RTX: Leading Aerospace Company Is Flying High Again

krblokhin

RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX) investors who have continued to ride RTX's massive battering that led to its early October 2023 lows have been vindicated, as RTX has continued to outperform the S&P 500 (SPX) (SPY). I last updated RTX investors in December 2023, urging them to add more before RTX potentially surged higher. My bullish thesis has panned out, as RTX has recovered levels last seen in July 2023, before the market sold off in response to the powdered metal issue affecting its Pratt & Whitney engines.

In other words, RTX has recovered its medium- and long-term uptrend, attracting momentum investors to return to the fold. The market has also normalized RTX's valuation, as it was last valued at a forward adjusted EBITDA multiple of 12.9x, markedly above its 10Y average of 11.4x. Therefore, it should be clear that the worst is likely over for RTX investors, as they look forward to a possible re-test of RTX's all-time highs at the $105 level.

With RTX arguably no longer undervalued, I believe it's timely for me to reassess whether investors who missed buying at its late 2023 lows should return now. RTX released its fourth-quarter earnings release in late January 2024. The release demonstrated the resilience of its well-diversified business model, underpinned by the higher margin Collins Aerospace business. Collins Aerospace has also benefited from strong commercial opportunities as the world draws closer to a return to pre-pandemic levels. While the P&W challenges led to a plunge in market confidence in late 2023, RTX management articulated that it believes the issues "are nearing a peak and will soon improve." Wall Street also believes that P&W is "fixing affected engines faster," corroborating RTX's remarkable recovery to its July 2023 levels.

However, RTX bears could point out that the fixed-price contractual challenges could continue to impact the company's defense business performance in 2024. As a result, it could continue to hamper a more robust recovery in its defense business, anchored by RTX's Raytheon segment. Despite that, management believes RTX has adapted to these challenges, incorporating a more robust framework in future program bidding. In addition, RTX has confidence that international growth drivers in 2024 should mitigate the margin impact in its defense business, suggesting the worst is likely over.

Analysts' estimates suggest RTX is projected to deliver revenue growth of 14.2% in 2024. However, growth in 2025 is expected to normalize, in line with management's revised outlook. Despite that, analysts are still skeptical about the company's ability to deliver its 2025 free cash flow guidance of $7.5B, as Wall Street penciled in FCF forecasts of just $7.03B.

As a result, RTX can potentially surprise the market to the upside if the P&W engines' resolution is managed expeditiously, improving the market's confidence. Therefore, it could undergird its current rally as buyers look to break above the $105 resistance zone decisively.

RTX Quant Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As seen above, RTX is still not valued aggressively, assigned a "C" valuation grade by Seeking Alpha Quant. Its fundamentally strong business model ("A+" profitability grade) helps bolster transitory challenges in P&W, as lifted by the resilience observed in Collins Aerospace. Therefore, as the issues in P&W are resolved progressively, it should improve the clarity over RTX's FCF visibility, leading to a more robust valuation re-rating in the medium-term.

RTX price chart (long-term, monthly, adjusted for dividends) (TradingView)

RTX remains anchored in a long-term uptrend, supported by its fundamentally strong operating model. RTX has surged well above its 2023 lows. Therefore, the most attractive buy levels are long over.

However, RTX should continue to benefit from secular opportunities from the recovery in commercial aerospace while it navigates its P&W challenges in the near term. While uncertainties in the defense business could affect near-term buying sentiments, I believe RTX's commercial opportunities will likely remain the stock's critical valuation and growth drivers.

With Wall Street still relatively pessimistic over RTX's 2025 FCF execution, I assessed the current buying levels as apt for investors to add exposure. By the time Wall Street comes to better appreciate RTX's recovery, bullish investors might need to turn more cautious.

Rating: Maintain Buy.

Important note: Investors are reminded to do their due diligence and not rely on the information provided as financial advice. Consider this article as supplementing your required research. Please always apply independent thinking. Note that the rating is not intended to time a specific entry/exit at the point of writing unless otherwise specified.

I Want To Hear From You

Have constructive commentary to improve our thesis? Spotted a critical gap in our view? Saw something important that we didn’t? Agree or disagree? Comment below with the aim of helping everyone in the community to learn better!