Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

The March Labor Report Preview: The Cracks Are Deepening

Apr. 01, 2024 8:35 AM ETS&P 500 Index (SP500), SPX, DJI, NDXSPY, IVV, VOO, VTI, DIA, IWM, QQQ, INDU, RTY3 Comments
Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
8.35K Followers

Summary

  • Consensus expectations for the March labor market data predict a slowdown in non-farm job creation to 200K and an unchanged unemployment rate.
  • The household survey indicates a weakening labor market, with a significant increase in unemployed people, suggesting that a recession could be near.
  • The establishment survey still shows solid job creation, but mostly from a non-cyclical Health sector, and government jobs - which are not indicative of a strong economy.
  • The stock market is facing a shock, either due to an unexpected recession, or even worse, stagflation.

Big winding ascending crack on an gray concrete wall, thin crack diagonally. Copy space.

Marina Novitkaia/iStock via Getty Images

The Consensus Expectations

The BLS is set to report the labor market data for March on April 5th. These are the current consensus market expectations:

Essentially, the market expects a slowdown in non-farm

This article was written by

Damir Tokic profile picture
Damir Tokic
8.35K Followers
Global-macro research. Proprietary trader. Holding a valid Series 3 license as a Commodity Trading Adviser, member of National Futures Association. Professor of Finance. Editor-in-Chief Journal of Corporate Accounting and Finance.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SP500 Ticker

SymbolLast Price% Chg
52 Week High
52 Week Low
Open
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SP500

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SP500
--
NDX
--
DJI
--
SPX
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News