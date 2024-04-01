Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Procter & Gamble, Johnson & Johnson Among 10 Dividend Growth Companies Announcing Increases In First Half Of April

Apr. 01, 2024 8:02 AM ETAON, AWK, CL, COST, CTRE, DG, FUL, GD, GL, HMN, HURC, JNJ, KAI, LIN, PG, RTX, SO, SPTN, STLD, TRV, SON
Harvesting Dividends profile picture
Harvesting Dividends
3.29K Followers

Summary

  • The pattern of moderate dividend increases continued in March. While Kadant announced a 10% increase to companies – Hurco Companies and Dollar General – kept their dividends flat.
  • While Costco should announce a 10%+ increase, investors can expect increases in the mid-single-digit from the nine other companies announcing dividends in the first half of April.
  • Consumer products company Procter & Gamble will extend its dividend growth streak to 69 years with its announcement in April.

Ivory Soap in original 1879 package

Ivory Soap is one of the brands for which Procter & Gamble is known. The company will extend its dividend growth streak to 69 years in April.

NNehring

I'm an individual investor looking to grow my wealth over the long term. I've tried many different styles of investing over the last 25 years and have found that buying dividend growth stocks and reinvesting the dividends is one of the easiest ways to grow wealth over the long term. Over the years, I've owned stocks, options, ETFs, treasury notes, and mutual funds. I operate a blog, HarvestingDividends.com, that provides information on the S&P Dividend Aristocrats and other dividend growth stocks.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

However, I may take a position in any of the stocks mentioned in this article in the near future.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

