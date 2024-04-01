bjdlzx

MLP stocks have taken off in recent months. The InfraCap MLP ETF (AMZA) has returned more than 19% so far this year as momentum persists following a robust 2023. While relative strength to the S&P 500 has been merely neutral since Q4 of 2022, this income-heavy niche of the US investment market has weathered the rise in interest rates very well. Now, with gains being seen in oil & gas-related equities, there could be further tailwinds for energy service companies in the MLP space.

I reiterate a buy rating on Enterprise Products Partners L.P. Common Units (NYSE:EPD). I see the units as still attractively priced after a solid rally since early February. Yielding north of 7% and with a low earnings multiple, technical strength is apparent.

MLP Stocks Continue to Produce Strong Returns

StockCharts.com

According to Bank of America Global Research, EPD is one of the largest publicly traded MLPs and provides a wide variety of midstream energy services, including gathering, processing, transportation and storage of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, import and export terminalling and offshore production platform services. EPD has four reportable business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines and Services, NGL Pipelines and Services, Petrochemical Services, and Crude Oil Pipelines and Services.

Back in February, EPD reported a solid quarter despite weather challenges and volatile energy prices. GAAP EPS came in at $0.72, beating the consensus forecast by $0.04 while revenue of $14.6 billion, up 7% YoY, easily topped expectations of just $12.3 billion. EPD hit its internal EBITDA target of $9.3 billion due to strong numbers out of its NGL segment which enjoyed record volumes from processing to exports.

The firm now sees $6.8 billion in infrastructure capex this year and next to accommodate further NGL expansion. The management team forecasts mid-single-digit growth in EPS with the potential for EBITDA to top $10 billion in 2025. Increased free cash flow should continue to benefit unitholders - the firm produced a 94% adjusted FCF payout ratio in 2023. Its strong balance sheet and relatively low leverage are positive features, too.

EPD: A Focus On FCF Yield

EPD IR

On valuation, analysts at BofA see earnings growing at about a 10% clip this year with easing EPS growth in the out year. Per-unit earnings growth may dip to the low-single digits by 2026, though. The current Seeking Alpha consensus figures reveal a similar growth trajectory while revenue growth is seen in the 4% to 8% range through 2026.

Dividends, meanwhile, are expected to rise at a steady 5% annualized rate, which should keep the yield about where it is today. Given a P/E near 10, the units remain a solid value in my view while EPD's free cash flow yield appears poised to be on the rise over the coming quarters.

EPD: Earnings, Valuation, Dividend, Free Cash Flow Forecasts

BofA Global Research

If we assume normalized EPS of $2.75 over the next 12 months and apply a 12 multiple, slightly above its 5-year average given recently strong operating results, then units should trade near $33. Investors should also consider the possibility of M&A in the space. While not an immediate upside catalyst, we have seen Energy sector firms get taken out at a substantial premium in recent months.

EPD: Low Teens P/E, High FCF & Dividend Yields

Seeking Alpha

Compared to its peers, EPD features a solid valuation grade while its growth trajectory is mixed. But with healthy operational performance out of the NGL segment and high free cash flow generation, there is a lot to like about the firm's profitability trends. Moreover, unit-price momentum has improved from last year, as have EPS revisions following the strong Q4 2023 report.

Competitor Analysis

Seeking Alpha

Looking ahead, corporate event data provided by Wall Street Horizon show an unconfirmed Q1 2024 earnings date of Tuesday, April 30. Before that, EPD is expected to provide a business update with interim data on Wednesday, April 3.

Corporate Event Risk Calendar

Wall Street Horizon

The Technical Take

With solid fundamentals, including strong net income trends and a healthy balance sheet, EPD's technical view continues to look strong. Notice in the chart below that units broke above resistance from the high in June 2022. The next obvious layer of possible selling pressure comes into play near $31 - the peak from 2019. It is a spot I highlighted last year. What's different about today is that there's now a hefty amount of units traded below the current price - that should act as a support zone should pullbacks arise.

Also take a look at the RSI momentum gauge at the top of the graph - it is now above 70. That tells us that momentum has confirmed the upward unit price advance. Given the $14 height of the previous rising triangle pattern, we can project an upside-measured move price objective by taking that amount and adding it on top of the pattern's former resistance point ($29). So, $43 could be a long-term target - that would align near the $41 peak from almost a decade ago.

For now, $31 is in play on this high-momentum, high-yield MLP.

EPD: Bullish Near-Term Upside Breakout, $31 In Play, Strong Momentum

StockCharts.com

The Bottom Line

I reiterate a buy rating on EPD. I see units as attractively priced with a strong yield, backed by high free cash flow generation. The technical situation is likewise appealing.