Sell Alert: 2 REITs Getting Risky

Feverpitched/iStock via Getty Images

Historically, it has always been a good idea to buy REITs (VNQ) after a crash when their valuations were low, and I don't think that this time will be any different.

Their share prices have crashed due to fears of how the rising interest rates will impact their profitability, but what the market appears to have overlooked is that most REITs use little debt these days, their maturities are long, and their rents keep on growing.

This explains why most REITs have kept growing their cash flows and dividends in 2022, 2023, and will again in 2024, despite their low valuations:

Data by YCharts

I think that 2024 could be a particularly strong year for the REIT sector because interest rates are expected to be cut and this should change the narrative and lead to a recovery.

But that does not mean that every REIT is worth buying.

On the contrary, this is a sector in which you need to be very selective because there are wide discrepancies in quality from one REIT to another. Quite a few of them are overleveraged, poorly managed, and/or own challenged assets.

In what follows, I am going to discuss two REITs that I would consider selling if I owned them today:

SL Green Realty (SLG)

SLG is an office REIT that focuses on New York City.

I bought a position during the pandemic because its share price had crashed and I thought that it was a great covid recovery play. Back then, everyone was fleeing NYC, offices were empty, and the narrative was very negative. But I thought that, eventually, things would return back to normal and its share price would recover.

SL Green

That's what happened and I got out at $72 per share.

In hindsight, I got lucky.

Shortly after, its share price crashed all the way down to $20 per share

Data by YCharts

But since then, it has nearly tripled and recovered back to $55 per share.

Data by YCharts

I want to congratulate those of you who bought it in the $20s. That was a brilliant investment and I missed it.

But I think that the risk-to-reward is relatively poor after nearly tripling in value.

The P/FFO is near 10x, the dividend yield is 5.6%, and the discount to NAV is about 40%.

That's not expensive. In fact, that's pretty cheap from a historical perspective.

But there are other REITs that invest in stronger property sectors that trade at similar valuations and, since my capital is limited, I don't see the point of investing in SLG.

Just to give you an example:

BSR REIT (BSRTF / HOM.U:CA) owns a portfolio of Texan apartment communities that enjoy strong long-term growth prospects and yet, it is priced at a similar discount to NAV.

BSR REIT

So why would I invest in NYC office buildings?

Sure, SLG is cheap, but other REITs are just as cheap and they own stronger assets. Even if you are bullish on SLG, you will likely agree with me that NYC office buildings are riskier than affordable apartment communities in rapidly growing Texan cities.

The hybrid work environment is here to stay, this is reducing the need for office space, and this is well reflected in the rapidly dropping occupancy rate of office buildings. The vacancy rate is now near 20%, the highest in decades. Moreover, NYC is even riskier than other markets because the high cost and taxes are pushing a lot of companies to relocate down south to Florida and Texas. That does not mean that SLG will do poorly over the long run, but I think that the risk of it turning into a value trap is far higher than in the case of BSR REIT.

And to be clear, BSR is just one example. If you don't like Texan apartment communities, there are many other similar examples.

Armada Hoffler (AHH) owns a diversified portfolio of trophy retail (~40%), residential (~20%), and office buildings (~30%) in Mid-Atlantic / Southeast markets that are enjoying strong population growth, and yet, the REIT is today priced at just 8x FFO, a 35% discount to NAV, and an 8% dividend yield, which they just recently hiked by 5%.

NAREIT

Again, why buy SLG? Its risk-to-reward seems a lot worse to me after its strong recovery.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI)

The second company that I want to discuss actually isn't a REIT.

It is a REIT CEF.

It is very popular among REIT investors because it trades at a high 8% dividend yield and it offers diversified and professionally managed exposure to the REIT sector.

But here's the issue:

This high yield is simply the result of leverage and high exposure to the preferred shares of REITs. The leverage is dangerous because REITs are already leveraged at the company level. It essentially adds another second layer of leverage. This almost bankrupted the CEF during the great financial crisis:

YCHARTS

There's no point in earning a slightly higher yield if you then lose it all when a black swan occurs.

Today, we live in a very risky environment and I sure would not want to have so much leverage. What if China invades Taiwan as an example?

That would crush such a heavily leveraged vehicle.

Secondly, the active management of the REIT has barely managed to cover its high fees since going public. After fees, they have only provided 0.3% higher annual returns despite taking a lot more risk in the form of leverage and concentration.

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund

Therefore, I wouldn't be interested in owning RQI. It may do well in the recovery because of its leverage, but I believe that its risk-to-reward is not as attractive as that of an unleveraged portfolio of cherry-picked REITs that are undervalued.