Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Hochschild Mining: Undervalued Mid-Tier Gold/Silver Producer

Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Hochschild's risk-reward has improved due to resolved permit issues, improved long-term costs, strong pipeline, and increasing gold prices.
  • The company has the potential to grow production and generate significant free cash flow over the next 3-5 years.
  • Hochschild's current valuation presents a significant upside potential of 600% if gold prices reach $3,000.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Gold & Silver Mining Ideas. Learn More »

Gold ingots

brightstars

My Investing Strategy

(Note: I like to include this at the top of all my Seeking Alpha articles)

This article is based on my investment strategy, which is the expectation of higher gold prices. In fact, I focus on valuing gold miners

Are you ready to find more PM mining ideas and not miss opportunities? Check out my Investing Group, Gold Silver Mining Ideas. Join my service to get ongoing opportunities and to look at my model portfolio. This is more in-depth than my regular posts on SA. It includes more posts and gives me the flexibility to write about any PM miner that I think offers significant upside potential. 

Go here to learn more and get a 2-week free trial. 






This article was written by

Don Durrett profile picture
Don Durrett
5.64K Followers

Owner of www.goldstockdata.com. Author of How to Invest in Gold & Silver: A Complete Guide With a Focus on Mining Stocks (available on Amazon). Expert on gold and silver mining stocks. A frequent guest on investment podcasts, with a large following on Twitter (currently 32K followers). Plus, my own Youtube channel. 

Website: https://www.goldstockdata.com.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DonDurrett

Youtube: https://t.co/TKA05E3Gsr?amp=1


Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HCHDF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About HCHDF Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on HCHDF

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
HCHDF
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News