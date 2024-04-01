Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund: A New Player In The BDC Town That Is Worth Buying

Apr. 01, 2024 2:33 AM ETMorgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (MSDL)
Roberts Berzins, CFA profile picture
Roberts Berzins, CFA
3.99K Followers

Summary

  • Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund, which entered the public market space in January this year, has registered strong total returns above the index.
  • Currently, MSDL trades a slight premium over its NAV, which theoretically leads to an unfavorable entry point.
  • Yet, looking at the underlying fundamentals, it is clear that the premium is fully justified, and that MSDL embodies all of the necessary characteristics to keep delivering strong results.
  • In this article, I elaborate on the key aspects of MSDL and articulate why this BDC is a buy for me.

Morgan Stanley European Headquarters, London, UK

Nikada

Morgan Stanley Direct Lending Fund (NYSE:MSDL) is a BDC that was launched in January this year and has already registered ~370 basis points of total returns above the index. Also, from the NAV perspective, it falls in the Top 10 list

Roberts Berzins has over a decade of experience in the financial management helping top-tier corporates shape their financial strategies and execute large-scale financings. He has also made significant efforts to institutionalize REIT framework in Latvia to boost the liquidity of pan-Baltic capital markets. Other policy-level work includes the development of national SOE financing guidelines and framework for channeling private capital into affordable housing stock. Roberts is a CFA Charterholder, ESG investing certificate holder, has had an internship in Chicago board of trade (albeit, being resident and living in Latvia), and is actively involved in "thought-leadership" activities to support the development of pan-Baltic capital markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

