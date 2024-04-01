aydinmutlu/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

My recommendation is to buy Cosan (NYSE:CSAN). Cosan is a holding company with diversified businesses that should be of vital importance for Brazil in the coming years with the energy transition that the world is expected to undergo.

Despite the diversification and reduction of operational risks, the company is extremely discounted compared to national peers. The investment cycle carried out by the company is close to the end, as a result it should report better results and have a multiple revaluation by the market.

Introduction

Before providing an overview of Cosan and its promising businesses, we need to talk about Brazil's potential to be the leading nation in energy transition.

Green Hydrogen

Brazil's leading role in renewable energy leads to becoming the largest producer of green hydrogen in the world. Many experts consider green hydrogen to be the fuel of the future, and an excellent option for decarbonizing industries such as heavy transport and manufacturing. To be competitive in green hydrogen production, a country needs access to water and clean energy for electrolysis. Brazil's abundance of water and potential to generate wind and solar energy has placed it in a strong position to competitively produce hydrogen.

According to a McKinsey study, green hydrogen could offer Brazil a USD15-20 billion revenue opportunity by 2040. The majority (USD10-12 billion) is expected to serve the domestic market, especially road transport, steel production and other sectors that consume a lot of energy. Another $4-$6 billion could come from exports to the US and Europe.

Total addressable market for Brazilian exports (McKinsey)

The study highlights Brazil as one of the most competitive players globally in green hydrogen. Now that we know the potential of green hydrogen, let's get to know another strategic fuel, ethanol.

Ethanol

In the last decade, the ethanol industry has been stagnant, following the sharp drop in international oil prices, which reduces the competitiveness of renewable alternatives. But as the world takes action to combat climate change, biofuels are back in the spotlight and Brazil is in a unique position to lead the way. Its long-standing efficiency in ethanol production, primarily from sugar cane, and now expanding through corn, has secured its position as the world's second-largest ethanol producer.

Fuel ethanol production worldwide in 2023 (Statista)

Now, let's see below in The Union of Concerned Scientists/Grist study the difference in CO² emissions between gasoline, ethanol and other fuels.

Comparison between fuels (Union of Concerned Scientists/Grist)

The discrepancy is very large. The Brazilian president himself said that "Brazil will be the green energy Saudi Arabia", and although I am extremely skeptical about this comment, Brazil's growth potential in this segment is one of the catalysts for my bullish thesis in Cosan's shares, which we will learn about now.

Company Overview

Cosan is one of the largest holding companies in Brazil. Its portfolio brings together companies with leading positions in different segments of the economy, including the entire sugar and ethanol chain, fuel distribution, natural gas, lubricants, railway operations and, more recently, iron ore production. Let's see Cosan's business timeline below, and then we'll talk in more depth about the company's main businesses.

Cosan Timeline (IR Company)

Its main controlled companies are Raízen, Rumo, Compass, Moove, and finally Vale (VALE). Let's understand a little more about the company's promising businesses, which are extremely important for the energy transition and have a diverse profile.

Raízen - Sugar, Ethanol & Fuel Distribution

In my view, Raízen is the Brazilian company with the greatest potential to lead the energy transition in the world. It is worth remembering that the energy transition has dominated the agenda around the world, including the Super Bowl announcing the event's supply with 100% renewable energy for the first time.

Cosan has a 44% stake in Raízen. The company was established in 2011 as a joint venture between Cosan and Shell. In the sugar and ethanol segment, Raízen is the largest sugar cane processor in Brazil, with an annual crushing capacity of 75 million tons.

Its portfolio consists of sugar and renewable products, such as biofuels, biogas and energy. Under the Shell brand, Raízen is the second-largest fuel distributor in Brazil, with approximately 21% market share, in addition to having a relevant position in Argentina and Paraguay as we can see below:

Raízen Operations (IR Company)

The company has great representation in the fragmented sugar cane production sector in Brazil, as we can see below in its market share:

Raízen's Market Share (Moody's)

Although the company had 12.5% of the Brazilian sugar cane production market, it is very efficient in the production of Ethanol, holding 19% of the Brazilian market share according to its latest results.

As we saw previously, Brazil was responsible for 28% of global ethanol production last year. Considering that Raízen has 19% of the Brazilian market share, this means that Raízen has 5.3% of the world's supply of sugar cane, more than EU, India and China.

The company leads the global supply of second generation ethanol (2G), also known as cellulosic ethanol. In the coming years, a new generation is expected to arrive on the market, produced from an even more efficient use of sugarcane by-products, and research in this direction is ongoing. On the company's radar is the demand generated by new products such as advanced aviation fuel and alternatives to traditional petrochemical products, among others.

Raízen is Cosan's most promising business, and is also the one that contributes the most to EBITDA. Raízen currently contributes 37% of Cosan's EBITDA. This leadership in a promising business that could be so important to the world supports my bullish thesis for the stock. Now let's get to know Cosan's other businesses, which provide an important characteristic for a company operating in Brazil: diversification.

