High Dividend Picks, Anyone?

Have you ever met someone who did not know how to stay in their lane? What I mean by this is that they may be skilled in one area, but for some reason, they feel the need to tell everyone how to do everything, regardless of whether they know what they're doing or not. When you're trying to get a job done, nothing can be more frustrating than having someone who will not stay in their lane.

I would never expect that an individual investor, let alone a retiree or novice investor, would be able to have the capability to fully understand and comprehend the entire array of available income investments. Researching and vetting numerous companies is a daunting task, and only exceptionally skilled and experienced individuals are likely to understand half of the spectrum of income investments. This is why I choose not to do it alone. I feel that many investors benefit from Seeking Alpha and its comment section where they can use each other's expertise and skills to help them find the best opportunities available.

Today, I want to look at two funds that can provide you with high yields. With these funds, you can earn large amounts of income now and enjoy it for decades to come.

Pick #1: RQI - Yield 7.9%

REITs play an essential role in a long-term, well-diversified portfolio. This is because real estate represents a tangible asset that serves as an excellent long-term hedge against inflation through rising rents (both CPI-linked and through leasing to new tenants at higher rents than the former). REITs benefit from operating an extensive diversified portfolio of properties with regular acquisitions and dispositions to raise the value derived from the asset base further. Historically, REITs have provided solid returns compared with a portfolio solely of stocks and bonds.

In the current climate, the REIT sector, on average, maintains solid balance sheets that will enable companies to navigate interest rate-driven economic uncertainty while providing an advantage in acquisitions and growth. We have seen some massive consolidation in publicly-traded REITs, demonstrating the growing dominance of quality companies amidst depressed valuations. Source

Note: Realty Income's acquisition of Spirit Realty Capital has been completed since the above table was published.

The Fed is close to cutting interest rates, with a high probability of making decisions in the second half of 2024. Investors must note that equity REITs have historically enjoyed a resurgence in total return performance after monetary policy tightening cycles end. Source

We like this dividend-oriented sector and like to invest with diversification to maximize our income. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc. (RQI) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) diversified across top-tier REITs. Though RQI has 184 holdings, its top 10 positions represent 50% of the invested assets, and these companies are leaders in their respective domains. Source

RQI boosts the income from its portfolio by operating with a ~30% leverage. 81% of the leverage has rates fixed at 1.7% with a weighted average term of 2.6 years. RQI's blended cost of borrowing stands at a highly attractive 2.6%, something an average investor could never achieve on their margin account in the current economy.

We like the leverage, as it helps achieve outperformance in favorable market conditions. Over the past five years, RQI has achieved double the total returns over the benchmark Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF (VNQ).

For FY 2023. RQI's distributions were sourced from NII (Net Investment Income) and long-term gains, making it a highly sustainable strategy for income. RQI pays monthly distributions in the amount of $0.08/share, reflecting a 7.9% annualized yield.

Amidst depressed valuations in the REIT sector, we see robust fundamentals among leading firms and the ability to grow through acquisitions. This makes RQI a solid fund to buy for diversified exposure to high-quality REITs. You can buy this CEF at a ~5% discount to par to sweeten your income stream with 7.9% yields.

Pick #2: BIZD - Yield 10.5%

Everyone thinks BDCs (Business Development Companies) are a one-trick pony; they only do well when interest rates are high and rising. So naturally, with the Fed Reserve in a holding pattern with a high likelihood of rate cuts later this year, that would be a disaster for this industry sector, right?

Absolutely not. Since the Great Financial Crisis, we saw over a decade of near-zero interest rates, and industry-leading BDCs like Ares Capital Corporation (ARCC), Main Street Capital Corp. (MAIN), and Hercules Capital (HTGC) not just survived, but blew the S&P 500 out of the water with total returns.

This is because what matters most for BDCs is the overall requirement for capital, quality underwriting, and the spread between borrowing and lending costs. BDC borrowers aren't your typical investment-grade companies that can obtain loans at prime rates. These companies often raise capital at +10% interest rates even when the rate climate is extremely dovish.

In today's environment, banks face growing regulatory scrutiny and increasingly stringent capital rules, which makes them more risk-averse and disciplined in capital allocation. This positions BDCs well as we progress into 2024, with benefits from scale, stronger underwriting and workout capabilities, heightened first-lien focus, appropriate asset coverage cushions, and ample liquidity.

