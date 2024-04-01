Phiromya Intawongpan

Thesis

I recommend a 'Hold' rating for Similarweb (NYSE:SMWB) due to their slowing growth, slumping revenue retention, and appropriate valuation.

Company Overview

Similarweb is a software company that provides digital intelligence solutions for their customers. Their products allow customers to research online traffic trends, prospect for new leads, and research stocks, among many others. Their core customers include agencies, consultancies, publishers, and investment firms (hedge funds, quant funds, venture capital).

Similarweb was part of the 2021 IPO boom. They went public in May of that year. They began trading at around $20 per share. Their stock reached close to $25 before slumping to less than $5 per share in November of 2022.

Similarweb was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Israel. The company's CEO and CPO are the original founders of the company. It's worth noting that individuals and insiders have a vested interest in those of investors, as they own a sizable 26.6% of shares outstanding. This amounts to $188.7 million of market value.

Financials

Similarweb ended 2023 with $218 million of revenue, up 12.8% from the year prior. However, this growth is many times lower than their 40.4% year-over-year growth from 2021-2022. This slowdown in growth encapsulates much of Similarweb's current narrative. They have taken their foot off the gas pedal, and are entering the next phase of their life cycle. No longer are they focused on growth at all costs, but rather on profitability and cash generation at all costs.

Data by YCharts

Similarweb's 2023 gross margins are healthy at 78.4%, which is more than 600 basis points higher than the previous year. But despite the sizable gross margins, Similarweb is still not profitable on a GAAP basis. Their 2023 operating income was -$28.8 million, and net income was -$29.4 million.

Data by YCharts

It's important to point out that Similarweb has begun to cut down on its operating costs as part of its optimization for cash generation. The company's 2023 spending on SG&A was $143.6 million. This is down almost 15% from 2022's total of $168.7 million. The same trend holds true for R&D spending. 2023 R&D was $56.2 million compared to 2022's total of $59.9 million.

Data by YCharts

Part of these cost reductions can be attributed to the layoffs that Similarweb enacted in May of 2023 when they laid off 6% of their workforce. These layoffs followed a 10% reduction in headcount that occurred in November of 2022.

By cutting expenses, Similarweb was able to edge the needle closer to profitability. Q4 2023 was the closest that Similarweb has been to profitability on a GAAP basis. They finished the quarter with -$4.8 million of net income.

Despite being unprofitable, Similarweb finished 2023 with its first quarter of positive free cash flow. Q4 2023 levered free cash flow amounted to $3.7 million. This is a positive step forward for the company despite being a meager total.

Similarweb's balance sheet is reasonably sound and doesn't show any cause for concern. The company currently holds $71.7 million of cash and equivalents. This lines up well with their $67.4 million of total debt. Although their current ratio of 0.79 appears less than ideal, it's important to note that $100 million of their $184 million of current liabilities is deferred revenue that will be recognized over the course of the next year.

Overall, Similarweb exhibits healthy financials. However, the story they tell, one of slowing growth and cost-cutting, signals the start of a new chapter for the company. Growth will continue to be important, but profitability and cash generation will be paramount. Similarweb's ability to execute into this new stage of their life cycle will be crucial for their future.

Valuation

At first glance, Similarweb's EV/Revenue multiple of 3.2x may lead you to believe it's a cheap SaaS opportunity. And while this may be true, it's cheap for a reason.

More often than not, Similarweb's product is a nice to have, not a must have. This reality is illustrated by their revenue retention metrics. In their investor presentation, they are quick to highlight certain aspects of their revenue retention that are positive, such as their 107% net revenue retention with customers that generate over $100k in annual recurring revenue. But looking one step deeper shows a concerning trend. During Q4 2023, Similarweb's net revenue retention for all customers was 98%. This is down from their Q3 level of 99%, and down drastically from their Q4 2022 level of 109%. Similarweb's current levels of revenue retention are akin to SMB software - not enterprise software.

Similarweb Q4 2023 Investor Presentation

Now, it's possible to blame this slumping trend of revenue retention on the macroeconomic environment. In fact, in their investor presentation, Similarweb titled their revenue retention slide: "NRR trend reflects market environment." And while this may be true, it's still not a great admission for Similarweb's business. Slumping retention during an economic contraction signals that Similarweb's business is marred by cyclicality - a reality that is not true for the world's most robust enterprise software companies. Once again, these dynamics illustrate that Similarweb's product is a nice to have, not need to have.

This revenue retention narrative is important because one of the key factors for valuation of enterprise software companies is their retention. Companies that have robust revenue retention are valued multiple times higher than those with struggling retention.

One of the closest comparisons for Similarweb is Semrush (NYSE:SEMR). Semrush offers many similar features to that of Similarweb and caters to many of the same customers, too. Semrush's EV/Revenue multiple is 4.6x, compared to Similarweb's 3.2x. However, there are several factors that contribute to Semrush deserving the higher multiple of the two.

Seeking Alpha

For one, Semrush is larger than Similarweb. Semrush's 2023 revenue was almost $100 million greater than that of Similarweb. Secondly, Semrush has superior profitability metrics between the two. Semrush's gross margins are 83%, and is essentially break-even for their net margin. Furthermore, Semrush's net revenue retention in Q4 of 2023 was a strong 107%. Add in the fact that Semrush is set to grow their top-line by close to 20% this year, as well as boasting a bulletproof balance sheet, and it's easy to see Semrush as deserving of the higher multiple.

Unless there is a meaningful change in the competitive dynamics between the two, it seems likely that Similarweb's valuation will always be capped by that of Semrush. For these reasons, Similarweb's current valuation seems appropriate.

Catalysts

Since Similarweb's revenue retention trends followed the cost-cutting trend of 2023, it's possible that their metrics could see a jump as the Federal Reserve begins to cut interest rates throughout 2024. Lowering of interest rates could usher in new growth into the market and make companies more likely to spend on products and services that are nice to have, as opposed to only the ones that they need to have. If these market dynamics occur, it's possible that Similarweb would be able to beat their revenue guidance for 2024.

Another possible catalyst for the stock could be fueled by their transition to profitability on a GAAP-basis. In a way, as companies transition to meaningful profitability, it offers the market another opportunity to assess their value. No longer are investors limited to valuation based on top-line metrics and potential alone. But rather, when profitable, investors can value a company based on real cash generation.

This phenomenon may offer Similarweb a re-pricing of their stock by the market. Of course, this assumes that they are able to transition to meaningful profitability in the near future. But if this does take place, it could serve as a catalyst for the stock.

Risks

As mentioned earlier, one of the main risks for Similarweb is their slumping revenue retention. Their retention trends over the last few quarters have been concerning, and should be monitored closely by investors in the future. It will be interesting to see if their retention can rebound in the coming year. If not, Similarweb's valuation could drop by a sizable amount.

Conclusion

Overall, Similarweb has built a strong business. They experienced rapid growth in the years leading up to their IPO, as well as the following year. But now that growth has slowed, management has been forced to transition the business into the next phase of its life cycle. Moving forward, cash generation will be the focus. At the same time, management has a revenue retention issue on its hands. It remains to be seen whether the drop in revenue retention is solely due to macroeconomic trends, or whether there's a deeper catalyst. But regardless, it's a trend that should make investors wary. For these reasons, I recommend a 'Hold' rating for Similarweb.