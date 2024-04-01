David Becker/Getty Images News

Universal Display Corporation (NASDAQ:OLED), a developer of organic light-emitting diode or OLED technologies and materials for the display industry, is preparing for a return to growth in 2024 after a down year that is expected to take the company to new heights. However, while there is reason to be optimistic about OLED as a company and OLED as a technology, especially in the short term, there are challenges lurking out there that could play spoiler. Why will be covered next?

The trend still favors OLED

A past article from September 2023 noted how OLED was in the midst of a rally, which favored the bulls. In addition, the stock appeared to have broken through resistance after several months of trying, all of which could have been interpreted as supporting the case for long OLED. Yet the article nonetheless rated OLED a hold after finding what could be potential warning signs.

For instance, while the headline numbers looked fine, which included, among other things, a big earnings beat with EPS 44.4% higher than expected, a look under the hood shows this to be less impressive than at first sight. If not for one of OLED's customers ordering far more than usual, sales would have been flat with no growth at all. This puts the earnings beat in a different light since it suggested that OLED was perhaps not in as strong a position as the headline numbers suggested it was.

Data by YCharts

The chart above shows how the stock got back to where it was last September as recently as a few weeks ago in mid-March. During this time OLED saw rallies, followed by selloffs and vice versa. Yet the overall direction of the stock is still pointing higher. The stock has also rebounded in recent weeks by moving north.

Furthermore, there is something to be gleaned from the price action in recent months. As shown in the above chart, the stock got as high as $194.84 in December 2023 before retreating. This was likely no coincidence. The 52-week high of $194.84 was the culmination of the move upward following the bottom in October 2022 at $89.41.

This move upward in the stock was preceded by a move downwards, which saw the stock go from a high of $262.77 in January 2021 to the aforementioned low of $89.41 in October 2022. The 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the prior move, starting with the January 2021 high of $262.77 and ending with the October 2022 low of $89.41, is $196.55. This is within one percent of the recent high of $194.84. In other words, the stock has very likely encountered resistance at what is generally considered the most prominent of all the Fibonacci levels.

The decline in the stock that started in December last year has carried over into 2024, which is why the stock is down 11.9% YTD in what has been a good year for stocks with the market in record territory. The SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), for instance, has gained 10.01% YTD in 2024. Tech stocks have done even better, so the underperformance of OLED is something worth noting.

Why some may or may not be interested in OLED

The underperformance in the stock comes at a time when there are widespread expectations of a return to growth in demand for display panels using OLED technology. For instance, the smartphone market is widely expected to return to growth in 2024 after shrinking in the two preceding years. According to a recent report from IDC, the smartphone market is expected to grow by 2.8% YoY to 1.2B units. This growth is expected to continue with the smartphone market expected to grow in the low single digits throughout 2028.

Furthermore, smartphones equipped with OLED displays are expected to increase their market share versus LCD displays. Foldable phones, for instance, are on the rise and in those phones OLED displays are the preferred option. Mid-range smartphones are also starting to use OLED displays in greater numbers. Keep in mind the mobile market is the biggest market for OLED displays, although there are expectations the TV market may overtake mobile in the coming years.

The use of OLED displays is expected to increase, including in large TVs and other portable devices where LCDs are currently used like desktop monitors, tablets and other devices. All this increase in demand for OLED, the technology, bodes well for OLED, the company. According to the latest Investor Presentation presented earlier this month by OLED, shipments of OLED displays are forecast to almost double from 13.4M square meters in 2023 to 26.7M square meters in 2028. Still, it's worth mentioning that OLED is currently in somewhat of a slump in terms of market demand.

OLED expects a return to growth in 2024

In the most recent quarter, or Q4 FY2023, OLED earned $1.29 on revenue of $158.3M, both down YoY. Note that operating income fell to a greater degree. Margins dropped, in part due to higher costs, but if not for a favorable tax rate of 18% and a jump in non-operating income, the decrease in EPS would have been greater. The table below shows the numbers for Q4 FY2023.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS) (GAAP) Q4 FY2023 Q3 FY2023 Q4 FY2022 QoQ YoY Revenue 158,320 141,077 169,032 12.22% (6.34%) Gross margin 77% 76% 82% 100bps (500bps) Operating income 64,746 48,436 83,083 33.67% (22.07%) Net income 61,978 51,516 65,134 20.31% (4.85%) EPS 1.29 1.08 1.36 19.44% (5.15%) Click to enlarge

Source: OLED Form 8-K

The table below shows how FY2023 was a down year for OLED. FY2023 revenue declined by 6.5% YoY to $574.4M and GAAP EPS declined by 3.6% YoY to $4.24. FY2023 was actually the first year of contraction for OLED after four consecutive years of expansion. Material sales contributed $322M, royalty and license fees contributed $238.4M and contract research services contributed the remaining $16M. OLED finished the year with cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $514.1M on the balance sheet, down from $577.8M the year before, and no long-term debt.

(Unit: $1000, except EPS) (GAAP) FY2023 FY2022 YoY Revenue 576,429 616,619 (6.52%) Gross margin 77% 79% (200bps) Operating income 217,189 267,110 (18.69%) Net income 203,011 210,061 (3.36%) EPS 4.24 4.40 (3.64%) Click to enlarge

Source: OLED Form 10-K

However, the outlook calls for expansion in FY2024 with revenue of $625-675M, an increase of 12.8% YoY at the midpoint. From the Q4 earnings call:

We expect our 2024 revenues to be in the range of $625 million to $675 million. We estimate that our 2024 ratio of materials to royalty and licensing revenues will be in the ballpark of 1.5 to 1. Total gross margins are expected to be approximately in the range of 76% to 77%. Operating expenses are expected to increase by 10% to 15% year-over-year with R&D and SG&A both expected to be up by 10% to 15%. 2024 operating margins are expected to be in the range of 35% to 40%. We expect the effective tax rate for 2024 to be approximately 20%."

