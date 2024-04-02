2 Bargain Income Picks, Retirement Income Opportunity

Shutter2U

Co-authored by Treading Softly.

As inflation persists, prices remain high and stagnant, if not increasing, and everyone anticipates a recession on the horizon. We are observing an increasing burden on the average consumer. Long gone are those stimulus payments that allowed many consumers to easily pay down their debt. Credit card balances are higher than they've been in quite a while, and paired with these higher balances are astronomical interest rates. This creates a double whammy on the average consumer - things are expensive and it's expensive to service the debt that they've piled on. The average consumer is leveraged to their ears.

When it comes to the market, I try to invest in the best income opportunities available. I also recognize that inflation is a constant force eroding the value of the dollar, driving the necessity for every single investment to pay me plenty of dollars now instead of the promise of dollars to come. I also don't like to be exposed to the fickle whims of consumers. I like to own essential infrastructural or essential investments that represent the building blocks of a strong economy. Whether we're in a recession or we have the biggest booming economy we've ever seen these building blocks can be relied upon.

Today, I want to look at two high-yield picks that are exceptionally cheap compared to their historical average prices. This means that the savvy investor can score not only high income but also reap a big upside on a massive scale.

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: NEP - Yield 11.7%

If you look at a stock chart, it is easy to pinpoint when the bottom fell out from NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NEP): September 27th, 2023.

Data by YCharts

This massive sell-off was caused by this press release. NEP cut its growth guidance from 12% to 6%/year.

"NextEra Energy Partners is revising its long-term growth rate expectations for limited partner distributions to increase its flexibility as it continues to execute on its growth opportunities," said John Ketchum, chairman and chief executive officer. "Tighter monetary policy and higher interest rates obviously affect the financing needed to grow distributions at 12%, and the burden of financing this growth has had an impact on NextEra Energy Partners' unit price and yield. In the current market environment, the partnership believes revising its growth expectations for now is the appropriate decision for unitholders and better positions it to continue to deliver long-term value."

Since this press release, NEP has followed through with its stated plans. It has completed the sale of its natural gas pipelines in Texas, it successfully issued $750 million in new bonds to refinance its 2024 maturities, and it has raised its distribution twice to $0.88/quarter 3% higher than the $0.854/quarter it was distributing before September.

NEP management expects that it will continue to grow distributions at a 6% pace through at least 2026, even though they expect 2024 to have no growth, with CAFD (Cash Available For Distribution) guidance coming in at $730-$820 million for 2024, and they expect the run rate to be the same going into 2025. Source.

NEP Q4 2023 Presentation

The main negative impact in 2024 will be the Texas pipeline that was sold will no longer be contributing. As a result, we expect the payout ratio will climb throughout 2024. Management is fully aware of that and stated they expect the payout ratio to be in the "mid-90s" through 2026.

Importantly, NEP does not expect to need to issue common equity or otherwise raise capital for growth. It has identified "repowering" opportunities that can be completed with project-level debt and tax equity.

This is important because NEP's purpose for existing is to be able to acquire operating assets from NEER, a subsidiary of parent company NextEra Energy (NEE). NEER builds electricity-generating assets, then sells them to NEP, which then in turn sells the electricity produced to NEE. This frees up capital from NEER so that it can invest in building new electricity-generating assets in order to keep up with the insatiable demand for electricity NEP has from Florida Power & Light.

Historically, NEP has been able to issue equity or use "Convertible Equity Portfolio Financings" aka CEPFs to raise capital to buy assets from NEER. As NEP's equity price declined and interest rates rose increasing the cost of debt, the cost of capital got too high and management had to step on the brakes.

NEP management is working on rebuilding trust with shareholders by demonstrating that it can provide consistent growth and that its new target of 5-8% is sustainable. Clearly, there is a large portion of the market that is skeptical, as a 12% yield with 6% annual distribution growth is an excellent return if it can be achieved and maintained. Yet management is executing, and if interest rates decline in the future - as we believe they will - that will make it even easier.

