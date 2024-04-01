Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

3M: Solventum Spin-Off To Strengthen Balance Sheet Amid Legal Settlements

Apr. 01, 2024 9:04 AM ET3M Company (MMM) Stock4 Comments
The Popular Investor profile picture
The Popular Investor
94 Followers

Summary

  • The Solventum spin-off will help 3M prepare for legal settlements related to defective earplugs and water supply damages.
  • 3M is risky due to potential future additional legal battles.
  • 3M is a slow grower expected to grow about 4% per year moving forward.
  • I rate 3M as a hold based on a 12.5% expected annual return over the next five years as supported by my DCF valuation.

3M tape manufacturing facility. This plant is part of the Industrial, Adhesives and Tape Division V

jetcityimage

Investment Thesis

The 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has had a rough last couple of years that have been stained by legal battles that have resulted in large legal settlements such as a $6 billion lawsuit related to the sale of

This article was written by

The Popular Investor profile picture
The Popular Investor
94 Followers
I am an engineer turned seasoned value investor with a history of strong returns, my approach is rooted in meticulous fundamental analysis to identify assets that are undervalued. I specialize in long-term investment opportunities where the intrinsic value of an asset significantly outweighs its market price. Guided by a philosophy of patience and discipline, our investment decisions are fueled by a focus on enduring business viability rather than fleeting market trends. I draw inspiration from investment luminaries like Warren Buffett, Charlie Munger, Li Lu, Mohnish Pabrai, Seth Klarman, Peter Lynch, and Phil Town to shape my investment strategy. Associated with DJTF Investments.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About MMM Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield (TTM)
Rev Growth (YoY)
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on MMM

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
MMM
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News