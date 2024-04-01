Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walgreens Post-Earnings: Jury's Still Out, Still A Lot Of Questions

Apr. 01, 2024 7:10 AM ETWalgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA) Stock
Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.95K Followers

Summary

  • The unambiguous positive for Walgreens after the Thursday 3/28/24 earnings report: forward estimate revisions for WBA remain positive.
  • Cash flow and free cash flow are scheduled to improve over the next few quarters but I wish the team would have given some guidance.
  • The stock price action was positive on Thursday, March 29th, as the stock ended 3% higher on 2.5x average volume. That’s a plus, but current shareholders should still keep that 52-week low and $19 stop loss in mind.

Walgreens To Lay Off 5 Percent Of Workforce At Corporate Headquarters

Scott Olson

No question Tim Wentworth, Walgreens' (NASDAQ:WBA) new CEO is moving quickly to dispose of some of the assets that have found themselves attached to Walgreens since Stefano Pessina and Roz Brewer were in charge. WBA’s stock price

This article was written by

Brian Gilmartin, CFA profile picture
Brian Gilmartin, CFA
9.95K Followers
Brian Gilmartin, is a portfolio manager at Trinity Asset Management, a firm he founded in May, 1995, catering to individual investors and institutions that werent getting the attention and service deserved, from larger firms. Brian started in the business as a fixed-income / credit analyst, with a Chicago broker-dealer, and then worked at Stein Roe & Farnham in Chicago, from 1992 - 1995, before striking out on his own and managing equity and balanced accounts for clients. Brian has a BSBA (Finance) from Xavier University, Cincinnati, Ohio, (1982) and an MBA (Finance) from Loyola University, Chicago, January, 1985. The CFA was awarded in 1994. Brian has been fortunate enough to write for the TheStreet.com from 2000 to 2012, and then the WallStreet AllStars from August 2011, to Spring, 2012. Brian also wrote for Minyanville.com, and has been quoted in numerous publications including the Wall Street Journal.

Recommended For You

About WBA Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on WBA

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
WBA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News