Oil Update - March 2024

Apr. 01, 2024 9:00 AM ETCrude Oil Futures (CL1:COM)DBE, JJETF, USO, DBO, USL, BNO, OILK, USOI, OLOXF, UCO1 Comment
Kevin Stecyk profile picture
Kevin Stecyk
5.44K Followers

Summary

  • West Texas Intermediate oil prices for April should range from $75 to $95 per barrel, an increase of $5 per barrel from March. A narrower range is from $77.50 to $87.50 per barrel.
  • During the last two months, oil prices have slowly been grinding higher. Last month, I expected prices to stay in the high $70s and low $80s. Oil prices closed on Thursday, March 28 at about $83 dollars per barrel.
  • Now that oil prices have cracked above $80 per barrel, some analysts are calling for $100 per barrel or greater by the end of summer. I am reluctant to be as bullish as they are.

Two pump jacks in a blooming canola field on the prairies

Nancy Anderson

During the last

Kevin H. Stecyk has a mechanical engineering degree from the University of Alberta, an MBA from Queen's University in Kingston, Ontario, and a CFA designation. He spent the earlier part of his career working for Syncrude Canada Limited, an oil sands company in Fort McMurray, Alberta. After Syncrude, he worked for Suncor Energy Inc. in its conventional natural gas division. For the past several years, Kevin has been an independent consultant. Kevin's financial and business articles are not focused on any one area, but rather whatever industry or company currently interests him. Visit his site: Specious Argument (http://www.speciousargument.com/blog/)

