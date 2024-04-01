OCCI: Income Chasing, Now With A 16% Yield

peshkov/iStock via Getty Images

A lot of things go on longer than what rational thought processes would suggest. Rather than there being a ceiling for how silly things get when investors are full of FOMO, things may continue to defy logic in even more absurd ways. Income chasing is primed for that. The average investor's take on most of these comes with, "It has done well for me, cause the dividend payout has continued." Glaring red flags are ignored and that fourth grader logic tends to work until the rug pull. We will look at one such story today and how the red flags were warning from every direction but were ignored by investors. We will also see how we are almost back to doing the same thing once more.

OFS Credit Company Inc ( NASDAQ: OCCI

According to their website, OCCI helps investors access a unique asset class:

OCCI is a Nasdaq-listed closed-end fund that primarily invests in Collateralized Loan Obligation ("CLO") equity and debt securities CLOs are investment vehicles that primarily invest in a diversified pool of first lien, senior secured loans to large, rated U.S. corporations. Management believes there are limited options for public investors to access the CLO equity and debt asset class. (Source: OCCI)

This part is certainly true that this is by far the hardest asset class to invest in directly. The complexity of the setups and very large pools of capital required for adequate diversification make this a no-brainer for professional management. The fund holds predominantly CLO Debt today, though the composition has varied a lot since we started tracking it.

OCCI

The Initial Allure

If you were in the mood for income chasing, OCCI certainly threw the kitchen sink at you. The initial distribution started off at 16.7 cents (after the first partial month of operations) and then stayed steady till middle of 2019. The fund actually increased the distributions at that point.

CEFConnect

Then right into COVID-19, when you would have thought they needed to cut, they just moved to a quarterly schedule from a monthly one. What was fascinating was the NAV destruction during this phase which started way before COVID-19. It was shocking that no one bothered to ask just how is this distribution being funded when the NAV looked like it was making a dive for the Mariana Trench.

Data by YCharts

Our Take & The Story Today

There were few more obvious stories than this one headed for disaster, so the Sell ratings were easy at the beginning. We moved to a hold when the discount to NAV became rather wide and the fund has actually done well since that point.

Seeking Alpha

This is despite a distribution cut after that. It just goes to show that there is a lot more to valuation and making money than the distribution leeching your principal.

The story today is equally interesting. Can OCCI sustain a 16% yield? There are 3 ways to look at it and they all say the same thing.

1) What You Made In This Fund In The Past

Income investors may hate the total return on NAV concept, primarily because it forces them to face the mirror, but it is always a great start point.

CEFConnect

This number is negative for OCCI across 1, 3 and 5 years. So when you start fantasizing about 16% returns, this throws a cold shower on your dreams. The last 3 years are particularly telling as most CLO have done exceptionally well during this timeframe.

Data by YCharts

2) What The Income Statement Shows

The last annual report was for the period ending October 31, 2023. Arguably that was not the best timeframe to take in our readout, as the market was quite bruised then. But it still makes for an interesting report card. The fund generated net $16.6 million investment income, offset by more than $18.5 million in depreciation (unrealized losses) on investments.

OCCI

The net investment income, or NII, did not meet the distributions declared, though the fund was issuing a lot of the distributions in new shares. You can see the explosion in share count over the previous 12 months.

OCCI

But even if you take the annual run-rate of $16 million and divide by the number of shares outstanding, you come in under the $1.20 distribution rate.

3) Where We Are In The Credit Cycle

Junk is expensive and you can see that in high yield spreads relative to Treasuries. The chart shows the current 3.26% spread and that is significantly below the 5.33% average over the last 27 years.

Bank Of America

This is likely to prove even more problematic in a maturing credit cycle. OCCI also owns the last rungs of junk here and that can be seen with the B- emphasis.

OCCI

The fund is also adding its own leverage on top of that.

CEFConnect

Verdict

The expense ratio is on the high side.

CEFConnect

This by itself has not been a deal breaker for most as they have just focused on the "income". But it will create a high hurdle to deliver positive returns in a down cycle. Of course, we have not had one in the past few years and the recession forecasts have proven immature. But we do have the longest running curve inversion in history, and when things break, this is not a fund you want to be holding for income. The recent performance might be fooling some investors, and that is because the fund's discount to NAV has rapidly closed since late October 2023.

CEFConnect

This tailwind is likely not repeatable (the fund would have to go a big premium), though we have seen sillier things in the market. The current Z-score suggests this fund is now moderately expensive and we would look to take the exit here.