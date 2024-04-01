Cn0ra

Generating significant monthly passive income from dividend stocks can transform your approach to investing for retirement. The monthly frequency of the passive income offers psychological stability during market volatility since it provides regular tangible rewards for holding dividend stocks through thick and thin, whereas holding only quarterly paying dividend stocks provides this positive feedback on a much less frequent basis. Moreover, the monthly passive paycheck makes it easier to budget for retirement living expenses since prior to retirement most people budget based on their monthly or biweekly paycheck. In contrast, a quarterly dividend check requires retirees to budget over a much larger period of time, which can make it harder to remain financially disciplined with those larger-sized checks and longer timeframes over which to stretch them out. Last, but not least, living off of the passive income that comes from monthly dividends frees retirees from the need to work once passive income exceeds their living expenses and also reduces the sequence of return risk, thereby providing peace of mind during market downturns.

With these benefits in mind, in this article, we will discuss eight quality monthly-paying high-yield opportunities right now:

#1. Realty Income Stock (O)

Given that the company has trademarked the name "The Monthly Dividend Company" for themselves, I would be remiss if I did not include O stock in this list. Boasting a track record of generating nearly 14% compound annual total returns since going public in 1994 and growing its dividend at a 4.3% CAGR over that same time frame - including 645 consecutive monthly dividends declared and 106 consecutive quarterly dividend increases - O is arguably the greatest monthly dividend stock of all time.

With a 15,450 property portfolio of triple net lease real estate properties, an A- credit rating, 40% of its rent coming from investment grade clients, and a very attractive 5.7% current dividend yield, O looks like a great conservative monthly passive income investment for retirees right now.

#2. Main Street Capital Stock (MAIN)

6.1%-yielding MAIN is a great monthly dividend growth stock due to its investment-grade balance sheet (that has relatively low leverage, strong interest coverage, and plenty of liquidity), well-aligned internal management team (that owns a considerable amount of stock and gives shareholders lower management expenses to shoulder), a strong underwriting track record (non-accruals only current account for 0.6% of the portfolio on a fair value basis), highly skilled capital allocation (it has generated an average annual return on equity of 13.7% from 2010 through 2023), and an impressive combination of attractive current dividend yield, consistent dividend growth (it has grown its monthly dividend by 118% since its IPO and has never cut it), and special distributions on top of that. Last, but not least, MAIN's dividend looks fairly safe at the moment given that it invests primarily in senior-secured loans that have greater defensive qualities than many equity investments, and the dividend is covered 159% by net investment income, giving them a considerable cushion to support it should the economy face a downturn.

#3. STAG Industrial Stock (STAG)

STAG does not have the highest dividend yield at just under 4%. However, it still makes this list of attractive monthly dividend payers because it is experiencing strong organic growth. In Q4, its rent growth came in at a whopping 36.2% on a cash basis and 50.5% on a straight-line basis, helping to drive same-property cash NOI growth of 6.8% in Q4 and 5.6% for the full year 2023. The investment grade balance sheet also remains in strong shape and - while dividend growth has been anemic in recent years - it is expected to accelerate considerably in the coming years.

#4. EPR Properties Stock (EPR)

The big concern surrounding EPR right now is that its considerable exposure to movie theaters could cause it to lose considerable revenue if its second-largest tenant (making up 14.1% of its revenue) AMC Entertainment (AMC) were to go bankrupt (which is a real risk). However, EPR owns some of the very best movie theaters, and overall box office revenues have performed strongly recently, increasing by 21% year-over-year last year. Moreover, EPR has already renegotiated its lease with AMC to provide greater financial flexibility to the troubled tenant and EPR has emerged with higher rents from its properties after another one of its theater tenants (Regal) went bankrupt. At the end of the day, it owns high-quality and highly profitable theater properties, so as long as movie theaters are in demand, those properties will likely command strong rents, regardless of who the tenant is. EPR management even recently claimed that if AMC does file for bankruptcy, it would actually likely be a good thing for the REIT over the long term.

Another important point is that EPR continues to diversify away from movie theaters, as it is gradually selling some of its theater assets and is buying real estate outside of the theater sector. Overall, its AFFO per share rose by a strong 6.7% in 2023, and it is expected to continue growing moving forward. Given that its dividend is very attractive at an 8.1% yield currently, EPR offers investors an opportunity to enjoy a strong combination of high current yield and attractive growth in exchange for moderate risk.

#5. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI)

JEPI is an ETF that gives investors access to a widely diversified portfolio of large-cap equities - most of which do not pay out much in the way of dividends - while still delivering a 7.54% trailing twelve-month dividend yield and charging a reasonable 0.35% expense ratio. It accomplishes this by employing a de facto covered call strategy that caps upside during bull markets in exchange for substantial monthly options premiums that it delivers to shareholders via attractive distributions.

While I would not pick it as an ideal fund if maximizing long-term total returns is your goal, it is not a bad complement for an income-focused investor's portfolio as it gives them access to a substantial part of the market that they would likely steer clear of otherwise.

#6. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ )

JEPQ employs a similar strategy and serves a similar purpose as JEPI, except it focuses on technology stocks and serves as a high-yield de facto covered call ETF proxy for the Nasdaq (QQQ), with its largest holdings consisting of mega-cap technology stocks, some of which do not even pay a dividend.

As a result, it is an intriguing option for investors who want exposure to the artificial intelligence boom and/or mega-cap technology but also want to live off of dividends. With a 0.35% expense ratio, the cost for the ability to obtain widely-diversified exposure to mega-cap tech while also enjoying substantial monthly options premiums is very reasonable.

#7. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund ( UTF

UTF is a well-diversified CEF that gives investors broad exposure to the infrastructure sector (spread across 254 individual holdings) along with a 7.9% yield that is paid out monthly. Impressively, this payout was continued undisrupted through the 2020 COVID-19 lockdowns. Moreover, the fund uses some leverage, which could lead to outsized returns for the fund moving forward given that infrastructure has a very bullish outlook thanks to the expected tens of trillions of dollars of new investment into the space in the coming decades due to numerous macro trends favoring the sector.

#8. Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA )

Last, but not least, PFFA provides investors with an actively managed and well-diversified portfolio of preferred equities that pays out a fully-covered 9.6% dividend yield on a monthly basis. In addition to the combination of defensiveness and high monthly income that the fund provides, its active management has proven to be skilled over time, more than doubling the total return of the broader preferred sector (PFF):

Data by YCharts

Investor Takeaway

By building a diversified portfolio of dependable high-yielding monthly payers, retirees can live off of passive income that fully funds their monthly budget while also reducing market volatility stress and sequence of returns risk.

With stocks like O, STAG, EPR, and MAIN, retirees can enjoy very dependable monthly income checks that are backed by quality and fairly defensive business models that should also grow their dividend payouts fairly consistently over time. Moreover, with ETFs like JEPI and JEPQ, investors can further diversify their portfolios into blue chip stocks - including the leading mega-cap technology stocks - without sacrificing attractive current yield. Finally, with funds like UTF and PFFA, investors can further diversify their portfolios into high-quality infrastructure and preferred stocks while also enjoying a very attractive and sustainable monthly income stream.

Note that the list that this article covered is not even close to an exhaustive discussion of all of the monthly-paying high-yield opportunities, nor is it a complete coverage of all of the monthly dividend stocks that we invest in. Additionally, retirees can take an alternative approach of investing in quarterly dividend payers, but diversifying their holdings so that they generate roughly equal amounts of dividend income each month of the year, creating an effect as if their entire portfolio were monthly dividend payers.