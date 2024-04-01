ArtistGNDphotography

Today, we take a look at Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR). Despite some of the challenges in the housing sector with the huge rise in mortgage rates over the past two years, the stock of this building materials concern has thrived lately. As you can see below, the shares have doubled since their lows of late October.

In mid-March, in the first insider activity of 2024, an insider sold approximately $3.5 million at roughly $200.00 a share. Is this a sign it is time to fade the rally and take some profits? An analysis follows below.

The company supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, and remodelers. These are comprised of various lumber and lumber sheet goods including plywood and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing. Products manufactured also include wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as a large variety of related products. With the recent rally in the shares, the stock has surged near $210.00 a share and now sports a better than $25 billion market capitalization.

Recent Results:

The company posted its fourth quarter numbers on February 22nd. Builders FirstSource delivered a non-GAAP profit of $3.55 a share, which was nearly a buck a share over the consensus. On a GAAP basis, the company made $2.83 a share in the quarter, up from $2.62 a share in the same period a year ago.

Revenues fell 4.7% on a year-over-year basis to $4.2 billion, which was $170 million less of a decline than analyst firm expectations. The sales decline came from a five percent decline from underlying commodity prices, a 1.6% benefit from recent acquisitions and a decline of 1.3% from core organic sales.

Management provided initial FY2024 sales guidance of between $17.5 billion to $18.5 billion. Builders FirstSource had $17.1 billion worth of revenues in the recently completed FY2023. Sales were down 24.8% in FY2023 from FY2022 it should be noted. Organic sales dropped by 17.3% as housing starts were weak during the year. Commodity deflation of 11.1% was recorded during the year, offset partially by a 3.6% sales increase due to small acquisitions.

Within the regions the company serves, leadership sees low to mid-single growth in single family starts and renovation activity. However, it sees a 20% to 30% contraction in multi-family building starts after some recent boom years.

Free Cash Flow & Stock Buybacks:

Net income for the fourth quarter declined 8.8%. Earnings per share had a small net gain as the company repurchased $1.8 billion worth of shares during the year or 12.2% of the outstanding float in the shares. Management announced with its quarterly earnings news that it had another $1 billion to its stock repurchase program. Builders FirstSource produced $1.9 billion worth of free cash flow in FY2023, almost all of went to repurchasing the company's stock. It should be noted the company had $3.27 billion worth of free cash flow in FY2022.

The company is a buyback machine, retiring 42.2% of its outstanding float via purchases since the inception of this aggressive buyback authorization in August of 2021. The average cost of purchase since August of 2021 is just over seventy bucks a share.

However, free cash flow for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $515.3 million, down nearly $325 million from the same period a year ago. Management has forecast that free cash flow for FY2024 will drop significantly to between $1 billion to $1.2 billion in the current fiscal year. Builders FirstSource results also benefited greatly as income tax expense dropped to $443.6 million in FY2023 compared to $822.5 million in FY2022.

In addition, the company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio rose to 1.1x at the end of FY2023 from .7x at the end of FY2022. The company ended the fiscal year with approximately $70 million in cash and marketable securities on its balance sheet and has $1.27 billion available on a revolving credit facility.

Conclusion:

The company is solidly run and has done a commendable job navigating through a substantial sales decline in FY2023. Management delivered in delivered approximately $175 million in productivity savings in FY2023 and is targeting between $90 million to $110 million in additional savings in FY2022.

The current analyst consensus has earnings declining to $13.10 a share (non-GAAP) in FY2024 from $14.59 a share in the recently concluded FY2023. They project earnings to pop back to $14.64 a share in FY2025. Expectations are for five to six percent revenue growth in each year.

With earnings expected to be the same in FY2025 as FY2023, 16 times forward earnings seems a very dear valuation. The stock pays no dividend as well. More striking is at this time in 2022, the stock traded around $65.00 a share in a fiscal year Builders FirstSource delivered nearly $3.3 billion in free cash flow. The shares now trade near $210 a share, in a fiscal year that management projects about one third of that free cash flow.

In other words, it is time to ring the register on Builders FirstSource, Inc. stock and take profits.