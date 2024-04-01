3 'Great Repeatable Business Models' (Dividend Aristocrats)

wundervisuals/E+ via Getty Images

My background in real estate is significant, having deployed in excess of $1 billion in various categories including retail, industrial, healthcare, cell towers, billboards, and residential.

In addition, I've invested in various businesses including several globally recognized franchises.

As many of my readers know, I've been strategically broadening my company's research platform to include not only REITs but a variety of other income-oriented stocks.

I enjoy analyzing income stocks in all shapes and sizes, including Dividend Aristocrats.

The simple way to define our research business is to say that we seek the best companies that deliver an enduring competitive advantage in what book authors James Zook and Chris Allen refer to as "Great Repeatable Business Models".

Why Now?

The first quarter is in the books for 2024, and it was the best performance investors have seen in Q1 since 2019.

Is that something that should be celebrated or should we be concerned about what is to come?

The S&P 500 closed the first quarter up 10%, and it is across the board as the major indices continue its 5-month winning streak.

New investors entering into the investing world might think that stocks only go up, but that is far from the truth.

Stocks go through peaks and valleys and there will be rotations into various sectors throughout this continuous cycle.

The top three sectors in the S&P 500 for the first quarter included:

Communication Services: +15.5%

Energy: +12.7%

Information Technology: +12.5%

The three worst performing sectors included:

Real Estate (REITs): -1.4%

Utilities: +3.6%

Consumer Discretionary: +4.7%

As you can guess, the only one sector in the red are REITs, albeit slightly, through the first quarter is pretty fantastic.

However, I have some concerns about where the market is at now and how the bull run appears to be losing some steam.

The S&P largely traded sideways for the past 10 days of the month combined with lower volume as well over that period.

This could be the start of a rotation out of the high-flying sectors and some profit taking after a tremendous month.

After all, when you look at the past month, Technology was actually one of the three worst performing sectors and utilities has flipped up to a top three performing sector.

If the tables do turn and we get a bit of a rotation and a pullback in some of the highfliers, underperforming dividend aristocrats could be a great place to search for value.

In today's piece, we will look at 3 Undervalued Dividend Aristocrats worth considering.

Dividend Aristocrat # 1 - NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE)

NextEra Energy is a utility company, the largest in the state of Florida, that generates, transmits, and distributes electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, natural gas, and other clean energy.

NextEra has a market cap of $131 billion and over the past 12 months the stock has fallen 15%. However, the stock seems to have bottomed around the mid to low $50 range, and NEE shares have climbed more than 5% to start the year.

Seeking Alpha

There is a lot to like about NextEra.

To begin, the utility sector as a whole was the worst performing sector in 2023 largely due to high interest rates that had income investors fleeing stocks for high interest low risk options that coincided with the high interest rates.

However, with interest rates expected to be cut, multiple times this year according to Fed Chairman Jerome Powell, money will begin to flow back into the sector.

The other thing that is intriguing about NextEra, aside from their growing dividend, which we will get to in a second, is the transition towards more clean energy solutions.

I do not believe there is an end in sight for oil, but clean energy can grow in demand at the same time, and I believe NextEra is well-positioned for that.

In terms of the dividend, NextEra yields a dividend of 3.2% and over the past five years, they have had an average annual growth rate of 11%.

The company is a dividend aristocrat as they have increased their dividend for 28 consecutive years and counting.

Seeking Alpha

Now for valuation, which is certainly quite intriguing at the moment.

Analysts are looking for the company to generate EPS of $3.40 in 2024, which equates to a forward P/E of 18.7x.

For comparable purposes, the stock has traded closer to 28x over the past five years and 24x over the past decade.

FAST Graphs

Dividend Aristocrat # 2 - Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Abbott Laboratories is a health care company that has been flying under the radar for some time, well-known for the creation of AbbVie (ABBV), which was once a part of the company before they spun it off into its own public company back in 2013.

Abbott Labs sports a solid balance sheet with an AA- credit rating and improving financial results. The 27% debt to equity ratio speaks to the strength of this health care company.

The company currently has a market cap of $197 billion and over the past 12 months the stock has climbed 17%. However, year-to-date, results have been muted with the stock up only 3%.

Seeking Alpha

Abbott was another one of those companies, similar to Pfizer (PFE), that created products for the pandemic, testing labs in the case of Abbott, but with the pandemic all but over, the company has seen headwinds from those sales.

However, the latest company results, outside of pandemic related sales, were relatively strong. Organic net sales grew nearly 12% year over year.

Medical device sales is the largest segment for the business and that segment saw a 17.5% increase year over year, which bodes well for the continued growth of the business.

In terms of the dividend, Abbott Laboratories yields a dividend of 1.9% and over the past five years, they have had an average annual growth rate of 12%.

The company is a dividend aristocrat as they have increased their dividend for 52 consecutive years, making them also a dividend king.

Seeking Alpha

Looking at valuation, analysts are looking for ABT to generate EPS of $4.60 in 2024, which equates to a forward P/E of 24.7x.

For comparable purposes, the stock has traded closer to 26x over the past five years, giving investors a slight discount with EPS growth expected to be picking up each of the next two years.

FAST Graphs

Dividend Aristocrat # 3 - Realty Income (O)

Now you know I love REITs, so I cannot do a listicle without including a REIT.

Similar to the utility sector, Real Estate was a beaten down sector in 2023 due to high interest rate headwinds, causing investors to flee the sector.

Regardless of how well-run Realty Income is, it could not withstand those pressures, but now finds itself trading at a deep discount, which we will look at shortly.

Right now, shares of Realty Income trade at a market cap of $47 billion and over the past year, shares of O have fallen 11%. Year-to-date shares are down 6%.

Seeking Alpha

If you are a long-term investor, hunting for great valuations, it is hard to pass on Realty Income.

As we discussed earlier, rates are likely to start being reduced within the coming months, which could see money flowing back into these high yielding sectors like Real Estate and Utilities.

The REIT is one of the most well-run REITs and they boast a portfolio of more than 13,000 properties within the retail space primarily, but they have been venturing more into gaming over the past few years.

Realty Income is another dividend aristocrat with over 25 consecutive years of dividend growth, and the unique thing about Realty Income is the fact that they pay a MONTHLY dividend, and they increase their dividend every quarter.

So, if you like monthly dividends, Realty Income is worth a look. The company currently yields a dividend of 5.7%.

Seeking Alpha

Now for valuation, where analysts are looking for the REIT to generate AFFO of $4.17 in 2024, which equates to a price to AFFO of 12.9x, well-below their five-year average of 18x, trading at a huge discount compared to historical averages.

FAST Graphs

These "Great Repeatable Business Models"

As authors Chris Zook and James Allen wrote in Repeatability

Repeatability is the new blueprint for reaching the top-and staying there.

As the duo explains,

Sustained and profitable growth is rare and becoming increasingly so.

That's what I find with all three of these companies just listed. More from Zook and Allen,

Differentiation is the essence of strategy, the root cause of competitive advantage, and a major driver of relative profitability among businesses. You earn money in business by being different from competitors-in a way that gives you superiority in serving your core customers or superior cost economics that lets you out-invest your competitors-not just from performing a valuable task.

These so-called "Great Repeatable Models" exhibit "more self-conscious methods than their competitors, on average, to perceive and try to adapt to change.

They especially tend to have well-developed systems to learn and drive continuous improvement across the business, leveraging the transparency and consistency of their repeatable model."