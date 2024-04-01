Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Unity's Bottom Looks Attractive For Opportunistic Investors

Juxtaposed Ideas
Summary

  • The boycott has triggered a notable slowdown in U's new contract signings and renewals, as observed in the moderating dollar-based net expansion rate.
  • It is unsurprising that the new management has embarked on a strategic business reset to drive top/bottom line growth while laying off -25% of its headcount.
  • This is on top of the new opportunities in advertising, XR headsets, and industrial applications in the automotive platform.
  • Assuming that the reset is successful and departed developers return, it appears that there may be great upside potential to our bullish PT of $51.60.
  • It goes without saying that anyone who chooses to add here must also be comfortable with moderate volatility due to the stock's elevated short interest of 12.87%.

We previously covered Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in January 2024, discussing the impacted Create Solutions revenue, with the boycott triggering a notable slowdown in its new contract signings and renewals. The ongoing conflict in Israel had also affected a significant portion of its Grow Solutions, naturally triggering the miss in its top line in FQ3'23.

Combined with the elevated short interest and immense rally then, we had preferred to downgrade the U stock as a Hold despite our conviction surrounding its long-term prospects.

In this article, we shall discuss why the U stock remains speculative in the intermediate term, with it remaining to be seen if the business reset may be successful in boosting its top/bottom lines while convincing developers to return.

However, with the stock still well supported at this bottom, it appears that there is an improved margin of safety for those looking to add, for so long that the portfolio is sized according to their risk appetite.

The U Investment Thesis Remains Speculative At This Bottom

For now, U reported a mixed FQ4'23 earnings call, with the revenues of $609.26M (+11.9% QoQ/+35% YoY) only boosted by the $99M incremental revenue from Wētā FX, resulting in a one-time overall EBITDA of $185.64M (+41.7% QoQ/+796.3% YoY).

As a result, readers should not expect the FY2023 revenues of $2.18B (+56.8% YoY) and EBITDA of $448M (+463.2% YoY) to be replicated in the near term, with the management already laying out the FY2023 Strategic Portfolio: the Engine, Cloud and Monetization revenues of $1.73B and adj EBITDA of $274M.

Readers must note that after the recent fiasco, the new U management has deemed the strategic exit in the businesses that do not "provide unique value to customers or generate a sound return to investors" to be highly critical. This is especially since these businesses supposedly operate

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks.

