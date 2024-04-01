Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Embraer: Moving Into Harvesting Mode

Apr. 01, 2024 6:34 AM ETEmbraer S.A. (ERJ) StockEVEX5 Comments
NHM Capital
Summary

  • Management has successfully turned around Embraer in the last few years, repairing the company's balance sheet and leading the company to profitable growth in all of its segments.
  • The company's leadership has made clear that it is now looking to "harvest" these efforts by monetizing the company's product portfolio.
  • Profitability looks to be at an inflection point leading to a potential rerating of the stock driven by both earnings growth and multiple expansion.
  • Valuing ERJ at 8x 2026E EBITDA results in a target stock price of $44 implying more than 60% upside from its current stock price. Hence, we assign a STRONG BUY rating on the stock.

Embraer Praetor 600 business jet in Zurich in Switzerland

Robert Buchel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Following the fallout of the pandemic and a failed combination of its Commercial Aviation business with Boeing, Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has regained its footing driving both top-line growth and profitability in recent

This article was written by

NHM Capital
NHM Capital is a family office investing across different assets classes with a focus on global listed equity. NHM Capital is run by Markus Schmitz who worked for 20 years in Investmentbanking at Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Credit Suisse starting in Mergers and Acquisitions and moving to Capital Markets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ERJ either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

