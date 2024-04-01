Vladimirovic

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) has long been the Rodney Dangerfield stock of the integrated companies. The reason is a relatively short history of significant integration and the fact that the integration of large acquisitions frequently takes a few years. But all that means is there is more margin expansion ahead that will raise the profitability more than the growth plans to provide double-digit earnings per share growth for several years to come. This company also has historically made opportunistic acquisitions that may well keep an above average growth rate going for a very long time. This is in addition to an increasing dividend, as I mentioned before. Large companies rarely offer investors this opportunity.

Growth

During the investor day presentation, management sees growth rising roughly 19% over five years. For a large company, that is about what investors can expect.

However, this management also acquired the rest of the interest in the Toledo Refinery and Sunrise. That was after it acquired Husky. The whole growth strategy began by acquiring the ConocoPhillips (COP) in the partnership a few years back. Since then, the company has been slimming down and selling noncore operations while pursuing debottlenecking projects.

Back when I covered the acquisition from ConocoPhillips in 2017, the company GAAP cash flow was estimated to double with this deal to slightly less than C$4 billion. (Remember, this is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian Dollars.) In the years since then, management has roughly tripled that cash flow under similar conditions. That is darn good growth in less than seven years.

Last Fiscal Year Results

Oil prices declined throughout the fiscal year after a "barn burner" fiscal year 2022. Still, prices are more than reasonable for an integrated company like this one. The company also had some nonrecurring costs due to the acquisition of the remaining interests in the Toledo Refinery and the Sunrise acquisition, along with finishing construction of the Superior Refinery followed by beginning refinery operations. I would therefore expect a decent increase in cash flow just from the lack of those expenses repeating.

Cenovus Energy Summary Of Cash Flow Results Fiscal Years 2023 and 2022 (Cenovus Energy Fourth Quarter 2023, Earnings Press Release)

The cash flow in the latest fiscal year was roughly $9 billion. Since the company has pursued debottlenecking projects as well as other optimizing projects, I would expect that should fiscal year 2022 conditions repeat (as oil prices are now strengthening), then the cash flow should exceed fiscal year 2022. Depending upon the speed of the paybacks for cost saving projects and their significance, it could happen sooner.

Cost Savings Budget

This represents the money that management has earmarked for cost reduction. Except for the offshore projects which typically take some time to come online (as detailed later in the presentation), many cost savings projects have paybacks in months and can therefore add to both cash flow and free cash flow relatively quickly. Since the market typically looks forward, as those projects add to cash flow, the market will likely value them on an annual basis.

Cenovus Energy Operational Optimization Projects (Cenovus Energy Investor Day Presentation March 2024)

That means roughly C$800 million will likely quickly show up as increased cash flow. It could easily be more because a lot of these projects tend to payback in months rather than years.

Conservative Cash Flow

The above leads to management forecasts of a fairly conservative cash flow.

Cenovus Energy Investor Day Cash Flow Guidance Fiscal Year 2024 (Cenovus Energy Investor Day Presentation March 2024)

Nobody I follow is this conservative in their forecast. However, it is good to know that the budget is fairly durable under most scenarios. Should the worst occur, management does have the option of funding that growth portion by borrowing money while continuing to pay the dividend or redirecting dividend money towards that growth.

The advantage of funding growth during a cyclical or unexpected downturn is that the capital costs incurred usually turn out to be far lower than is the case once the industry gets going again. That usually makes such a strategy a long-term competitive moat for those low cost assets because competitors cannot reproduce that low cost for those same assets.

Nonetheless, management is beginning with an adjusted cash flow guidance of roughly $10 billion. The way the fiscal year has begun, that is likely to be raised if current conditions persist. But then many good managements want to be in the position of raising guidance all year.

Net Debt Effect

Canada operates a little differently than the United States because Canadian companies need to contend with the Spring Breakup. Since much of the industry operates at lower activity levels until Spring Breakup is over with, there is a tendency for more free cash flow during the second and third quarters.

Cenovus Energy Net Debt Target, And Total Historical Progress Fiscal Year 2024 (Cenovus Energy Investor Day Presentation March 2024)

Therefore, even though it looks "easy" to hit that net debt target at the end of the first quarter (and that is definitely possible), investors should not be surprised if management did more than one quarter's worth of capital projects in the first quarter. Once Spring Breakup begins, the activity dies down and there is nowhere to go with the cash flow except to repay debt and shareholder returns.

Valuation

The market has only recently begun to pay attention to the enhanced cash flow, even though cash flow effectively doubled with the purchase of the ConocoPhillips interest years ago. Back then, the market went overboard with debt concerns and really kept the stock in the doghouse for years, even though management successfully delevered the company.

Cenovus Energy Common Stock Price History And Key Valuation Measures (Seeking Alpha Website March 30, 2024)

A very rough approximation of enterprise value would be the $37 billion shown above plus the $4 billion net debt target (while ignoring the dollar conversion issues). That gives the company an enterprise valuation in the $40 billion range.

For a solid growth and income play that is also an integrated oil and gas company, that valuation is absurdly low. The investment grade rating of the debt makes the case even stronger.

Management is guiding to adjusted cash flow of C$10 billion. This happens before changes in working capital. It therefore shows the cash generating abilities of operations. It is very likely that management will be able to exceed that initial guidance unless commodity prices take an unexpected downward turn (and stay down). In United States dollars, that cash flow could well be in the $8 billion to maybe the $10 billion range.

Therefore, it is very reasonable for investors to expect a multiple of adjusted cash flow in the seven to ten range. This implies an easy double from the current price of the stock once the market recognizes the potential of this integrated company.

Risks Offsetting This Rosy Picture

Commodity prices are extremely volatile and very low visibility. That can make the operating improvements hard for the market to discern. A drop in commodity prices could well delay the valuation improvement noted above.

Canadian weather is always a risk, as fiscal year 2023 had a severe winter that effectively stopped operating activity for a while, followed by an atypically long fire season. Operating conditions in Canada tend to be more extreme than in the United States.

There is always the risk of the loss of key personnel that have driven the company improvements the last several years. That loss can set back further improvements for some time to come.

Summary

Investors are on the verge of having nearly double the money available for both dividends and share repurchases. That makes this a strong buy for both growth and income investors. Well run thermal companies like this one tend to generate a lot of free cash flow. For all the free cash flow this company typically generates, it gets little to no market respect. That will likely change over time because companies like this tend to come back into the favor of the market.

The original acquisition of the ConocoPhillips partnership interest initially (roughly) doubled cash flow to $4 billion. Cash flow has more than doubled since then, even with lower cash flow in the latest fiscal year.

Rarely do investors see a company this large with that kind of cash flow growth priced so cheaply. Income investors may like this issue as well, just because the money available for the benefit of shareholders should double soon when the net debt target is reached.

The time to get in on an income play is before the higher payments arise. Despite the rise in the shares of this common stock, this rally has quite a way to go because there are more cost improvements on the way along with single digit production growth. That implies decent dividend growth for years to come.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.