. The element of diversification, non-cyclical exposure, low LTV levels and de-risked balance sheet at MSDL level should keep the performance stable going forward. Finally, the ability to source deals from the Morgan Stanley platform should help shield the current portfolio base even if the M&A and/or capital markets transactions remain muted.

It is a buy.