Rumo - Railway Operations

Cosan has a 30% stake in Rumo. In the logistics sector, Rumo offers rail transport, port lifting and storage services through five concessions with more than 14 thousand kilometers of railway lines as we can see below:

Rumo Operations (IR Company)

Currently, Rumo is the largest independent railway operator in Brazil, whose railway networks extend across an area that corresponds to more than 50% of Brazilian GDP, in addition to being responsible for more than 25% of grain exports in the country. Rumo currently accounts for 33% of Cosan's EBITDA. Now let's look at the last two main subsidiaries, both are privately held companies.

Compass - Gas And Power Distribution

Cosan owns an 88% stake in Compass. Compass is a company that operates and invests in four segments of the natural gas and energy sector in Brazil. Its focus includes the distribution of natural gas through Comgás, the country's largest gas company in terms of volume, infrastructure and gas origination, accessing the competitive supply of pre-salt gas and importing liquefied natural gas (LNG). We can see the operations below:

Natural Gas Transportation Infrastructure in Brazil (IR Company)

Comgás, a subsidiary of Compass, is the largest distributor of piped natural gas in Latin America, with a network of more than 21 thousand kilometers and serving more than 2.5 million consumers in the residential, commercial and industrial segments in 96 municipalities in the state from Sao Paulo. Comgás' concession area covers around 27% of the country's GDP, covering important metropolitan regions such as São Paulo. Compass is responsible for 23% of Cosan's EBITDA.

Moove - Lubricants And Oils

Cosan currently has a 70% stake in Moove. Moove's operations began through the acquisition of Exxon Mobil's assets in Brazil in 2008, and within a few years it began its internationalization process. Responsible for manufacturing and distributing lubricants for the automotive, industrial and retail markets, Moove operates under the Mobil brand in Brazil and nine other countries. In the USA, after acquisitions, the company has two lubricant blending plants and more than 50 distribution centers across 25 states as we can see below:

Moove in the USA (IR Company)

The stake in Moove represents around 6% of Cosan's EBITDA, with residual stakes making up the rest. Finally, let's look at Vale's overview.

Vale - Mining

In 2Q23, Cosan acquired a 4.9% stake in Vale. Vale is the second-largest iron ore company in the world, with over 16% global market share and in one of the regions with the highest quality iron ore content in the world (above 65% Fe in Carajás' reserves). The company has geographically diversified assets, as shown in the figure below.

Vale's assets (IR Company)

The company has a great mix of products, from high quality iron ore and pellets to energy transition products, among a unique asset, with exposure to strong currencies and strategically positioned in which Brazil has a competitive and comparative advantage. The company does not consolidate Vale's EBITDA in its results, but it would be close to Raízen's. I will make a representation below.

EBITDA Proportional To Cosan's Stakes & The Author (IR Company)

The company's business diversification is one of the pillars of the bullish thesis for the shares, after all it reduces operational risk and the sectors are strategic for the years of energy transition that we must go through.

Now let's carry out a financial analysis of the company and its peers, before moving on to the valuation.

Financial Analysis

Below we will carry out a financial analysis of Cosan and its peers, the Brazilian Ultrapar (UGP) and Vibra Energia (OTCPK:PETRY). It is important to highlight that both are more exposed to the fuel distribution segment (lower margins), while Cosan has exposure to businesses with higher margins. Let's see:

Ticker CSAN UGP PETRY Market Cap $6.05B $6.22B $5.64B Revenue $8.1B $26B $33.6B Revenue Growth 3 Year [CAGR] 43% 19% 26% EBITDA $2.0B $1.06B $1.50B EBITDA Margin 25% 4% 4.4% Net Income -$92M $503M $982M Net Income Margin -1.14% 1.94% 2.92% ROE 6.5% 19% 33% Dividend Yield 8.6% 1.3% 1.4% Net Debt / EBITDA 2.6x 1.3x 1.2x Click to enlarge

Source: Koyfin

We have several interesting conclusions from the numbers. The market value of both is very similar, which gives a greater degree of assertiveness for the comparative assessment. Another highlight is that Ultrapar and Vibra have more revenue than Cosan, although they have a lower EBITDA, this is because Cosan has diversified businesses with high margins, another attractive feature of the company is its dividend yield of 8.6%.

However, it is interesting to highlight the negative net margin, the low ROE and the financial leverage greater than that of its peers. This occurs due to the company's investment cycle, we will understand better below.