"BDCs have the flexibility to make investments that may be difficult for traditional banks to execute due to their leveraged lending limits and other restrictions they have to comply with in their lending practices. As banks continue to pull back from middle-market it increases the BDC industry's opportunity to provide the same types of debt financing historically provided by traditional commercial banks." - Dwayne Hyzak, CEO, Main Street Capital

Unlike before the GFC, BDCs today have much higher exposure to first-lien debt, where the borrower's mission-critical asset provides protection for the investment. Moreover, sponsors are having more constructive dialogues since the pandemic, Loan-To-Value ratios are lower, and there is increased activity in borrowers extending loan maturities. As such, we believe BDCs with stronger workout capabilities and experienced teams will be better positioned to maximize returns.

VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) provides diversified exposure to 26 public BDCs in the order of their market capitalization. The five largest public BDCs in the United States represent ~54% of the BIZD's invested assets, reflecting overall business stability, diversification, prudent underwriting, and senior-secured debt. Source

BIZD has paid steadily growing distributions to shareholders through interest rate cycles, including near-zero rates. In the last four quarters, BIZD distributed $1.75/share, calculating to a healthy 10.5% yield.

A higher-for-longer interest rate policy by the Fed works well for BDCs, but so does the pressure to cut rates amidst weakening economic fundamentals and a struggling business environment. It is impossible to predict with accuracy what the Fed will do and where interest rates will be 1-2 years from now. As such, BIZD is well-positioned to provide investors with a much-needed balance in the form of reliable distributions.

Let's take a minute to discuss the expense ratio of this ETF as it is often a topic of interest with a fair amount of misunderstanding. First off, their direct expenses are 0.42% - not 11%, and secondly, those expenses are not deducted from your dividend payment. Source

Since BIZD invests in several public BDCs (which are a type of closed-end investment fund), it is considered a FOF (Fund of Funds). BDCs have operating expenses, such as payroll, real estate expenses, management and incentive fees, which are reported on their financial statements. These are accrued daily and paid periodically, reducing the BDC's NII (Net Investment Income).

As a FOF, BIZD is required to report Indirect Fund Expenses such as AFFE (Acquired Fund Fees) that are not accrued daily and are not paid directly from the Fund's net assets. They reflect the Fund's pro rata share of fees and expenses incurred by investing in acquired funds.

Per the above table, BIZD's expense ratio is 0.42%, placing it in line with most ETFs. 10.75% is an indirect expense that reflects the expense ratios of underlying BDCs, which is not directly paid from BIZD's top line. The topic of expense ratios is discussed in greater detail in our report from earlier this month.

Small businesses account for 44% of the U.S. economic activity and are key to the country's economic health. In the current economy, where banks are increasingly risk averse, these small entities are starved of capital and are struggling to effectively compete with bigger players to grow. This is a favorable environment for BDCs, and BIZD provides diversified exposure to this essential sector while paying a generous 10.5% yield.

Conclusion

Today, we've looked at two funds from distinct industry sectors that provide us with the opportunity to leverage the expertise of others to enjoy strong income. There are entire groups of individuals who have expertise in REITs and others who are BDC experts. Understanding these sectors requires significant work, but you can use funds like these to enjoy reliable income while leveraging the skillset of others.

As a homeowner, I will sometimes pay an electrician simply because I don't feel comfortable doing the wiring work myself. I may be intelligent, but I am always willing to leverage the skills, experience, and intelligence of others.

I use ETFs and CEFs to leverage the skills of their managers.

When it comes to your retirement, you're going to need income from somewhere. While you could run in the gig economy driving an Uber (UBER), doing DoorDash (DASH), or working as a greeter at Walmart (WMT), most of us simply are going to want to enjoy an income without having to work. Leveraging the expertise of others in sectors that you may not be familiar or comfortable with by using ETFs and CEFs will allow you to obtain a greater level of income from your portfolio than you ever could have imagined. When it comes to potential, it is of no value if it remains unutilized. Wasted potential is just someone boxing against the air. For your retirement, I want you to waste 0% of your portfolio's potential and unlock as much income as it can provide you. This way, you can do whatever you want with the cash that rains into your bank account.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.