sculpies/iStock via Getty Images

I have the most success in the stock market finding beaten down companies with significantly improved situations that haven't been recognized yet by investors. I call them turnarounds. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) is a prime example. Unlike a lot of the turnarounds I invest in, the turnaround here is mostly complete. Yet despite similar prospects going forward, it trades at a huge discount to its peers.

I normally do a peer comparison toward the end of my articles. But because the peer comparison is central to this article, we'll go right into it.

Peer Comparison

For the peer group, I used all homebuilders with revenues of $1-$10 billion in their last fiscal year found in Value Line's regular and small cap editions and with four years of publicly traded results. Ten comparables were found.

Value Line, Yahoo Finance, SEC filings

Looking at the peers (excluding the struggling Hovnanian), Beazer has had much slower revenue growth the past four years, higher leverage, and a moderately lower profit margin. It also trades at a price to revenue ratio that is a massive 55% less than its peers. If you look at the PE ratio, its 42% less.

At first glance you may say, well Beazer deserves a much lower valuation based on historical growth, leverage and its profit margin.

To explain why I believe that is mostly no longer the case let's start with a little history. The 2007-2009 recession was brutal on all homebuilders except NVR. All lost money and had revenues fall off sharply. By the mid 2010s most had recovered to where they were solidly profitable except for two. Those two were Beazer and Hovnanian. Hovnanian was and is worse off and remains much more leveraged. Beazer had small profits or losses from 2015 to 2020. The company focused on improving those margins at the expense of revenue growth.

Fast forward to today and the picture has changed.

Beazer's profit margin has expanded to where it is close to peers.

The analysts expect Beazer's revenues to grow faster than peers this year and to be similar going forward

While their leverage is higher than peers, it has reached a level where it no longer restricts them in any way

Leverage is only an issue if it restricts a business from taking advantage of opportunities or significantly increases interest costs. With interest bearing debt at less than half of inventory (completed homes, homes under construction and land) Beazer can easily pay debt down or off if they wanted to. Beazer's leverage is actually at a historically below average level not just for Beazer, but also for the industry. It's just that the industry has been so strong for almost a decade now that the peers (except Hovnanian) have sterling balance sheets. Management expects to continue reducing debt.

Background

Beazer is a large homebuilder based in Atlanta. Its operations are primarily in the fastest growing states. In 2023, 61% of their revenues came from their western markets which are Arizona, California, Nevada, and Texas. Arizona, Nevada and Texas are some of the fastest growing states. California while growing more slowly continues to be a good market for home builders. Their Southeast segment was 19% of sales last year. These states are Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina all of which are rapidly growing. Their East region was also 19% of sales but in slower growing states such as Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Tennessee, and Virginia.

Operating Results

Operating results for the last six fiscal years (ending September 2023) are shown below.

SEC filings

As shown above, revenues were mostly flat during the last six years while peers were surging ahead. There was a $107 million land impairment in California in FY 2019, otherwise the year would have been profitable. Instead of revenue growth, the company focused on improving its profit margin and succeeded. It also focused in improving its balance sheet. The interest bearing debt to tangible equity ratio declined from 194% to 90% over that time period. Management is committed to further reducing that ratio.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, revenues were $387 million, down 13% from one year earlier. EPS was $0.70, down from $0.80 one year earlier. Last quarter was a down quarter for the industry due to high interest rates which peaked during that quarter and have since declined. Management on the earnings call also indicated there was a lot of promotional activity by competitors they didn't match. They also noted problems at a title insurance vendor pushed about $20 million of closings into the current quarter. Finally, they noted there was less discounting in the industry so far this quarter and margins were improving.

Guidance

On February 1, 2024, management provided the following guidance.

EPS this quarter is guided for $0.90.

Closings for FY 2024 of more than 4700, a growth of at least 10%

Average selling price of $510,000, flat to FY 2023

Gross margin for FY 2024 of 21.5% to 22%

EBITDA for FY 2024 of $260-$280 million, flat to FY 2023

EPS for FY 2024 of at least $4.50

As noted earlier, the revenue growth numbers guided for exceed the peer groups analyst estimates. This might be the biggest thing investors miss…The company is clearly no longer playing defense. They are now all in for growth at or above peer levels.

Catalysts

On top of the valuation disconnect with peers, Beazer has a number of catalysts for improved operating results. These are shown below.

1. Leverage reduction - Leverage is actually an opportunity as continued earnings growth should lead to lower debt levels. That means less future interest expense.

2. Growth markets - Beazer is in most of the fastest growing states including Florida, Texas, Arizona, Nevada, and the Carolinas.

3. Lower interest rates - The biggest impediment to new home sales right now is high interest rates. The Federal Reserve is guiding for three rate cuts later this year. This should make homes more affordable and increase demand.

4. Pent up demand - U.S. News in January estimated pent up demand for new homes at 1.5 to 3.9 million. Freddie Mac, also in January, estimated the housing shortfall at 3.8 million. One measure of pent up demand is shown in the chart below.

U.S. Census Bureau, Bank of America

5. Land holdings and community count - Increasing land holdings and community count are needed to increase capacity. There were 136 active communities on December 31, 2023, up 14% year-over-year. Management has a goal for more than 200 active communities by the end of fiscal 2026, which is September 30, 2026. That is over 15% annual growth. Land holdings were $910 million on September 30, 2023, up 19% one year earlier. On December 31, 2023 it totaled $977 million, up another 7% in three months. There is no clearer sign that the company is pursuing strong growth than these figures.

Concerns

1. Recession - The home building industry has a history of being cyclical. However, if a recession happens this year or next, that may be partially or fully offset by lower interest rates and pent up demand.

2. Lower interest rates - This was listed as a strength but it is actually a two-edged sword. Lower interest rates will put a large supply of homes on the market. Many who want to sell have put it off because they don't want to swap their under 4% current interest rate for one closer to 7% for the house they move into. Increasing existing home supply is a headwind for prices and will make some buyers less likely to consider a new home.

Valuation

I am reprinting the comparison to peers chart found at the beginning of this article below for valuation purposes.

Value Line, Yahoo Finance, SEC filings

Beazer trades at a price to revenue ratio that is a massive 55% less than its peers (excluding Hovnanian). If you look at the PE ratio, it trades 42% less. Combining the two measures, the peers are trading at roughly double where Beazer trades.

So, the question one has to ask is, is Beazer really that much worse? Clearly the answer is no. The lower profit margin is more of a tailwind (opportunity) going forward. Beazer and the analysts expect Beazer's revenue growth to exceed the peer average this year. The only places they really trail is leverage and EPS guidance for this year. Leverage is coming down rapidly and is no longer restrictive to their plans. They guided for EPS of at least $4.50 which, while in-line with analyst estimates, is down 13% from FY 2023 if they just meet that. The analysts have seven of their nine peers increasing EPS this year. This to me is the main area of underperformance to peers and does require some discount. Based on these factors, my price target uses a PE ratio of 10, the same as the peer. Management guided EPS to at least $4.50 in FY 2024. Ten times that is $45. That is 41% above its closing price of $31.88 on March 27, 2024. This assumes they just meet or are close to their guidance. If they beat the guidance then it could rise much higher.

By the way, consider Hovnanian here too. They are no longer in the financially struggling zone and the upside may even be higher. I prefer Beazer as there is much less risk in a recession scenario.

Take Away

Beazer almost went under after the 2007-2009 recession. It then struggled for about a decade after while its peers surged. This caused investors to leave it for dead. But the company has now proven the recovery is real with three strong years and big growth plans they can easily finance. Perceptions on Wall Street are just starting to change and as they do, I expect the stock to move much higher.