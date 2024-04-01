brightstars

My Investing Strategy

This article is based on my investment strategy, which is the expectation of higher gold prices. In fact, I focus on valuing gold miners at $2,500 to $3,000 gold (expected in 2-4 years). Moreover, I think gold miners are high-risk speculation stocks and should be avoided unless you are a long-term investor and expect much higher gold prices.

Introduction

I have changed my mind on Hochschild Mining (OTCQX:HCHDF). Over the past few years, I was concerned about their risk, which I thought was a bit higher than I liked. I did own the stock, but I wasn't excited about it, and it wasn't on my favorites list. That has changed, and in a big way.

Several things have happened to improve their risk-reward. First, their permit issues in Peru seem to have improved. This was a significant issue that threatened one of their large mines. Second, their long-term costs have now improved with the acquisition of two low-cost gold projects in Brazil. Third, their pipeline is now very strong. Fourth, the price of gold appears to be breaking out, setting them up for success.

I have gone from being lukewarm about their future potential to being very excited. I do not invest for the near term, but over the next 2-4 years, they have the potential to grow production and generate a huge amount of free cash flow if gold prices trend higher.

I normally do not get excited about companies with an FD market cap of $832 million, but they have significant upside potential. Their high costs and previous permit issues in Peru have turned investors off. This has created an opportunity for long-term speculators like myself.

Stock Name Symbol (US) Type Category Share Price (US) FD Shares FD Mkt Cap (3/31/2024) Hochschild Mining HCHDF Gold Mid-Tier Producer $1.60 518M $832M Click to enlarge

Company Overview

Hochschild Mining is a large gold/silver producer in South America. They will produce around 350,000 oz AUEQ in 2024. Their costs are high, with a break-even cost of around $1,750 per oz AUEQ ($1,550 AISC). This is one reason why their share price is down.

They had some permit issues in Peru, which also hurt their share price, but those appear to be resolved. They have $300 million in debt, which has to be paid back over four years, with $100 million due in 2024. They only have about $94 million in cash, but they do have a $200 million credit line that could be used.

Production in 2024 will add 90,000 oz at low cash costs from their Mara Rosa project in Brazil. Mara Rosa will help them to get their costs lower and improve their margins. In fact, they are giving guidance of lowering their AISC to $1,350 in 2025 and $1,150 in 2026.

Their next development project will be Monte Do Carmo, which they recently acquired from Cerrado Gold. This will add around 70,000 oz in a couple of years. It is construction-ready, so I would expect production in 2026.

They also have a large 9 million oz deposit (Volcan) in Chile. It is low grade (.65 gpt), but they did a PEA, and the AISC was only $1,000 per oz. They want to produce 330,000 oz a year with a capex of $900 million. That's huge, and is not built into their current valuation. Perhaps they will build it in phases. Best case, they could build this around 2027, and be in production in 2028 or 2029.

One family owns 50% and controls the company. They like to pay out dividends. They are highly motivated to build this into a large company, and likely won't sell to a major.

In addition to their high costs and high debt, I don't like that the shares are based in London and only trade OTC in North America. That could keep US investors away, who won't buy OTC stocks. It should also be mentioned that their current producing mines are in Peru, and their Volcan development project is in Chile. These countries are becoming red flags and are losing investor interest. That could keep their FCF multiple down.

The majority of their revenue comes from gold, and they list production as AUEQ. However, they have 200 million oz of silver resources, and about 40% of their revenue comes from silver. If silver outperforms gold, then their AUEQ production will increase.

Company Info

Cash: $89 million

Debt: $300 million

Current Gold Resources: 18 million oz (AUEQ, including silver)

Estimated Future Gold Resources: 15 million oz. (AUEQ, including silver)

Estimated Future Gold Production: 420,000 oz. (AUEQ, including silver)

Estimated Future Gold All-in Costs (breakeven): $1,600 per oz. (AUEQ, including silver)

Note: Future gold production does not include Volcan, but resources do.

Scorecard (1 to 10)

Properties/Projects: 8

Costs/Grade/Economics: 7

People/Management: 8

Cash/Debt: 6.5

Location Risk: 6.5

Risk-Reward: 7.5

Upside Potential: 8

Production Growth Potential/Exploration: 8

Overall Rating: 7.5

Strengths/Positives

Significant upside potential

Significant production growth potential

Good management

Large resources

High leverage to higher gold/silver prices

Risks/Red Flags

Potential political issues

Potential cost increases

Potential debt issues

Lower gold/silver prices

Speculation stock

Valuation ($3,000 gold prices)

Production estimate for the long term: 420,000 oz (expected in 2026 or 2027)

All-In Costs (break-even): $1,600 per oz.

420,000 oz. x ($3,000 - $1,600) = $588 million annual FCF.

$588 million x 10 (multiplier) = $5.9 billion

Current FD market cap: $832 million

Upside potential: 600%

Note: I used a $3,000 gold price to identify their future value because I am a long-term investor who plans to wait for higher gold prices.

Note: My All-In Costs are the expected costs that will generate FCF.

Note: I used a future FCF multiplier of 10 because I expect high margins at $3,000 gold. I could have used 8 to be conservative, but decided 10 was appropriate.

Balance Sheet/Share Dilution

Debt is an issue, but they do have a $200 million line of credit. They also currently have high costs. This adds risk and is one reason they are currently cheap, with FCF (free cash flow) multiple under 8.

Management owns 50% of the company and appears to be shareholder-friendly. I doubt they will dilute shares significantly unless they have a serious problem.

Risk/Reward

As a speculator, I like the risk-reward. For a company of their size, I don't think their debt is a huge issue. In 2025, their costs will come down enough to generate significant FCF at $1,800 gold. And if gold is above $2,000, they will have strong margins.

If Hochschild can clean up their balance sheet and build up a lot of cash, then their FCF multiple will expand. This is why I like the reward potential. If they can generate $400 or $500 million in annual FCF, then they will become a very large mining company.

Of course, all mining stocks are speculation stocks because you cannot anticipate all of the potential things that can go wrong.

Also, Hochschild's potential reward is based on higher gold/silver prices. So, the key to the reward will be the price of gold/silver. This is the biggest factor in our speculation of Hochschild's stock.

Investment Thesis

I like to be overweight gold/silver producers in my portfolio. I believe that I will make 80% of my profits from producers. So, if I can find one that is both highly undervalued (based on my future estimates) and with a good risk-reward, I'm going to buy it.

I always say that you can't pick winners; that all you can do is pick potential winners. You never know which of your miners are going to do well. I've learned that from experience. The ones that do well tend to surprise you.

Hochschild is a potential winner that has a good chance to hit my targets if gold/silver prices rise. That's all I can do as a speculator: improve my odds of success.

Final Thoughts

I want to accumulate as many gold/silver producers as possible without overpaying. Unless a company prints with sold upside potential, then I'm not interested. Fortunately, this recent correction in gold/silver miners, along with very weak investor sentiment in this sector, has created an opportunity to buy Hochschild at a good entry point.

If it wasn't for their recent acquisitions of Mara Rosa and Monte Do Carmo in Brazil (two low-cost gold mines), it wouldn't be nearly as appealing. Those two deals opened the door for their future success, and set them up to finally build Volcan (which we get for free).

Volcan will add 300,000 oz. of production, although that likely won't happen until the end of this decade.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.