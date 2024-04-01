Robert Buchel/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Following the fallout of the pandemic and a failed combination of its Commercial Aviation business with Boeing, Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) has regained its footing driving both top-line growth and profitability in recent years.

With a solid balance sheet, a very strong backlog in all of its divisions, and a competitive product portfolio, management is determined to move into harvesting mode in the coming years.

The company is poised to take market share in Commercial Aviation from its larger competitors as Boeing struggles operationally and Airbus' production slots are effectively sold out for the next decade. With higher deliveries, the company should also return to double-digit operating margins in Executive Aviation. Sales in the Defense & Security segment have the potential to almost double between 2023 and 2026 as the C390 program is gaining traction internationally. Additionally, the Service & Support segment will benefit from higher aircraft deliveries and a growing number of maintenance and repair facilities.

Valuing Embraer at 8x 2026E EBITDA results in a target stock price of $44 implying more than 60% upside from its current stock price. Hence, we assign a STRONG BUY rating on the stock.

2023 Financial Results and 2024 Outlook

Embraer generated consolidated revenue of US$5,269 million in 2023 which represented an increase of 16% yoy, driven by higher deliveries in both the Commercial and Executive Aviation segment. Adjusted EBIT came in at $350 million corresponding to a 6.6% EBIT margin. In total, the company supplied 181 aircrafts in 2023 an increase of 13% compared to 160 units delivered in 2022. Deliveries came in below the company's guidance of 185-200 aircrafts due to ongoing bottlenecks in the supply chain.

However, despite the miss on the delivery target the company's results were in line with its revenue and EBIT margin guidance for the year (Guidance: $5.2 - 5.7 billion sales with 6.4-7.4% EBIT margin). At $318 million, free cash flow exceeded the company's guidance of $150 million or better significantly due strong pre-delivered payments in Q4 2023.

The company's net debt to EBITDA ratio improved from 2.3x to 1.4x driven by both a decrease in net debt as well as an increase in EBITDA compared to FY 2022. In February S&P upgraded Embraer's credit rating to investment grade (BBB-) citing stronger cash generation and lower leverage.

Embraer - Leverage Ratio (Source: Company presentation )

In the earnings call management stated that it targets a ratio of around 2x net debt to EBITDA and indicated that it could resume dividend payouts from 2025 onwards. Similarly, the company is going to evaluate additional demand for the business units that have better growth and margins like Executive Aviation and Service & Support to see whether they have needs for investments.

Embraer's total backlog increased by $900 million to $18.7 billion in Q4 2023 representing the highest backlog since the first quarter of 2018.

Embraer - Backlog LTM (Source: Company presentation)

For 2024 the company expects total aircraft deliveries in the region of 197 to 215 aircrafts, net revenues between $6 and 6.4 billion and an adjusted EBIT margin a the range between 6.5 and 7.5%. The aircraft manufacturer guides to free cash flow of $220 million or higher.

Presenting the 2023 numbers, Francisco Gomes Neto - President and Chief Executive Officer of Embraer laid out the priorities for the years to come: "For now, we have a very young and competitive portfolio of products developed in the less than 10 years and we are in a good moment. We want to sell those products and improve our financial performance".

Business Segment Review

Commercial Aviation

Embraer's Commercial Aviation segment has suffered from a steep decline in demand following the outbreak of Covid at the end of 2019 as well as the failed merger of the segment with Boeing.

In 2018 Boeing agreed to purchase a majority stake in Embraer's commercial-jet program for $4.2 billion. In April 2020, following the pandemic and 737 Max grounding, Boeing terminated the merger agreement, claiming the target company had failed to satisfy necessary conditions while Embraer has said the deal was wrongfully terminated. Boeing's decision put Embraer into a delicate position in 2020 as it had planned to use the proceeds to pay down its elevated debt burden and pay a special dividend to its shareholders. Instead, it was sitting on close to $300 million of carve in / out costs that had dragged down its profitability in 2018-2020 and increased leverage significantly.

The company implemented a restructuring program and managed to return to a positive margin in the segment in 2022. This is noteworthy as aircraft deliveries were only 57 jets in 2022 which compares to a peak of 162 jets in 2008 or an average annual delivery of 108 jets in the period between 2005 and 2019. In 2024 the company expects to deliver between 72 and 80 commercial aircrafts which should lift its margin further. Management expects that the segment will earn a 3-4% margin in the coming year.

As of Q4 2023 the segment's backlog stood at 298 aircrafts or $8.8 billion. This number does not include the most recent order by American Airlines of 90 E175s with an option for 43 additional aircrafts. This is the largest order Embraer has received since 2016 and could signal the turnaround of the regional jet market in the US according to management.

Following the introduction of hybrid working models US Airlines see an increase in demand for domestic business travel connecting smaller/remote areas with metropolitan centers. This trend should benefit Embraer as its E1 is the workforce in the regional aviation market in the US.