Source: OLED earnings call

The top line and the bottom line are expected to grow to a record high in FY2024, but the latter not as much as the former. Using the guidelines provided by OLED, EPS is thus estimated to grow at a slower rate than revenue at about 10% due to lower margins and a higher tax rate, which translates to FY2024 EPS of $4.66.

The stock closed at $168.45, which gives OLED a forward GAAP P/E ratio of 36.1x, assuming EPS of $4.66. On a trailing basis, OLED trades at a P/E ratio of 39.7x. In comparison, the sector median is 28.9x and 29x, respectively. Anyone who wants to get in on OLED must be prepared to pay a premium in terms of multiples.

Is it smooth sailing all the way for OLED?

Prospects look solid in 2024, but there are potential trouble spots out there for OLED. In recent years, OLED, the technology, has been able to gain ground against LCD, its main rival, due to its advantages outweighing its disadvantages, especially with regard to picture quality and power consumption. The former, for instance, is why OLED TVs are taking over the high end of the TV market and the latter is the reason why OLED displays have become the preferred choice for high-end smartphones, even though OLED displays come at a higher cost.

However, the LCD market is expected to undergo radical changes in the coming years. LCD displays are set to become more advanced in many areas, which will either narrow the gap with OLED displays, if not surpass them. For instance, TVs utilizing miniLED panels are expected to compete vigorously against OLED TVs, which is why the miniLED market is expected to record explosive growth.

Some of the more optimistic reports, for instance, predict the miniLED market will grow at a CAGR of 78.3% from $0.87B to almost $160B in 2024-2032. One company that has thrown its weight behind miniLED is Apple (AAPL), which has started to use miniLED in its high-end tablets, starting with the iPad Pro 12.9" and its Liquid Retina XDR display.

Another potential challenger to OLED that could chip away at its market share is microLED. MicroLED has the potential to surpass OLED in both picture quality and power consumption in particular, which are the two main attributes that have enabled the rise of OLED versus LCD. This reduced power consumption is why the wearable and the mobile market in general has become very interested in microLED.

On the other hand, microLED is further away from commercial adoption than miniLED. Apple, for instance, recently canceled internal development of microLED screens for the Apple Watch, although Apple is still expected to source microLED screens when they become available from other manufacturers. MicroLED has so much potential that there are very optimistic industry forecasts regarding microLED. Some reports go so far as to predict the microLED market will grow at a CAGR of 73% from virtually nothing in 2023 to $150B in 2033.

Why China could become a headwind for OLED

In recent years, China has become an increasingly important market for OLED, the company, because its share of the OLED market as a manufacturer of OLED panels has increased. This requires more OLED materials, including from the likes of OLED, the company. The table below of OLED's top customers as a percentage of total revenue, for instance, shows how customer A and B, which are assumed to refer to South Korea's Samsung and LG Display, respectively, are ceding ground to customer C, which is assumed to be China's BOE.

Customer FY2023 FY2022 FY2021 A 36% 41% 44% B 23% 25% 26% C 17% 16% 14% Click to enlarge

Source: OLED Form 10-K

However, tensions between the U.S. and China have pushed the latter to find domestic alternatives to U.S. suppliers. In the case of OLED, there are a growing number of Chinese suppliers of OLED materials that look set to compete against OLED, the company. In the long run, this development could turn into a powerful headwind for OLED, especially if China becomes a dominant supplier of OLED display panels and depending on who supplies most of the materials used to manufacture them. True, OLED can still count on royalties due to its patent portfolio, but keep in mind it is the materials segment with the most potential for growth.

Investor takeaways

I am neutral on OLED. There is much reason to be bullish on OLED, especially in the short term. Growth is very likely to return in 2024 after a down year. Products using OLED displays appear to be gaining against those without it, like in the smartphone market. The stock has struggled recently, and there is resistance ahead, but the overall trend seems to favor higher stock prices.

On the other hand, there is no denying the stock has underperformed in what has been a strong year for stocks and tech in particular. The fact that multiples are higher than most could be a factor in the underperformance. Another factor that could be weighing on potential investors is what will the role be of OLED, the technology and by extension the company, in the coming years as new competing technology enters the market. Some of it even has the potential to displace OLED in large parts, if not entirely.

Ultimately, it comes down to what one believes is the future of OLED as a technology. OLED still remains supreme in a number of areas like picture quality, power consumption and the ability to be flexible and even transparent. This has allowed for OLED to become increasingly prevalent in use since OLED is increasingly the best fit for a given application. If this stays, the future of OLED, the company, looks bright.

But if OLED loses its technological edge for whatever reason, the future of OLED, the company, looks uncertain to say the least since it is a company devoted to nothing but OLED. If or when the time comes there is no need for OLED, the technology, then it becomes hard to justify the existence of OLED, the company.

This is unlikely to happen in the short or medium term though, so long OLED could still be worth pursuing. But those long OLED should keep a close eye on what happens on the technological front, which is rapidly evolving. While OLED looks like a solid bet right now, its future is not guaranteed by any means. Bet on a stock like OLED, but be aware of the risks that come with doing so.