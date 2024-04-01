Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
S&P 500 Closes Its Best Quarter Since 2019 At Record High

Summary

  • The S&P 500 closed out its best quarter since 2019 at a new record high of 5,254.35.
  • The index has risen by just over 10% in value since 2023-Q4 ended, largely propelled by expectations the Federal Reserve would be cutting interest rates in 2024.
  • As 2024-Q2 begins, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool projects the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% until 12 June 2024 (2024-Q2).

The S&P 500 (SPX) closed out its best quarter since 2019 at a new record high of 5,254.35.

The index has risen by just over 10% in value since 2023-Q4 ended, largely propelled by expectations the Federal

Ironman is the alias of the blogger at Political Calculations, a site that develops, applies and presents both established and cutting edge theory to the topics of investing, business and economics. We should acknowledge that Ironman is either formerly or currently, and quite possibly, simultaneously employed as some kind of engineer, researcher, analyst, rocket scientist, editor and perhaps as a teacher of some kind or another. The scary thing is that's not even close to being a full list of Ironman's professions and we should potentially acknowledge that Ironman may or may not be one person. We'll leave it to our readers to sort out which Ironman might behind any of the posts that do appear here or comments that appear elsewhere on the web!