Delta Airlines - Investor Day (06/2023) (Source: Company)

American Airlines - Investor Day (03/2024) (Source: Company)

In 2023, Embraer E195-E2, the largest member of the E-Jet family, has been granted its Type Certificate by the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC). This follows the certification of the E190-E2 received from CAAC in November. Just recently Embraer's E2 jets have secured 120min ETOPS certification in Europe, Brazil and USA. Airlines flying routes with up to 120min diversion times, for example over water or other remote areas, will be able to use straighter, quicker and more fuel-efficient routes, and have access to more diversion airports according to Embraer management.

Based on its backlog, sales in Commercial Aviation should increase in the mid to high double digits in the coming years which should also help to drive its margin higher. Management expects an adjusted EBIT margin between 3 and 4% in 2024 with a longer-term target of 5-6%. Assuming the company can reach the lower range of the target by 2026 and applying double digits sales growth to 2026, the segment should generate an adjusted EBIT of around $150 million in 2026 compared to just $20 million in 2023.

Commercial Aviation - Segment Financials (Source: Company, NHM Capital estimates)

Executive Aviation

Executive Aviation continued its positive sales momentum delivering 115 aircraft in 2023, an increase of 13% compared to the same period in 2022, when 102 jets were delivered. In the Light Jets segment, the Phenom 300 was the most delivered light jet for the 12th consecutive year and the most delivered twin-jet for the 4th consecutive year. The backlog of $4.3 billion by year end 2023 is the highest backlog for the segment since 2011 and has more than tripled within the last three years. This should set up the segment for strong growth in the years to come.

Embraer - Executive Aviation Backlog (Source: Company )

The segment's margin has historically been in the high single / low double digit area. The decrease in 2023 compared to 2022 was driven by higher sales in the mid sized jet business that features lower margins and a one-time tax effect. Going into 2024, management sees upside potential for the margin, though. Based on the expected deliveries in 2024 and the backlog, sales should grow comfortably in the double digit area p.a. which should allow the business to return to an adjusted EBIT margin in excess of 10% within the next 2-3 years.

Executive Aviation - Segment Financials (Source: Company, NHM Capital estimates)

Defense & Security

The segment produces the A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer as well as the multi-mission C-390 Millennium military airlift. In addition, it provides a full line of integrated solutions and applications such Software and Systems (control, defense and monitoring systems), Border Surveillance, Radars, Cybersecurity and Satellite and Space Systems.

Annual revenues have been in the region of $500 to $600 million and the backlog stood at $2.5 billion end of 2023. The C-390 Millennium/ KC-390 Millennium programme has the potential to boost the segment's sales significantly in the years to come.

The aircraft was developed with the aid of the Brazilian government. In its initial stages, Embraer received contracts from the Brazilian and Portuguese government for the delivery of 19 and 5 aircrafts respectively at probably very tight margins. Of those orders 7 have been delivered so far. However, in recent years Embraer successfully entered international markets with orders / ongoing discussions from Hungary (2), Netherlands (5). Austria (4), Czech Republic (2) and South Korea. Once the 11 orders from Netherlands, Austria and the Czech Republic are confirmed the backlog should double.

C 390 Millennium - Confirmed and potential orders (Source: Company)

The international orders are expected to come at more attractive margins and with capacity to build up to 10 aircrafts per year, the segment's margin should be able to expand significantly from 5.5% in 2023.

The majority of tactical airlifters in operation today (in Embraer's target markets) have been delivered between 1960 and 1990. In total management estimates an addressable market for its C390 airlifter of 490 aircrafts or around $60 billion within the next 20 years.

TAM - C390 Millennium (Source: Database Sources: SIPRI, Jane's Air Forces Analysis: Embraer Defense and Security Market Intelligence)

The C-390 Millennium compares favourably to Lockheed Martin's C-130J military aircraft with higher payload (57,000 pounds vs. 42,000 pounds), higher maximum range (4,600 nautical miles vs 3,510 nautical miles) higher cruise and maximum speed (540mph and 614mph respectively vs. 400mph and 417mph) while also featuring lower operating costs.

Management expects the Defense & Security segment to reach sales of up to $750 million in 2024. Mid-term, the business should earn high single to double digits margins with the expansion of the C390 programme.

Defense - Segment Financials (Source: Company, NHM Capital estimates)

Services & Support

With 12 owned and more than 80 authorized Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul ("MRO") facilities, Embraer's Services & Support segment continues to expand. The backlog has been growing consistently in recent years and with a 15% EBIT margin the segment represents around 50% of the company's total adjusted EBIT.

