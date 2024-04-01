Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Sprinklr: Strong AI Tailwinds And Decent Valuation

Apr. 01, 2024 7:01 AM ETSprinklr, Inc. (CXM) Stock
Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.99K Followers

Summary

  • Sprinklr, a cloud multi-channel customer experience platform, has seen lackluster stock performance since its IPO in 2021.
  • Sprinklr appears undervalued upon YTD pullback. The company's financials remain solid, with decent revenue growth and operating margin expansion.
  • Sprinklr is well-positioned to benefit from the growing demand for AI-driven customer experience solutions and has been improving its platform to capture these opportunities.
Beautiful young Asian woman with headphones relaxing at home and using smartphone, checking social media on mobile phone, receives notification, likes, views and comments. Youth lifestyle, social media and digital online. People network and technology

AsiaVision/iStock via Getty Images

Founded in 2009, Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM) is a US-based company providing cloud multi-channel customer experience (CX) platform. Since its IPO at a price of $20 in 2021, all-time return has been lackluster. Today, the stock trades at merely $12, down -4% over the past year, even after already bouncing back from the

This article was written by

Tech and Growth profile picture
Tech and Growth
2.99K Followers
We're a long-only asset manager allocating into tech and growth asset classes. Learn more at www.tnginvestments.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CXM either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CXM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CXM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CXM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News