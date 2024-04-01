anyaberkut

As we have just closed out the first quarter, it’s useful to take a look at what’s performing and what isn’t. We know that tech largely drove the bull market last year, but that’s not been the case to nearly the same extent this year so far. I said at the end of 2023 that tech was still a good place to be via the Technology Select Sector SPDR® Fund ETF (NYSEARCA:XLK), but that we needed to work through an overbought condition. Since that article, XLK has lagged the S&P 500 (SP500) by just under 200 basis points. Hardly a disaster, but also not exactly a great move either.

So, what does the outlook have in store now? I happen to think the conditions I called out as cause for caution back in December have been remediated, and that tech is likely to outperform again in the coming months.

Refresher on XLK

We know XLK is a tech-focused ETF, but as I remind readers, we must understand what’s in an ETF and not take the description for gospel. In the case of XLK, its stated goal is to track the Technology Select Sector Index by investing in value and growth equities in the U.S. The index is market cap-weighted, so some of the usual suspects are here, but certainly not all of them.

Seeking Alpha

The current top 10 holdings list is still dominated by Microsoft (MSFT) and Apple (AAPL), the combination of which accounts for about a third of the fund. The other 66 holdings account for the other two-thirds of the fund, so we’re talking about a bunch of Microsoft and Apple, and then very small stakes in dozens of other companies. As I said, this is why it’s very important to understand what’s in a fund before you own it. If you like Microsoft and/or Apple, this is probably worth a look. If you don’t, you should buy something else.

Logistically, XLK gets very high marks. It’s part of the extremely popular SPDR family, so its expense ratio is rock bottom at just nine basis points annually; it’s darn near free to own. Liquidity really couldn’t be better as well. Annualized volatility is just over 17%, which is ~450 basis points more than the S&P 500. Obviously, this is a tech fund, so volatility is going to be higher than the S&P 500, but I don’t see 17% volatility as excessive by any means. The prospect of higher returns generally means the prospect of higher volatility in financial markets and that’s the case here.

I mentioned that my prior article suggested we needed a breather on the charts before resuming the uptrend, so let’s see what kind of progress we’ve made there.

Has this pullback sufficiently reset momentum?

That’s really the question here, as I mentioned back in December. However, when I look at the below, I think this chart looks much better from a bull’s perspective, and that’s because we’ve gotten some underperformance recently. Let’s start with the daily chart of the XLK to see what I’m on about.

StockCharts

There are a few things in play here, but let’s start with the very bottom panel, which shows XLK’s performance relative to the S&P 500. Since late January, XLK has underperformed by 5%. This is exactly what I was talking about in December, and now we have it. To me, this period of underperformance has the look of resetting momentum that was clearly overbought, which can set us up for the next rally. Think of it as the pause that refreshes.

On the price chart, we can see the line in the sand is the 50-day simple moving average in blue, which is about $204 right now but rising every day. We’ve had a few successful tests there, and I don’t see any reason another test would fail. But if it does, the bull case goes out the window for me under the 50-day SMA.

On the upside, the prior top at $212 is confirmation that the rally has begun anew if we get a close or two above that level. With the 50-day and the prior top rapidly converging, we’re going to get a decision soon from the market, and I happen to think the decision will be a new rally stage.

I like the daily chart, which is one big reason why I think the next move is up. But seasonality is a big tailwind this time of the year, which is only making me more bullish at this point.

Seeking Alpha

Seasonality is not a guarantee in any way, but it’s a historical set of patterns that help guide me when I’m making investment choices. As we can see, XLK tends to rise until we get to June (which is basically neutral) and then July/August is very strong. That’s a set of bullish tailwinds from a seasonality perspective which align well with my belief that the underperformance we’ve seen in XLK this year is setting up the next rally.

Are Apple and Microsoft supportive of new XLK highs?

As we did last time, we’ll look at the two largest components given they make up so much of the fund. Without these two stocks leading any rally, it is very unlikely to happen. We’ll start with Microsoft, as it’s the largest holding.

StockCharts

Microsoft has rallied enormously since the bottom last fall, and it actually made its ultimate bottom before the broader market did in late October last year. It’s remained a leader, and sits now on its rising 20-day exponential moving average. In addition, the current price corresponds to the prior high at $420. I think downside is limited here based on two support levels being in the same spot, but we’ve also gotten a reset in the PPO from unsustainable highs, along with a recent move up. All of this suggests to me that downside in Microsoft is pretty limited, and that it will make a new high in fairly short order. The bottom line is that this chart is extremely bullish unless the stock fails its 50-day SMA, currently $410.

Apple is decidedly less bullish, but there’s at least some cause for optimism if you’re bullish. I covered Apple a few weeks ago and at the time, the stock was ~$182. I said I was short, targeting to exit my short at ~$170 or so. The stock hit $168, rallied briefly, and hit $169 afterwards so I exited my short, as I set out in the plan. Apple looked pretty awful to me in late February, but I will say that the situation has now changed for the better.

StockCharts

Make no mistake that this chart is pretty ugly, so I’m not going to sugar coat anything. However, the double bottom made at $168/$169 has the potential to be the bottom to start a new rally. We have a positive divergence in the PPO, which is a very good sign, but we ultimately need the stock to clear the 20-day EMA and turn it higher. That will take time, so this is not a situation like Microsoft, where I see the stock going higher in the near term. Maybe it does, but damage like this takes a long time to repair, generally, so this one will take some time in my view. But I do think the double bottom helps tremendously for both Apple, but the XLK in general by reducing Apple’s drag on the fund if nothing else.

Wrapping up

When I called for some consolidation in December on the XLK, I maintained by overall bullishness, and I still feel that way. However, today we have a better outlook for the bulls than we did in December, in my opinion, and that’s why I’m sticking with my buy call. I think the days of XLK’s underperformance are numbered, and that we’re going to see XLK take off again.

Seeking Alpha

Seeking Alpha’s Quant Rating has XLK at a buy rating (instead of strong buy) and that’s where I am right now on XLK. If Apple weren’t such a massive drag on the fund, I’d be at a strong buy. Nonetheless, I am sticking with my bull call on XLK and think we’re going to see it at new highs later this year.