Services & Support (Source: Company)

At its MRO facility near Lisbon that should begin operating by mid-2024, the company will maintain and service Pratt & Whitney's (P&W) Geared Turbofan (GTF) engines under a €13 billion contract. The facility is run in a joint venture with OGMA (65% Embraer and 35% Portuguese government) and will have multi OEM capabilities. It will be able to service Airbus A320neo engines, the E2 family and additional aerostructure / component repairs.

As deliveries are picking up in all of Embraer's segments and the Service and Support's backlog has reached an all time high of $3.1 billion in 2023, the business area should grow comfortably above 10% p.a. in the coming years. The GTF contract will bring in $50 million in 2024 but long term the new facility in Portugal should bring in $500 million of additional sales per year.

Services & Support - Segment Financials (Source: Company, NHM Capital estimates)

Eve

Through Eve Holding (EVEX), Embraer is looking to develop a solution to establish an alternative to current transportation means in the form of urban air mobility. The business model comprise of three pillars: Production and Design of an eVTOL (electric vertical take-off and landing vehicle), Service and Operations Solutions and Urban Air Traffic Management. The company was created through a business combination with a special acquisition vehicle called Zanite Acquisition Corp and subsequent listing on the NYSE in May 2022.

The company's eVTOL is currently in its development phase with the prototype scheduled to be completed in the second half of this year and expected entry into service by end of 2026. As of end 2023 Eve has established an initial order pipeline of 2,850 vehicles valued at $8.6 billion from 29 launch customers. The company expects a total addressable market of 50,000 eVTOLS by 2035.

Given the company is only in the development stage, Eve had a negative free cash flow of around $95 million in 2023 and expects to need $130 to $170 million in 2024. The cash drain is currently covered by its liquidity position, at the end of 2023 Eve had a cash balance of around $330 million. Embraer is the majority shareholder in the company owning around 88.5% of the outstanding shares. At the current stock price of $5.44 Embraer's stake in the company is valued at approximately $1.3 billion.

Valuation Considerations

Based on the individual segment's sales and profitability projections, we expect Embraer to generate double digit sales growth in the coming years while expanding its EBIT margin by around 230 bps until 2026.

Embraer Group - Projected Financials (Source: Company, NHM Capital estimates)

For valuation purposes we look at a number of peers: Airbus and Boeing for the Commercial Aviation / Defense, Textron for Executive Aviation / Defense and Bombardier for Executive Aviation. On 2026 consensus estimates the peer group trades at an average EV/Sales multiple of 1.3x and EV/ EBITDA multiple of 9.4x. Both averages are brought down by Bombardier that is trading at significantly lower multiples though.

Peer Group Valuation- Consensus estimates (Source. Reuters Refinitiv)

Within the next three years Embraer should outperform the peer group on a top line growth basis and should also narrow the profitability gap to the likes of Airbus and Textron. Ignoring the outliers of the pandemic phase, Embraer has historically traded around 7.5x EBITDA (next fiscal year).

Embraer Share Price / EV EBITDA Multiple - Last 10 Years (Source: Reuters Refinitiv)

Following Embraer's operational turnaround and looking at the peer group valuation, there should be scope for the company to trade at a higher multiple going forward. To derive our target share price we value the company at 8x 2026E EBITDA or 0.9x 2026E sales. At this multiple ERJ would still trade at a roughly 20% discount to the EV/EBITDA multiple of Airbus or Textron. This should compensate investors for Embraer's higher risk profile given its smaller size and specific country risk.

Using the latest net debt figures and taking ERJ's stake in Eve into consideration would result in a target stock price of around $44 implying more than 60% upside potential even after the recent surge in the stock price.

Embraer - Target Stock Price (Source: NHM Capital estimates)

Risk Considerations

The company is still facing issues in its supply chain impacting its ability to meet its delivery targets. While management expects the situation to improve further in 2024, it confirmed that some important components are still limiting its production in the current year. Any worsening of the supply chain situation will reduce the numbers of aircrafts the company can deliver and put the expected margin improvement into jeopardy. The potential rerating of the stock is dependent on the company's ability to deliver its sales and profitability targets and any disappointment could drive down the stock price considerably.

The future development of Eve and its eVTOL aircraft is subject to numerous risks and uncertainties. Embraer is moving into a new market (urban air mobility) that has not been established yet and its prototype is yet to be built. While the market opportunity seems large Eve has burned cash in the last years and is expected to do so in the foreseeable future. Embraer, as majority owner of the company, will most likely cover any shortfalls possibly impacting its ability to keep leverage stable and resume dividend payments.

Conclusion

Management has successfully turned around Embraer in the last few years, repairing the company's balance sheet and leading the company to profitable growth in all of its segments. The company's leadership has made clear that it is now looking to "harvest" these efforts by monetizing the company's product portfolio. ERJ's profitability could be at an inflection point leading to a potential rerating of the stock driven by both earnings growth and multiple expansion. BUY