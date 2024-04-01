SPSM: Small-Cap U.S. Equities Are Modestly Undervalued

syahrir maulana

Introduction

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that provides investors with exposure to so-called "small cap" U.S. equities. SPSM bases its investments on the benchmark index it seeks to replicate the performance of, that being the S&P SmallCap 600 Index, the factsheet for which explains that the index is designed to measure the performance of 600 small-sized companies in the U.S., reflecting this market segment's distinctive risk and return characteristics. Some basic adjustments are made to avoid low-float or illiquid stocks, but otherwise stocks are selected based on a market cap of $900 million to $5.8 billion.

SPSM's portfolio, reflecting the benchmark, is therefore managed in a similar way, which is on a float-adjusted market-cap-weighted basis (not unlike most other ETFs). The benchmark index is "rebalanced after the close of trading on the third Friday in June with a reference date as of the close of the last trading day in May", and once again "after the close of trading on the third Friday of December with a reference date as of the close of the last trading day in November" (according to its prospectus). SPSM itself is rebalanced quarterly. Per historical data, SPSM's tracking error is minimal, so the fund is managed effectively in accord with its goal of replicating its benchmark.

SPSM is also cheap for the investor to hold, with a gross expense ratio of 0.03%. The fund is one of SPDR's "core" products, hence some popularity resulting in SPSM's $10.47 billion in assets under management as of March 27, 2024 (the scale helping to support the low expense ratio). Historical data, per the chart below, suggests strong positive net inflows over the past year of about $4.38 billion in line with improving risk sentiment.

Top Holdings and Sectors

SPSM's top holdings reflect the low fund concentration, which is a positive sign of a high level of diversification (although one could critically argue this would lend to a more "beta-oriented" angle to the investment mandate). In any event, the heaviest weight we can see is 0.60%, for an investment in Ensign Group, Inc. (ENSG), a skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative care services provider. The next top holding is Fabrinet (FN), a manufacturing and engineering group.

As noted, the low fund concentration makes the top 10 holdings less important, but they do give one a glimpse of the high level of sector diversification, which is not surprising for a small-cap fund which is generally expected to be less concentrated in, say, the tech sector (which you are more likely to see in more inclusive market-cap-weighted ETFs). The chart below illustrates the sector exposures of SPSM as of recent.

The top sectors include Industrials (17.5%), Financial Services (16%), Consumer Cyclical (15.8%), and Technology (13.3%). On a more macro level, SPSM is, again unsurprisingly, more likely to be cyclical and sensitive to the macroeconomic environment, and less defensive. This is not surprising since small-cap stocks are generally expected to be higher risk (hence the term "small-cap premium"). SPSM is more likely to out-perform if risk sentiment is strong the macroeconomic and geopolitical is benign, or at least not heated.

Having said that, large U.S. technology companies which have tended to dominate the major (unrestricted) market-cap-weighted U.S. equity indices (like the S&P 500) have been exceptionally difficult to out-perform. The chart below I have produced that goes back to the inception of SPSM in mid-2013, and which illustrates the ratio between SPSM and the S&P 500; the line goes from top-left to bottom-right, demonstrating long-term under-performance.

Still, history does not necessarily repeat, and it is worthwhile valuing funds independently in case opportunities arise.

Valuation

I like to try to be somewhat conservative with projections, which are not the same as forecasts. A projection is a possibility, a forecast is a more decisive judgement. Consensus analyst estimates from Morningstar, which are akin to averaged forecasts, suggest that SPSM's portfolio will achieve a three- to five-year average earnings growth rate of 11.42% at present. However, I would prefer to assume that SPSM's portfolio is likely to converge toward inflation in earnings growth, with a declining return on equity in average. This both aligns with the idea of businesses maturing over time, and enables us to build in an implied margin of safety (i.e., any out-performance to this more conservative projection should therefore provide a bonus in terms of the return profile).

SSGA.com, the official website for SPDR's ETFs, provides trailing and forward price/earnings ratios for SPSM of 15.30x and 14.69x, respectively. These numbers alone suggest a forward one-year earnings growth rate of 4.15%. The reported price/book ratio is 1.72x, with an index dividend yield of 1.84% (implying, based on implied trailing earnings, a distribution rate of about 20%). Holding most of these constant, and factoring in the gross expense ratio and minor bid/ask spread of 0.02%, lends to a potential IRR of 9.85%.

Based on prevailing beta (I calculate SPSM's three-year, monthly-calculated beta at 1.18x), the underlying equity risk premium comes to 4.79% (or 5.64% if not adjusted for beta/relative volatility). For the United States, an equity risk premium of circa 3.2-4.5% is fair. Given that SPSM's ERP is likely at or just above 4.5% on a conservative earnings projection, I would imagine SPSM is either close to fair value or alternatively undervalued.

If I were to be more bullish about forecast earnings, and lifted the earnings growth to maintain a forward return on equity as forecasted in the next year at 11.71%, the IRR would increase significantly to over 16%, with an adjusted ERP of over 10%. This would indicate significant under-valuation. However, I think this lends to overly optimistic forecasts from Morningstar that are not well calibrated. It is important to consider the possibility of companies being rebalanced out of the SPSM fund should they excel at a high rate of earnings growth. So, while you could take today's portfolio snapshot and assess a high rate of earnings growth going forward, the dynamic nature of SPSM's portfolio means you need to instead consider not just the current portfolio's potential, but the potential for tomorrow's companies with similar characteristics in the United States.

Therefore, it is prudent to assume a timeline of maturity, with steadying returns on equity and earnings growth (gravitating toward competitive average returns on equity). In the above projection of mine, the return on equity hits 9% in the terminal (sixth) year. Assuming a 10-year yield of 4.2% holds, and an equity risk premium of say 4.5%, that comes to an equity cost of capital of 8.7%, which is a fair return assumption for a more mature and diverse portfolio of U.S. businesses meeting their cost of equity capital.

Final Note

SPSM, as noted, is likely to perform well within a benign environment. Assuming war does not break out with the United States having significant and direct involvement, and assuming no hard recession that is as yet broadly unexpected, I would imagine SPSM stands a strong chance of managing an IRR of over 9% per year at present prices over the next few years.

In the event markets crash, for whatever reason, one can expect SPSM to possibly under-perform. This is because of the fund's slightly elevated historical beta; investors are more likely than not to express a dis-preference for small-cap stocks in a higher-risk environment. Nevertheless, SPSM is well diversified across both companies and sectors, and so it can likely fit safely within a larger portfolio.