The End Of The Investment Cycle

With a focus on diversifying its business, Cosan has made around 10 acquisitions in the last 2 years, details in the table below:

M&A's Date Acquisition Cost Stake (%) Biosev Feb-21 $920M 100% Shell Lubrificants Jun-21 $140M 100% Gaspetro Jul-21 $400M 51% Barcos Y Rodados Aug-21 $140M 50% Radar Sep-21 $300M 47% Sulgás Oct-21 $180M 51% São Luis Port Nov-21 $140M 100% PetroChoice May-22 $100M 100% Tellus & Janus Sep-22 $200M 13% Vale Oct-22 $3.34B 4.9% Total $5.86B Click to enlarge

These acquisitions, which totaled almost $6b, reduce investment cash flow. What about operating cash flow? The market consensus used by Koyfin points to an EBITDA projection of $3.6 billion in the next twelve months, as we can see:

EBITDA (NTM) (Koyfin)

By my calculations, considering EBITDA of $3.6B and a cash flow conversion of 50% (conservative), Net Debt/Ebitda could reduce from 2.2x to 1.9x. Continuing the reasoning, according to Fitch, the holding company's debt amortization schedule brings less pressure in 2023 and 2024, with US$ 250 million and US$ 520 million, respectively, which provides time to face the amortization of US$ 1.5 billion in the following two years.

Simplifying the reasoning, I believe that the company is at the end of the investment cycle and should generate strong cash in the coming years, and this has already happened on other occasions as we can see below.

Cycles (IR Company & BTG)

The reduction in investments, combined with the strong operating cash flow that the business should generate, and the lower debt service in the short term should be a strong catalyst for the company to generate strong free cash flow.

This combination of factors corroborates my bullish thesis for the shares, as the company must deleverage and improve its ROE and net margin indicators. Below, we will see how the company's latest results already show the projected improvement.

Latest Earning Results

Cosan reported having ended 4Q23 with a net profit of $460 million, almost triple compared to the same period in 2022. The increase in Cosan's net profit was due to the reversal of the effects of the subsidy, dividends and interest on equity received from Vale (VALE), in addition to the mark-to-market appreciation of Cosan's and Vale's shares, the company said.

The Ebitda result was US$920 million in the period, which represents an increase of 21% in the annual comparison, and 4% above market expectations. In short, the improvement in results has already started, and they should continue to improve quarter by quarter. After this financial analysis, let's examine whether the company has an attractive valuation.

Valuation - Discounted Compared To Peers

To value the company, we will use the EV/EBITDA multiple. EV/EBITDA is a relevant multiple, since EBITDA is a proxy for cash generation.

EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

According to Koyfin, Cosan's peers (which are exposed to lower margin businesses) trade at an EV/EBITDA of 6.8x and 7x respectively. If we take an average, we can say that Cosan's peers trade at an average EV/EBITDA of 6.9x.

However, Cosan trades at just 4.8x, and considering that it has a multiple revaluation and returns to trading at the average of its peers with a multiple of 6.9x, we have an appreciation potential of 43% and a fair price of $18.60.

EV/EBITDA (Koyfin)

When analyzing the past EV/EBITDA history, we concluded that it is possible that the company will have a revaluation of multiples by the market with the end of the investment cycle, and return to trading at the average of its peers. Now let's see what Seeking Alpha's valuation tool shows.

Cosan - Seeking Alpha Quant Factor Grades

According to the Seeking Alpha tool, Cosan has excellent grades for "Revisions" and "Growth", which corroborate my bullish thesis for the shares. However, Valuation and especially Momentum do not have notes that indicate the purchase of shares.

Factor Grades (Seeking Alpha)

As I mentioned previously, I believe that with the end of the investment cycle, and the consequent maturation of the business, the company should see a change mainly in "Valuation", due to the strong cash generation that its businesses should bring.

Potential Risks To The Bullish Thesis

As we have seen, the main thesis of this report is Cosan's leadership in business that should be disruptive for the world in the next 15 years with the energy transition.

However, of all projects announced worldwide to use renewable energy to produce hydrogen, only 7% should be in operation by 2030. For more projects to be implemented, consistent policies must be announced to support demand. Therefore, if Brazil does not demonstrate the capacity to create regulations to support the development of this new industry, Cosan will hardly be able to lead the global energy transition.

Cosan's leverage is another risk factor. Although the company's amortization schedule is excellent, it could deal with a smaller-than-expected reduction in debt if the acquired businesses do not perform and generate cash as desired.

Finally, another relevant risk is a potential reform that includes taxation of dividends in Brazil. Dividends are currently completely exempt from income tax here, but there has been a long discussion on the subject for some time, and the current Government has been on a major campaign to increase taxes to increase revenue.

The risks of investing in Cosan are diversified, and the investor must examine them well before investing in the company.

The Bottom Line

Cosan trades at extremely discounted multiples compared to its competitors, despite leading the most promising businesses in Brazil when it comes to energy transition.

Furthermore, the company has excellent revenue diversification, which reduces business risks, and should undergo strong deleveraging, as its latest investments should mature and generate cash, while its debt amortization schedule is quite healthy in the next 2 years.

In my opinion, the risk and return on investment is extremely attractive, especially given the excellent prospects for energy transition businesses, which is why I recommend buying Cosan shares.