We took advantage of the market's panic and recommended buying more when the price crashed into the low $20s. NEP has seen a big rebound, but the valuation is still extremely attractive if management is able to execute their stated plan.

NEP is a "yieldco." This corporate structure is very similar to an MLP, with the major exception that it files taxes as a corporation, so it issues a 1099 to investors, not a K-1.

Pick #2: BGR - Yield 6%

One major reason that inflation has been ticking upward in 2024 has been gasoline prices coming back up.

Data by YCharts

Higher gas prices are one of those things that everyone notices, and even devoted Tesla (TSLA) drivers love to complain about them.

For inflation, they had a material impact on the PPI (Producer Price Index). Final demand goods increased 1.2% in February, the most since August 2023. Source.

BLS February PPI Report

While the bond markets are panicking that this data point might stop the Fed from cutting rates, we note that the report states:

"One-third of the February advance in the index for final demand goods can be traced to a 6.8 percent increase in prices for gasoline"

And

"Nearly 70 percent of the broad-based rise in February can be attributed to the index for final demand energy"

The inflation was centered around energy, particularly gasoline. We can complain about what is happening or find a way to convert it into income.

Who benefits from higher energy prices? The companies that are producing it.

BlackRock Energy & Resources Trust (BGR) is a CEF (Closed-End Fund) that invests in big energy. Its top 10 holdings are a who's who of the energy world. Source.

BlackRock Website

BGR focuses on integrated energy companies with market caps in excess of $10 billion, primarily those based in the U.S. or Canada.

BGR's NAV is near a 5-year high and is higher than it was before COVID.

Data by YCharts

Yet the share price hasn't kept up. BGR is trading at +12% discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

As a CEF invested in large-cap companies that can be easily purchased directly, we expect BGR to trade at a discount to NAV normally. However, over 10% is a much steeper discount than we would expect for a sector with strong fundamental tailwinds like energy.

Before 2020, BGR generally traded at a 6-10% discount to NAV.

Data by YCharts

This was during a period when energy companies didn't have strong fundamentals and were generally struggling relative to other investment options.

It is a great time to add BGR because it is trading at a steeper discount than it has historically traded at, NAV is trending upward, and the energy companies it invests in are experiencing strong fundamentals and favorable pricing. Next time you hear someone complaining about the price of gas, think of the dividends that you are collecting from BGR.

But keep a poker face. People don't take kindly to people who smile about high gasoline prices.

Conclusion

So often in life, we create false dichotomies.

This means if we think A is true, then B must be false, or vice versa. We refuse to accept the likelihood that both can be true simultaneously.

Consider automobiles, for example. Some people believe that internal combustion engine vehicles are the most successful type to pick, and they will invest in companies that support their building or servicing. In this case, BGR would be a good investment to benefit from the success of ICE vehicles. There are others who strongly believe that electric vehicles are the route to go. For people with that perspective, NEP presents an excellent investment to benefit from the growing EV adoption. We don't have to pick one or the other. We can benefit from both. By grasping the concept of how to leverage changes in the market to generate income without getting influenced by the opinions of the person paying you, you can become a proficient income investor. This approach lets you break free from misleading dichotomies and attain a higher level of financial stability. It also helps you earn a more substantial income from your portfolio.

When it comes to retirement, stability is a must. For many retirees, the last thing they want is to be standing on the shifting sand of finances. Instead, their finances should be the bedrock upon which they can springboard their retirement into everything they dreamed it would be. The philosophy of how you develop your retirement portfolio can radically alter your outlook and your perspective. It's the difference between trying to build a home with glue and cardboard vs. building it out of strong lumber - both can result in what looks pretty on the outside, but we all know that once you take those walls apart, the truth comes pouring out. It just takes one rainstorm.

That's the beauty of my Income Method. That's the beauty of income investing.